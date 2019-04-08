The Story of Nauticus, a New Global Digital Financial Platform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 08:56 PM EDT
Melbourne based fintech Nauticus is the shared vision of two old friends, licensed accountant Bryan Ng and former ANZ banker Jonathan Chang.
Over months of late night conversations in 2016, they sketched out a vision of using blockchain to help provide universal access to low cost financial services and technologies, to enable everyone around the world to realise their financial goals.
These financial goals don't have to be lofty - they can be as simple as sending money to your family overseas without incurring high money transfer costs. Or they can be as ambitious as launching an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) or tokenizing shares or real estate assets as a Security Token Offering (STO).
"We want to help people take control of their financial goals using easy to understand technology," said CEO Bryan Ng - who has spent more than a decade assisting clients at his firm First Accountants.
Ng and Chang launched a successful ICO in 2018 and amassed a 50,000 strong social media community. Trading on the regulated and secure platform began in the fourth quarter of last year. It now offers 16 digital currencies and AUD with additional currencies being added regularly.
With 282,000 registered accounts in 84 countries around the world, Nauticus is well on its way to becoming Australia's first globally digital financial platform. The leadership team draws talent from National Australia Bank (AUS), ANZ (AUS), Goldman Sachs (UK), Bank of Melbourne (AUS), Accenture (USA), News Corp (AUS) and Telstra (AUS).
An intuitive mobile app will offer low cost, borderless money transfer and foreign currency trading in late 2019. And, as the representative of an Australian Financial Services Licensee, Nauticus empowered to tokenize assets in the form of STOs. It intends to launch trading in securities at the beginning of 2020.
Nauticus is targeting $25 million in its equity raise, to supercharge the business and onboard 2.9 million users by 2022. The funds will support an extensive cross-platform marketing spend, securing cross jurisdiction banking and financial licenses and expanding the team internationally.
“We want to change the financial world for the better,” Ng said. “We urge people who share our vision of ethical, low cost and borderless finance to join us on this journey.”
Visit: Nauticus.io
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005866/en/
"We work around really protecting the confidentiality of information, and by doing so we've developed implementations of encryption through a patented process that is known as superencipherment," explained Richard Blech, CEO of Secure Channels Inc., in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Apr. 8, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 4,077
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 8, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 8, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 8, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:15 PM EDT Reads: 4,194
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Apr. 8, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 8, 2019 04:00 PM EDT