INSERTING and REPLACING 2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: Tavant Technologies to Zype

In the release dated April 3, 2019, please note the addition of the Zaxcom, Inc. profile.

The corrected release reads:

2019 NAB SHOW EXHIBITOR PROFILES: TAVANT TECHNOLOGIES TO ZYPE

The 2019 NAB Show runs April 6 - 11, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for the NAB Show. Listed below are exhibitor profiles from Tavant Technologies to Zype.

Company: Tavant Technologies

Booth: SU13910

Web: https://www.tavant.com/media-entertainment

Tavant is a leading software development and services corporation headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. We specialize in developing innovative solutions for the Media and Entertainment industry by leveraging emerging technologies and work with the global leader in the DVR space, top three global gaming companies, and eight Fortune 100 companies.

Company: Telemetrics, Inc.

Booth: C9138

Web: www.telemetrics.com

Telemetrics, Inc., a leader in camera robotics and control since 1973, will display (in Booth C9138) its latest products and systems for proven ROI and increased television studio production efficiencies. They include: the popular Robotic Camera Control Panels, the innovative OmniGlide™ Roving Platform (developed for true on-air movements), the PT-S5 Series of servo-controlled pan/tilt heads, the Televator™ series of remote controlled elevating camera pedestals, and the TG4 TeleGlide™ Camera Track and Trolley System. All are designed to support a myriad of workflows by providing ultra-smooth motion, quiet operation, advanced automation features and exceptionally high mechanical precision well suited for space-limited production studios and virtual sets.

Company: Tellyo

Booth: N-3332-SP

Web: www.tellyo.com

Already trusted to empower many digital and social content teams, our cloud-based video production platform provides a rich set of features designed to power live video clipping, editing, production, streaming, and distribution. These features deliver success to our clients, with some achieving 300–400% increases in reach, views and engagement levels.

Specifically, our platform enables you to deliver TV-quality content from a cloud live video production studio; instantly create engaging videos from live streams, in real time; publish clips, highlights and compilations with absolute ease; and combine metadata, AI and our smart editor to automate video production processes.

Company: Theatrixx Technologies

Booth: SL13908

Web: http://www.theatrixx.com/en/

Theatrixx Technologies is a manufacturer and distributor of technical equipment specially adapted for the performing arts, events and entertainment sectors. We manufacture custom equipment that offers innovative solutions to video, lighting, power and cabling challenges. Our cutting-edge devices and systems meet the highest industry standards, doubled with our own rigorous criteria, and are built to withstand the daily hazards of life on the road and demanding installations. In addition, Theatrixx Technologies works in collaboration with its clients to develop solutions to their specific needs, producing prototypes and delivering a finished product on budget even within a tight schedule.

Company: The Switch

Booth: SU3714

Web: https://www.theswitch.tv/

The Switch, a global leader of managed, private cloud services that enhance live video productions anywhere in the world, will be showcasing The Switch eSports™ and The Switch Digital Connect™ offerings at this year’s NAB 2019 (Booth SU3714). The Switch Digital Connect™ allows customers to consistently and simultaneously deliver live events to linear, digital, social and over-the-top (OTT) networks across the globe. By utilizing The Switch eSports™, users can seamlessly and effortlessly produce and distribute their content to linear and streaming services worldwide. The Switch will sponsor the NAB Show’s first ever “Esports Experience,” in the North Hall (N1921).

Company: Thinklogical, A Belden Brand

Booth: SL106

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: BDC (NYSE)

Web: https://www.thinklogical.com/

Thinklogical, A Belden Brand, manufactures high-performance KVM and video extension and matrix switching solutions supporting professional media and entertainment applications. Thinklogical’s uncompressed, low-latency 4K signal management products help broadcast, post-production, VFX and mobile production professionals more easily distribute and switch video, keyboard, mouse, USB and other computer I/O signals with no peripheral delay or loss of video quality or resolution. Supporting all common IT and AV formats and popular M&E applications, Thinklogical streamlines digital NLE workflows, resulting in higher quality content, reduced costs, increased productivity and enhanced collaboration. ISO 9001:2015 certified, Thinklogical products are designed and manufactured in the U.S.A.

Company: Tiger Group

Booth: C12017

Web: www.soldtiger.com

Tiger Group plans and manages asset disposition events in connection with mergers, acquisitions, downsizings and corporate divestitures. Tiger has been structuring successful auction and liquidation events for Fortune 1000 companies, lenders, insolvency professionals, and small businesses for nearly 40 years.

Tiger Commercial & Industrial has facilitated transactions for a number of rental companies, post production facilities and VFX houses. Some of these organizations include: Sony, Birns & Sawyer, PRG/VER and Clairmont Camera, plus many others. Tiger has sold through hundreds of millions of dollars of gear equipment and other commercial and industrial assets used in the film and broadcast industries.

Company: Touchstream

Booth: SU11612

Web: www.touchstream.media

Touchstream is a cloud native live OTT Content Availability Monitoring solution. Through Touchstream's proprietary technology, StreamCAM, gain access to critical features and benefits for your OTT service. StreamCAM ensures OTT content is available 24/7 so your customers have the highest quality experience all the time.

At NAB 2019 come meet StreamE2E, Touchstream’s revolutionary End-to-End service for the OTT live stream monitoring market. Say “goodbye” to multiple dashboards and visualization tools. Acquire a clear end-to-end picture of live stream delivery chain in a single view and give your operations team an unparalleled vision into every aspect of your video delivery – quickly.

Company: Translations.com

Booth: N2231

Web: www.translations.com

Translations.com’s vision is to service the current market landscape, while using state-of-the-art language technology and AI-based solutions for media localization. This solution, Media.Next, combines over 25 years of experience in the localization industry, our leading GlobalLink® technology, and a highly skilled and professional team of media experts. Media.Next is the media platform of the GlobalLink technology suite. It is a revolutionary cloud-based technology platform that delivers unprecedented cost and time savings for all media localization including subtitling and audio localization, while streamlining order placement and tracking, and more effectively managing all components of localized video master delivery.

Company: Triveni Digital

Booth: N3908

Web: www.TriveniDigital.com

Triveni Digital is a leading provider of program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance solutions for broadcasters and service providers. As a leader in ATSC 3.0 solutions, a key contributor to standards development, and active participant in next-generation ATSC trials and deployments, Triveni Digital is leading the charge to a new, exciting broadcast television future. At the 2019 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will demonstrate new innovative solutions for ATSC 3.0 architectures, with support for channel sharing, the repack, and dual-standards broadcasting. Visit the company's booth at N3908.

Company: Tru Optik

Booth: N3335SPB

Web: www.truoptik.com

Tru Optik is the leading data management, campaign measurement and marketing attribution provider across OTT, Connected TV and streaming audio. We power the audience-based advertising capabilities of many of the world's largest media companies, technology platforms and marketers on everything from smart TVs to smart speakers and everything in between. As one of the fastest growing SaaS/DaaS companies in the US, Tru Optik is one of the driving forces behind the evolution of media and advertising.

Company: TVU Networks

Booth: C1707

Web: www.tvunetworks.com

TVU Networks has over 2,500 customers in more than 85 countries. The TVU Networks family of IP transmission and live production solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable workflow to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. TVU has become a critical part of the operations of many major media companies. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to acquire, transmit, produce, manage and distribute professional-quality live IP HD footage as an integral part of news, sports and major global events.

Company: UNISET

Booth: C11921

Web: www.unisetcorp.com

Since 1976 UNISET has been designing & manufacturing professional studios, set elements, including news desks, studio/set backgrounds, and cycloramas for television, broadcast, digital, film, online and exhibition marketplaces. We provide turnkey solutions and expertise in design, carpentry, lamination, graphics, and metal/plastic custom fabrication that are associated with the requirements of today's studio set needs. We take great pride in the service we provide before, during and after the projects we work on with our customers. If you are looking to work with a company that cares for their customers, no matter how long the process takes we are the perfect fit for you and your upcoming project.

Company: Vaddio

Booth: C8715

Web: www.vaddio.com

Vaddio, founded in 2003, designs, develops and manufactures professional quality PTZ cameras, Pro AV solutions and a full suite of Unified Communication and Collaboration systems for the audiovisual, collaboration and production markets, and offers Luxul and C2G connectivity solutions as well. Vaddio solutions combine enterprise-class performance with system-configured design and are easy to install and use. Backed by industry-leading support, Vaddio products enhance AV experiences by elevating the science of communication with the Art of Easy. For details, visit www.vaddio.com or contact 1.866.833.9373 / [email protected] in North America; +31.495.580.840 / [email protected] in EMEA; or +852.2145.4099 / [email protected] in Asia Pacific.

Company: Valossa

Booth: SU14807

Web: https://valossa.com/

Valossa provides unparalleled video recognition and content intelligence capabilities to capture new value of video. Valossa AI is a world-leading technology platform that enables a completely new generation of analytics and content profiling tools bringing forward new ways of monetizing video.

Valossa’s vision is to develop an AI that understands video like a human does.

AI-powered use cases for media & broadcasting industry include inappropriate content moderation solution, AI-generated highlights and emotional analytics to detect emotions and facial expressions.

The roots of the video AI company Valossa are in one of Europe’s leading computer science and AI labs at the University of Oulu in Finland. Since their founding in 2015 Valossa has built next generation video intelligence tools for the benefit of the businesses working with video.

Company: Varnish Software

Booth: SU8907

Web: www.varnish-software.com

Varnish Software’s content delivery platform enables media business to deliver content to their users quicker and more efficiently, with tailored, industry leading solutions that are highly stable and infinitely scalable. Our goal is to simplify our customers content delivery setup, giving them better insights into their delivery at all levels and enabling them to more effectively plan and predict demand and reduce costs across their environment. With Varnish Software customers can be sure that their content will reach their viewers as fast as possible, in the most optimal format every time, no matter the levels of demand.

Company: Vcinity, Inc

Booth: Wynn Parlor - C

Web: https://vcinity.io

Vcinity, Inc. enables global enterprises to turn their data into a strategic advantage through unbounded access to data anywhere, anytime. With our patented data access-on-demand solutions, enterprises can make leaps forward in digital transformation, business agility, productivity, revenue and operational scalability and efficiency. Information about Vcinity can be found at www.vcinity.io.

Company: Verimatrix

Booth: SU3110

Web: www.verimatrix.com

Verimatrix, an Inside Secure company, will be highlighting its spectrum of cloud-based solutions that combine world-class security techniques with 360-degree analytics capabilities, providing trusted insights from the head-end to the device.

Highlights include:

-MultiRights™ OTT - a multi-screen and multi-DRM solution for premium content security and monetization.

-nTitleMe™ provides a single integration for subscriber authentication, allowing subscribers to log-in once for TV Everywhere.

-RightsConnex™ is an “encrypt once, deliver everywhere” distribution solution between content providers and operators.

-StreamMark™ Origin is a watermarking service for B2B anti-piracy protection.

-Verspective® Analytics solution suite helps reduce churn, increase ARPU, and reduce total cost of ownership.

Company: Veritone, Inc.

Booth: SU4324

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: VERI

Web: www.veritone.com

Veritone is a leading artificial intelligence organization that seamlessly processes, transforms, and analyzes structured and unstructured content. The Veritone aiWARE™ platform provides an ecosystem of cognitive engines and powerful applications, orchestrated together to reveal valuable, multivariate insights.

At NAB, see how Veritone’s solutions support every step of the content lifecycle, from creation to analysis. Whether you own the content, want to sell it, need to buy it, or need to understand the data within it, Veritone’s solutions allow you to centralize your assets and projects in one location in the cloud with controlled access.

Explore our solutions at booth SU4324.

Company: Viaccess-Orca

Booth: SU9226

Web: www.viaccess-orca.com/

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, end-to-end, modular solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company’s solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter @ViaccessOrca, YouTube or Facebook.

Company: ViaLite Communications

Booth: C12039

Web: www.vialite.com

Experts in RF over fiber.

ViaLite’s fiber optic links enable studio/outdoor broadcasters to transport multiple RF feeds from cameras, wireless mics and IFBs over fiber back to the production location/OB truck.

The links extend the range of the antennas that the cameras etc. use with link distances of 0-10 and up to 50 km. They boast ultra-wide dynamic range allowing multiple signals to be transported simultaneously.

Links include: NEW C-Band 3.4-7.1 GHz, 100 MHz-1 GHz, DVB-T 470-900 MHz, UHF/VHF 10 MHz-1 GHz, and the Blue2 which can be a dual Rx/Tx or Transceiver. OEM module or rack chassis card format.

Company: VideoFlow

Booth: SU3115

Web: http://www.video-flow.com

The use of IP networks for digital video contribution and distribution is now a reality. Reliable connectivity is in the heart of any professional broadcast operation. That comes with a high monthly price tag to ensure a reliable service. There is another way. VideoFlow’s DVP product enables to broadcast with confidence over inexpensive IP connections, and even over the Internet, at reliability levels similar to satellite or fiber. With VideoFlow’s DVP you can afford to generate new revenues from communities previously out of reach, add backup to ensure advertising revenues, or grow your network outreach without sacrificing video quality.

Company: VideoSolutions Group Inc.

Booth: SL8230

Web: www.vsgp.com

Videosolutions Group is Canadian Manufacturer of Teleprompters, Video Switchers, Camera Cranes, Tripods, Pedestals, Monitors, Multiviewers, Fiber Optic Equipment, HD & SD SDI Signal Processing Equipment & Mini-Converters, and Mobile Video Studios with more than 25 years of experience in development, manufacturing and distribution of professional TV equipment for wide range of TV studios ranging from Home Studio to Broadcasting TV Stations. The product line has 100+ very cost-effective products, including: Teleprompters, “Odyssey” Video Mixers (Video Switchers), Multiviewers, Mini-Converters of Different Signal Types (SDI, Fiber optic, DV etc.), Camera Cranes, Monitors etc. The company’s motto: “Maximum Quality for Minimum Cost”.

Company: Video Stream Networks, S.L.

Booth: SL7606

Web: www.vsn-tv.com

VSN is a global technology company specialized in providing advanced software solutions to solve the needs of creation, distribution and management of content in any broadcast, media, private or public company. Its solutions’ portfolio comprises three product families; Media & Business Process Management, News & Live Production and MCR Automation & Distribution. Either on Cloud or on-premise, all VSN systems can work independently or together to create a scalable and easy-to-integrate solution, ready to incorporate third parties’ systems. With 30 years of experience, VSN’s software tools help companies manage their entire media lifecycle to increase productivity and reduce costs.

Company: Videstra

Booth: SU12005

Web: www.videstra.com

Videstra has set the standard for HD Web Cam Networks in television broadcast. We provide software & hardware to manage and unify the workflow in your weather office, studio and master control, and your web-production center. Videstra provides the tools for your Web Cam Network for an elegant extension of your production workflow. Videstra seamlessly integrates with all Weather Graphics systems and automation control through Ross OverDrive and Grass Valley Ignite. Fresh from winning a Best of Show Award last year we are introducing SRT connections for cameras deployed in locations with poorly serviced Internet connections.

Company: VidOvation Corporation

Booth: C3205

Web: http://vidovation.com

VidOvation relieves signal loss and latency in your live broadcast transmission, contribution and distribution by providing flexible and custom solutions for your existing and new structure with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. Encompassing Emmy award-winning bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video over IP, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of signal loss, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life-cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design, to warranty and support.

Company: Vislink Technologies

Booth: C6008

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: VISL

Web: https://vislink.com

Leveraging over 50 years’ experience, Vislink Technologies offers best-in-class solutions for collecting, delivering and managing secure, high-quality video from live news, sports and entertainment events. Vislink Technologies is the largest global supplier of low-latency wireless broadcast video systems, with over 200,000 systems deployed worldwide. The company’s key product lines include wireless camera systems, fixed link systems and satellite communications solutions. Its wireless camera systems comprise a full range of offerings to meet a variety of application requirements – from miniature POV and body-worn applications to long-range, superior-quality HD and 4K capable solutions that provide a fully immersive viewing experience.

Company: VisualOn

Booth: SU11410

Web: https://www.visualon.com/

VisualOn is a pioneer in video software technology, with many years of experience working with the world’s top device makers and streaming video service providers. The company’s vast trove of patented technologies and team of multimedia experts are trusted by the world’s top media and tech companies to bring their video content to connected screens with high quality and availability, wide compatibility, differentiated features and functionalities and shortened time-to-market.

VisualOn is a private company founded in 2003, with headquarters in Silicon Valley, with global offices in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Serbia.

Company: Wicket Labs

Booth: N3633SP

Web: https://www.wicketlabs.com

Veterans of cloud computing and online video market, the team behind Wicket Labs is building the audience insights platform (AIP) that enables data-driven decisions and maximizes audience lifetime value.

The actionable insights in the Wicket Scorecard enable media & entertainment companies to drive decisions with better visibility into customers, improving audience acquisition, conversions and engagement, as well as reducing churn by identifying at-risk customers through our unique CHI score. Designed to bridge the gap between siloed data and better decision-making based on data-driven, actionable insights and the only AIP designed to tell a story about your video business from the data.

Company: Williams AV

Booth: C5646

Web: www.williamsav.coom

Serving professional communication needs worldwide since 1976, Williams AV offers digital, FM, infrared and induction loop wireless audio, as well as video annotation, presentation and conferencing systems. Our products are used in an array of commercial applications, including hearing assistance, language interpretation, tour, corporate, education, government and house of worship. Systems currently include Digi-Wave™ digital communication, Personal PA® FM Listening, SoundPlus® infrared, Digi-Loop® induction loop, Pointmaker annotation and Williams AV presentation and conferencing systems. For more information, please visit www.williamsav.com.

Company: Wisycom

Booth: C856

Web: https://wisycomusa.com/

Wisycom will unveil its new 2200 Series (SPL2216/SPL2208) Active Combiner/Splitters at NAB 2019 (Booth C856), which feature 16- and eight- diversity channel outputs, respectively. As the next generation of antenna distribution multi-couplers, Wisycom’s new 2200 Series improves wireless microphone workflows. Its diversity and linking features are ideal for distributed antenna system applications, such as talk shows, awards shows, live sports and other televised events. The company will also feature its MPR50-IFB, a compact, beltpack-style receiver designed featuring true-diversity configuration for robust, drop-out free reception, and its MRK980 Ultra-Wideband True Diversity Receiver, with 1090MHz bandwidth switching for VHF, UHF and 900MHz.

Company: Yospace

Booth: SU3414

Web: www.yospace.com

Yospace provide the leading server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology in the world today. It allows live and VoD OTT content to be monetized in a way that is as seamless as TV, while opening up digital advertising opportunities including one-to-one addressability, accurate measurement and programmatic.

Yospace was the first to market with SSAI in a live stream, in 2012, and today services major broadcasters and network operators across five continents around the globe.

At NAB19 Yospace will discuss scaling programmatic for major live events, implementing a joined-up live and VoD monetization strategy and how to protect first-party data.

Visit www.yospace.com/nab for more information.

Company: You.i TV

Booth: Ren LV Suite 830

Web: www.youi.tv

You.i TV is a software provider for TV and Media companies looking to develop cross-platform video apps across mobile, tablet, game consoles, streaming devices, and Smart TVs. Brands such as A+E Networks, AT&T, WarnerMedia, NBA, Warner Brothers, National Geographic, and Fox are spearheading direct-to-consumer and OTT strategies using You.i TV technology. You.i Engine has been licensed in major industry genres, including entertainment, kids, sports, and news.

Company: Zaxcom, Inc.

Booth: C2030

Web: www.zaxcom.com

Do you care about the quality of your sound recordings? Zaxcom has been creating innovative audio technology for the feature film, television broadcast, live performance and post-production industries for over three decades. Our New Jersey based company specializes in wireless systems, recorders, mixers and interruptible foldback (IFB) products to meet and exceed the most complicated workflows in production and post sound. At NAB 2019, we will be showcasing our latest technology including the popular ZMT3 digital recording wireless series including the new ZMT3-Flex for sports applications, Deva 24 solid state location recorder, our range of control surfaces and miniature recorders.

Company: ZOO Digital

Booth: SL6024

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: LON:ZOO

Web: www.zoodigital.com

ZOO Digital uses revolutionary cloud-based technology to help some of the biggest names in entertainment reach audiences everywhere – with clients including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and independent distributors.

In 2019, content owners are calling on localization service providers to deliver a collaborative technology-powered service to localize and distribute huge volumes of OTT content for audiences around the world.

ZOOstudio is the answer. The next step in localization collaboration, enabling genuine connections between service providers – and delivering transparency across workflows. ZOOstudio empowers content owners to manage all their vendors, projects and end-to-end localization in one central system.

Company: Zype

Booth: SU11312

Web: https://www.zype.com/