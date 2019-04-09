Infinito App Square Welcomes ONT DApps with Support from Official Technical Partner, ONTology

|By ACN Newswire
|April 9, 2019 02:05 AM EDT
SINGAPORE, Apr 9, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Infinito Wallet recently announced that their Universal DApp Browser, App Square, will be supporting ONT DApps in the upcoming version update. This addition is made possible through collaborative integration efforts with ONTology, their technical partner and the official provider of ONT. With ONTology DApps now available, Infinito Wallet will become the most scalable DApp Browser on the market, compatible with the widest range of blockchains including Ethereum, EOS, Binance Chain, and ONTology.
Once again, Infinito team is working directly with ONT's core development team to integrate ONT DApps on their App Square. For this launch, Deershooter will be the first ONT game onboard and soon, users will be seeing even more thrilling ONT DApps on Infinito Wallet.
Infinito Wallet - ONTology a partnership for global crypto communities
Infinito Wallet and ONTology announced formal partnerships back in August 2018 and since then, and both sides have been working together for technical integration. In November 2018, the Universal Wallet officially enabled support for Mainnet ONT and ONG token. And now, four months after, they have successfully enabled support for ONT DApps on Infinito App Square with support from ONTology core development team.
The team is working relentlessly to achieve their vision of being the number one solution for users worldwide to enjoy the best innovations blockchain has to offer, whether it be leading cryptocurrencies or innovative applications. And to do this, Infinito team believes that they must combine their expertise with industry leaders and bring more value to the blockchain world through building strategic partnerships.
On this great milestone, Infinito CEO, Jack Thang Nguyen said:
"It has always been our goal to become the world's biggest, most scalable DApp Browser for all blockchain applications. We are proud to have ONTology as our technical partner and ONT DApps on our App Square. Together, both sides will continue to bring massive value and benefits to ONT holders as well as crypto communities worldwide. In the future, we will continue to add support for even more applications on other blockchain platforms, so please look forward to it all."
ONTology's CSO, Mr. Andy Ji said:
"Blockchain communities in Southeast Asia have made considerable progress over the past few years. We are happy to have Infinito Wallet - the leading crypto wallet service provider in the region - as our partner. This partnership will be one of the significant milestones in Ontology's eco development in Southeast Asia. Ontology will continue to work closely with our global partners, and together, we will build a stronger community and a better blockchain world."
The first ONT DApps on App Square: Deershooter
Deershooter is a simple yet addictive tower defense game that rewards skilled play. Here, you control a brave fox archer who shoots down airborne intruders to protect his castle. You can place an amount of ONT or ONG before each battle. Then, the better you defend your turf, the more ONG you will be rewarded. With Deershooter on App Square, you can have your rewarded ONG sent directly to your wallet address without having to withdraw them from the game.
What's Next
For the next update, Infinito team is looking forward to enable support for Binance's latest decentralized exchange DApp (DEX) and its native cryptocurrency, BNB. And of course, with ONTology as their official technical partner, Infinito Wallet will be adding even more ONT DApps as well as ONT-exclusive features for users soon. Please stay tuned for more exciting news from their team!
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Infinito Wallet is looking forward to adding even more DApps for essential users needs such as Exchange, Finance, Compliance, Games, Education, News and more. Contact the team behind the Universal Wallet via [email protected] to get your DApp listed.
Build your own DApp?
For DApp developers, the Infinito team also provides a development platform to help speed up and simplify your DApp development process. Infinito Blockchain Platform (IBP) has a wide variety of blockchain modules including API/SDKs, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Solutions, DApp and Smart Contract templates, and more. Contact [email protected] for more information.
About Infinito Wallet
Positioning as a leading universal wallet for crypto users, Infinito Wallet serves as a gateway for users to maximize usage and potentials of their cryptocurrencies. Our DApp browser, App Square, provides access to the most innovative blockchain applications for daily user needs. By selectively expanding our partner network, Infinito Wallet aims to build an ecosystem of practical blockchain services including exchanges, ID/KYC solutions, and other blockchain-related business services. At the same time, we support communities of developers and businesses with Infinito Blockchain Platform, an open blockchain infrastructure of technologies and compliant-ready services, so that they can seamlessly build, launch, and operate innovative products and services efficiently.
Infinito Wallet's core development team of blockchain R&D experts has intensive professional experience. Currently, our organization has more than 300 members including developers, designers, business, marketing, and customer service specialists. We are promoting research on infrastructure for cryptocurrencies and development utilizing blockchain.
