Sécurisation des infrastructures de recharge destinées à l’électromobilité: Raycap introduit un nouveau parafoudre dédié aux installations alimentées en courant continu

April 8, 2019
Raycap présente le ProBloc B 1000 DC, un parafoudre contre les surtensions destiné aux applications en courant continu. Avec ce nouveau produit, de nombreuses installations sur le marché en forte croissance de l'électromobilité telles que les bornes de recharge rapide pour véhicules électriques (EV) peuvent désormais être protégées efficacement.
Raycap ProBloc B 1000DC Surge Protective Device (Photo: Business Wire)
La mobilité électrique utilise souvent des technologies telles que la charge rapide ou le stockage d’énergie par batterie, qui demandent fréquemment une alimentation en courant continu dont la tension et la puissance sont plus élevées. Par conséquent, ces installations nécessitent des parafoudres dédiés avec des exigences de sécurité spécifiques.
Avec le nouveau parafoudre ProBloc B 1000 DC, Raycap propose un produit certifié UL Type 2 CA adapté à un grand nombre de systèmes en courant continu. Ses caractéristiques principales incluent une conception ultra compacte et un dispositif de déconnexion breveté innovant avec un mécanisme de rotation qui peut être utilisé pour éteindre en toute sécurité un arc électrique éventuel. En raison de sa capacité d'extinction de courant élevée, il lui est possible d’interrompre un courant de court-circuit potentiel jusqu’à 50 000 ampères, comme pourrait par exemple en fournir un groupe industriel de stockage d’énergie par batterie.
Parfaitement adapté à l’électromobilité
Grâce à sa double certification selon la norme IEC (parafoudre Type 1 et Type 2), ce produit peut être utilisé universellement dans les applications de mobilité électrique pour les protéger contre la foudre ou contre les surtensions. Le courant nominal de décharge du ProBloc B 1000 DC est de 20 000 ampères par conducteur et son courant d’impulsion foudre est de 6 250 ampères par conducteur. De plus, le ProBloc B 1000 DC offre une sécurité de fonctionnement contre les surtensions transitoires jusqu’à 1 000 volts. Enfin, pour que la surveillance de l'isolation ne soit pas perturbée, il est conseillé d'utiliser des dispositifs sans courant de fuite, ce qui est également garanti avec ce nouveau produit.
Son excellent niveau de protection garantit également la protection des véhicules électriques protégés par fusible. Ainsi, correctement installé, ce parafoudre peut protéger non seulement les installations de recharge mais également les véhicules électriques qui y sont raccordés. Par ailleurs, un indicateur visuel fournit des informations sur l’état du produit et un contact de signalisation permet le monitoring du produit à distance.
« Les convertisseurs intégrés dans les installations de recharge rapide doivent fonctionner avec le moins de pertes possible cependant ces équipements sont très sensibles aux surtensions, ils doivent donc être protégés de manière appropriée », explique Ralf Güthoff, Directeur Ventes Industrielles Allemagne chez Raycap. « Sinon, leurs composants peuvent être perturbés, ce qui réduit considérablement leur performance et leur durée de vie, entraînant ainsi des coûts de maintenance élevés. Avec ProBloc B 1000 DC, Raycap propose une solution adaptée ».
À propos de Raycap
Avec plusieurs décennies d’expérience dans le domaine de la protection électrique, Raycap est un fabricant leader de parafoudres. Ces composants électriques protègent les installations sensibles contre les surtensions dues à la foudre et aux commutations du réseau électrique. La société est un pionnier technologique et connaît une croissance continue depuis sa fondation en 1987. Raycap compte plus de 1 000 employés dans le monde, possède ses propres laboratoires de test et détient de nombreux brevets qui garantissent qualité, fiabilité et innovation. La société est active dans divers secteurs: bâtiment / construction, télécommunications, énergie (photovoltaïque, éolien, production et stockage d’énergie), électromobilité et ferroviaire. Les parafoudres AC, DC et courant faible de Raycap sont commercialisés sous les marques Strikesorb®, Rayvoss®, ACData®, RayDat, ProTec, SafeTec, SafeBloc et ProBloc. Depuis 2018, Raycap dispose d’une filiale en France, Raycap SAS, pour soutenir ses clients français et se développer sur ce marché. www.raycap.com
