Amazon annonce trois nouveaux projets d’énergie renouvelable pour prendre en charge les infrastructures mondiales d’AWS

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 8, 2019 09:26 PM EDT
Aujourd’hui, Amazon.com (NASDAQ : AMZN) a annoncé trois nouveaux projets d’énergie renouvelable dans le cadre de son objectif à long terme, d’alimenter l’ensemble des infrastructures mondiales d’Amazon Web Services (AWS) au moyen d’énergie renouvelable. Ces projets, dont un en Irlande, un en Suède et un aux États-Unis, produiront une énergie éolienne totalisant plus de 229 mégawatts (MW) de puissance, avec une production annuelle prévue de plus de 670 000 mégawattheures (MWh) d’énergie renouvelable. Les nouveaux projets s’inscrivent dans l’engagement à long terme d’AWS, visant à utiliser 100 % d’énergie renouvelable pour ses infrastructures mondiales. En 2018, AWS a dépassé les 50 % d’énergie renouvelable pour ses infrastructures mondiales. Pour de plus amples informations, rendez-vous sur https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/sustainability/.
Une fois achevés, ces projets, combinés aux neuf projets précédents d’AWS concernant les énergies renouvelables, devraient générer plus de 2 700 000 MWh d’énergie renouvelable par an, ce qui correspond à la consommation annuelle d’électricité de plus de 262 000 foyers américains, soit environ la taille de la ville de Nashville, dans l’État du Tennessee.
« Chacun de ces projets nous rapproche de notre engagement à long terme qui est d’utiliser 100 % d’énergie renouvelable pour alimenter les infrastructures mondiales d’AWS », a déclaré Peter DeSantis, vice-président des Infrastructures mondiales et du support client, chez Amazon Web Services. « Ces projets sont bien positionnés pour desservir les centres de données d’AWS en Irlande, en Suède et aux États-Unis. Nous prévoyons davantage de projets en 2019, à l’heure où nous poursuivons notre objectif d’alimenter toutes les infrastructures mondiales d’AWS avec de l’énergie renouvelable. »
Amazon s’est engagée à acheter l’énergie d’un nouveau projet éolien en Irlande, à savoir un parc éolien de 91,2 MW, situé dans le Donegal. Le projet de parc éolien du Donegal devrait fournir une énergie propre, au plus tard d’ici la fin de 2021.
« L’investissement d’AWS en Irlande dans des projets liés aux énergies renouvelables illustre sa volonté constante d’apporter de l’énergie propre au réseau, et cela contribuera de manière positive aux objectifs de l’Irlande en matière d’énergie renouvelable », a indiqué Leo Varadkar, An Taoiseach d’Irlande. « En tant qu’employeur important en Irlande, il est très encourageant de voir Amazon prendre les devants dans ce domaine. Nous nous réjouissons à l’idée de continuer à travailler avec Amazon afin de faire de l’Irlande un leader en matière d’énergie renouvelable. »
Amazon achètera également 91 MW d’électricité à un nouveau parc éolien situé à Bäckhammar, en Suède, qui devrait fournir de l’énergie renouvelable d’ici la fin 2020.
« La Suède est connue depuis longtemps pour ses objectifs ambitieux en matière d’énergie renouvelable, et ce nouveau parc éolien illustre à la fois le leadership de notre pays et l’engagement d’AWS en matière d’énergie renouvelable », a expliqué Anders Ygeman, ministre suédois de l’Énergie et du Développement numérique. « Il s’agit d’une étape importante dans la production d’énergie renouvelable en Suède, à l’heure où nous nous employons à atteindre notre objectif de 100 % d’énergie renouvelable d’ici 2040. »
La Californie est en tête aux États-Unis en matière de production d’électricité renouvelable à partir de sources non hydroélectriques, et les monts Tehachapi, où le parc éolien d’AWS sera situé, comptent certains des plus grands parcs éoliens du pays. Le projet de parc éolien des monts Tehachapi devrait permettre de produire jusqu’à 47 MW de nouvelle capacité d’énergie renouvelable, d’ici la fin 2020.
« Cette annonce de la part d’AWS constitue une excellente nouvelle, non seulement pour la Californie, mais également pour l’ensemble du pays, car elle réaffirme notre rôle de leader dans le secteur des énergies renouvelables et nous permet de franchir une étape importante dans le déploiement de l’énergie propre dont nous avons besoin pour faire face au changement climatique », a confié pour sa part le sénateur Jerry Hill, de l’État de Californie (comtés de San Mateo et de Santa Clara), et membre du Senate Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications (Comité sénatorial permanent de l’énergie, des services publics et des communications).
Outre les initiatives de développement durable, axées sur l’alimentation des infrastructures mondiales d’AWS, Amazon a récemment annoncé le lancement de Shipment Zero, vision d’Amazon dont l’objectif est de parvenir à ce que tous les envois d’Amazon soient, à terme, nets de toute empreinte de carbone, et à ce que 50 % de l’ensemble de ces envois soient nets de toute empreinte de carbone d’ici 2030. Amazon Wind Farm Texas figure parmi d’autres programmes de développement durable, mis en place par la société, et qui ajoute chaque année plus d’un million de MWh d’énergie propre. Au total, Amazon a permis la réalisation de 53 projets éoliens et solaires dans le monde, qui produisent plus de 1 016 MW et devraient fournir plus de 3 075 636 millions de MWh par an. Ces projets soutiennent des centaines d’emplois, tout en permettant des dizaines de millions de dollars d’investissement dans les communautés locales. Amazon s’est également fixé pour objectif d’héberger des systèmes d’énergie solaire dans 50 centres de distribution d’ici 2020. Ce déploiement de systèmes solaires sur les toits s’inscrit dans le cadre d’une initiative à long terme qui débutera en Amérique du Nord pour s’étendre ensuite au monde entier. Amazon a également mis en œuvre le District Energy Project qui utilise de l’énergie recyclée pour chauffer les bureaux d’Amazon à Seattle. Pour obtenir de plus amples informations sur les initiatives de développement durable d’Amazon, rendez-vous sur www.amazon.com/sustainability.
À propos d’Amazon Web Services
Depuis 13 ans, Amazon Web Services est la plateforme cloud la plus complète et la plus largement adoptée à travers le monde. AWS offre plus de 165 services complets d’informatique, de stockage, de bases de données, de mise en réseau, d’analyse, de robotique, d’apprentissage machine et d’intelligence artificielle (IA), d’Internet des objets (IdO), de mobile, de sécurité, hybrides, de réalité virtuelle et augmentée (RV et RA), de médias, ainsi que de développement, déploiement et gestion d’applications depuis 61 Zones de disponibilité (Availability Zones, AZ) dans 20 régions géographiques couvrant les États-Unis, l’Australie, le Brésil, le Canada, la Chine, la France, l’Allemagne, l’Inde, l’Irlande, le Japon, la Corée, Singapour, la Suède et le Royaume-Uni. Des millions de clients, notamment des startups enregistrant la croissance la plus rapide, certaines des plus grandes entreprises, et des agences gouvernementales de premier plan, font confiance aux services d’AWS pour alimenter leurs infrastructures, les rendre plus souples et réduire les coûts. Pour en savoir plus sur AWS, rendez-vous sur aws.amazon.com.
À propos d’Amazon
Amazon est guidée par quatre principes : une focalisation sur le client plutôt que sur la concurrence, une passion pour l’invention, un engagement envers l’excellence opérationnelle et une réflexion à long terme. Les commentaires des consommateurs, les achats en un clic, les recommandations personnalisées, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, les tablettes Fire, Fire TV, Amazon Echo et Alexa figurent parmi les produits et services lancés par Amazon. Pour obtenir de plus amples informations, rendez-vous sur amazon.com/about, et suivez @AmazonNews.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005870/fr/
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 8, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 8, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 8, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
"We work around really protecting the confidentiality of information, and by doing so we've developed implementations of encryption through a patented process that is known as superencipherment," explained Richard Blech, CEO of Secure Channels Inc., in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Apr. 8, 2019 08:30 PM EDT Reads: 4,077
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 8, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 8, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 8, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 8, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Apr. 8, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 8, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 8, 2019 05:15 PM EDT Reads: 4,194