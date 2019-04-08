La société albanaise ALBtelecom choisit Verimatrix VCAS pour assurer la gestion de ses droits numériques

|By Business Wire
Salon NAB 2019 (stand #SU3110) – Verimatrix, une société Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD), a annoncé aujourd'hui que l'opérateur albanais ALBtelecom a déployé la solution hybride de diffusion Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS™) pour assurer la gestion des droits numériques dans le cadre des services IPTV et OTT. La solution VCAS fournit une solution unique pour la gestion des droits relatifs aux contenus linéaires RF, linéaires multidiffusion et de streaming à la demande, afin de permettre aux utilisateurs de bénéficier d'une expérience multi-écran parfaitement fluide.
"Pour nous, investir dans la solution VCAS s'inscrit dans notre stratégie de rester l'opérateur de choix pour les Albanais, sur plusieurs fronts. En plus de consolider notre solide réputation synonyme de fiabilité, cette solution nous soutient dans l'amélioration continue de notre manière d'innover et de fournir des expériences client exceptionnelles", déclare Skender Koltraka, chef du service des réseaux fixes chez ALBtelecom. "Ce déploiement joue également un rôle crucial dans la promesse tenue aux propriétaires de contenus, en répondant aux nouvelles exigences de sécurité et en réduisant considérablement l'important volume de redistribution illégale prévalant dans notre région."
Un autre facteur ayant motivé ALBtelecom à choisir la solution VCAS est le partenariat de longue date entre Verimatrix et Minerva, son fournisseur d'intergiciels. Ce partenariat a permis l'intégration rapide et la flexibilité nécessaire pour compléter au mieux l'écosystème technologique actuel.
"Du point de vue de l'efficience et de l'efficacité, ALBtelecom n'aurait pas pu mieux choisir que notre solution VCAS pour protéger ses services premium", déclare Steve Oetegenn, responsable opérationnel chez Verimatrix. "Notre technologie se développera et s'adaptera à ALBtelecom pour augmenter le nombre de chaînes à encrypter, de dispositifs à protéger et de clients à satisfaire."
Verimatrix présentera comment son expérience approfondie de la sécurité basée sur IP et sur logiciel contribue à protéger et monétiser les services de prochaine génération. Rendez-vous au stand #SU3110 durant le salon, ou planifiez une réunion sur www.verimatrix.com/NAB2019.
À propos d'ALBtelecom
ALBtelecom est une société albanaise avec plus de 105 années d'expérience dans le secteur des télécoms. Avec une identité claire, cohérente et distincte à tous les points de contact, nous proposons les dernières technologies et une expérience de la plus haute qualité dans un vaste éventail de services de communication (Internet, mobile, fixe, xDSL, IPTV, Wi-Fi, Cloud), ainsi que les meilleurs services de fibre à domicile en Albanie. En outre, en tant qu'un des principaux fournisseurs de services télécommunications, ALBtelecom dispose d'un large réseau de fibre optique connectant 90% des communes du pays.
ALBtelecom est la seule société en Albanie à proposer une gamme aussi complète de services centralisés de télécommunications dans le pays. Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez visiter www.albtelecom.al.
À propos de Verimatrix
Verimatrix est spécialisé dans l'amélioration et la sécurisation des recettes des périphériques connectés et des services IP dans le monde entier. Reconnaissant la nécessité d'améliorer l'échange numérique entre les fournisseurs de contenus, les opérateurs de services vidéo et les abonnés, Verimatrix est orientée sur l'amélioration du flux de travail de distribution de contenus connectés en exploitant ses solutions primées de sécurité VCAS™ et Verspective® Analytics, et un écosystème de partenaires incomparable, visant à réduire les coûts et la complexité associés à de vieux flux de travail de distribution. Pour plus d'informations, rendez-vous sur www.verimatrix.com, consultez notre blog Pay TV Views et suivez-nous sur @verimatrixinc, Facebook et LinkedIn.
À propos d'Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) est au cœur des solutions de sécurité pour appareils mobiles et connectés, mettant en œuvre tout son savoir-faire en fournissant des technologies logicielles, des éléments de propriété intellectuelle ("Silicon IP"), des outils et services indispensables à la protection des transactions, identifications, contenus, applications et échanges de données. Forte d’une expertise et d’une expérience approfondies en matière de sécurité, Inside Secure fournit des technologies avancées et différenciées couvrant en matière de sécurité l’ensemble des niveaux et exigences qui permettent de répondre aux besoins de marchés, tels que la sécurité des réseaux, la sécurité de l’Internet des objets et des "System-on-Chips", la protection des contenus vidéo et du divertissement, les services bancaires et les paiements mobiles, les services aux entreprises et les télécoms. La technologie développée par Inside Secure protège aujourd’hui les solutions d’un large éventail de clients, parmi lesquels des fournisseurs de services, des opérateurs, des distributeurs de contenus, des intégrateurs de systèmes de sécurité, des fabricants de produits électroniques grand public, et des fabricants de semi-conducteurs. Pour plus d’informations, rendez-vous sur www.insidesecure.com.
