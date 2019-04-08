Accenture annonce son intention d'acquérir Cirruseo, l'un des principaux leaders français des solutions Google Cloud

|By Business Wire
April 8, 2019
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) est entrée en négociations exclusives pour acquérir Cirruseo, l’un des plus importants acteurs français spécialisés exclusivement dans les services Google Cloud.
L’acquisition renforcerait l’expertise Google Cloud d’Accenture en France pour permettre à ses clients d’intégrer ces technologies rapidement, à grande échelle et dans le contexte spécifique à leur secteur d’activité. Les expertises de Cirruseo consolideraient également l’offre complète de services d’Accenture sur le marché français pour accompagner les entreprises de bout en bout dans leur stratégie d’innovation : de l’analyse des volumes croissant de données grâce au cloud, à la création d’expériences client hyper-personnalisées, en passant par la mise en œuvre d’architectures sécurisées.
« L’acquisition de Cirruseo serait une étape significative dans notre stratégie de croissance en France, » selon Olivier Girard, Président d’Accenture en France et au Benelux. « En acquérant Cirruseo, nous accueillerions au sein d’Accenture l’une des plus importantes équipes de spécialistes Google Cloud en France. En combinant cette maîtrise des technologies Google Cloud de Cirruseo à notre expertise dans le domaine du marketing digital, de l’intelligence artificielle et de la cybersécurité, nous apporterions une offre complète de services, unique sur le marché, pour accompagner nos clients de bout en bout dans leur transformation numérique. »
Cirruseo, qui compte près de 100 spécialistes Google Cloud en France, fournit des services de conseil et de mise en œuvre dédiés exclusivement à ces technologies, notamment aux solutions Google Cloud Platform et G Suite. Depuis sa création en 2011, Cirruseo a accompagné plus de 600 clients, dont certaines des plus grandes entreprises françaises, notamment dans la définition et l’exécution de leurs stratégies basées sur Google Cloud. Cirruseo est certifié “Premier Partner Google Cloud”, ainsi que formateur agréé pour ces technologies.
« La demande pour les services Google Cloud en France étant en plein essor, rejoindre Accenture représente pour nous une opportunité excitante, » a déclaré Romain Hervé, co-fondateur et Président de Cirruseo. « Notre connaissance pointue des technologies Google Cloud couplée aux expertises sectorielles d’Accenture et à son expérience dans la mise en œuvre à grande échelle d’initiatives cloud, constituerait une offre de services extrêmement différenciée sur le marché français. Elle nous permettrait d’aider nos clients à exploiter tout le potentiel de Google Cloud et ainsi accroître leur capacité d’innovation. »
L’acquisition permettrait également à Accenture de bénéficier de l’expertise de Cirruseo sur les solutions d’intelligence artificielle de Google Cloud, dont les outils d’analyse de données et de machine learning, et renforcerait ainsi la position de leader d’Accenture Applied Intelligence en France.
Bhaskar Ghosh, directeur général monde d’Accenture Technology Services, ajoute : « Au niveau mondial, l’acquisition de Cirruseo démontrerait notre engagement d’investir dans les expertises et capacités requises pour aider nos clients à appliquer les nouvelles technologies, et ainsi leur permettre d’accélérer l’innovation et obtenir des résultats économiques. Accroître nos capacités Google Cloud nous permet de continuer d’accompagner la transformation de nos clients à travers le monde, dans tous secteurs d’activité et à grande échelle. »
En rejoignant Accenture, Cirruseo viendrait compléter les capacités existantes d’Accenture Google Cloud Business Group, lancé par Accenture et Google pour développer des solutions sectorielles dans des domaines en hyper-croissance et accélérer l’adoption de Google Cloud. Accenture compte plus de 2 600 professionnels formés aux technologies Google Cloud et a mené plus de 21 000 projets de transformation cloud dans quasiment tous les secteurs d’activité. L’acquisition renforcerait aussi les services Intelligent Software Engineering et Intelligent Cloud & Infrastructure d’Accenture.
Les termes du projet de transaction ne sont pas divulgués.
A propos d’Accenture
Accenture, un des leaders mondiaux des services aux entreprises et administrations, propose une large gamme de services et solutions en stratégie, conseil, digital, technologie et gestion déléguée d’opérations. Combinant son expérience et son expertise dans plus de 40 secteurs d’activité et pour toutes les fonctions de l’entreprise - en s’appuyant sur le plus grand réseau international de centres de services - Accenture intervient à l’intersection de l’activité de ses clients et de la technologie pour les aider à renforcer leur performance et créer de la valeur sur le long terme pour leurs parties prenantes. Avec 477 000 employés intervenant dans plus de 120 pays, Accenture favorise l’innovation pour améliorer notre environnement de demain. Site Internet: www.accenture.com/fr.
À propos de Cirruseo
Créé en 2011, Cirruseo est l’un des principaux partenaires de Google Cloud en France et l’un des plus importants acteurs français spécialisés exclusivement dans les services Google Cloud. Cirruseo accompagne ses clients dans leur transformation numérique, de l’expérience collaborateur autour des solutions Chrome et G Suite, à celle des métiers avec les services de Google Cloud Platform. Les solutions digitales de Cirruseo sont mobiles, intègrent la Data et l’Analytics by design, et sont conçues pour et par le Cloud. En 2019, Cirruseo a été classé parmi les 1 000 entreprises les plus dynamiques en Europe par le Financial Times. Depuis sa création, Cirruseo a réalisé 48% de croissance moyenne par an. Elle compte aujourd’hui plus de 600 clients, plus de 100 collaborateurs et deux bureaux à Paris et Toulouse. Plus d’informations : www.cirruseo.com.
