Sysdig Launches Visibility and Security Platform 2.0 and Introduces the Industry’s First and Only Unified Approach to Closing the Cloud-Native Visibility Gap

|April 9, 2019 06:10 AM EDT
Google Cloud Next ‘19 -- Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native visibility and security company, today announced the Sysdig Cloud-Native Visibility and Security Platform (VSP) 2.0. This new release provides enterprises with the first and only unified view of the risk, health, and performance of their cloud-native environments. With this rich-data platform, service owners, DevOps, and security teams have access to a single source for performance metrics, compliance dashboards, security events, and more to eliminate risk and resolve problems fast. Sysdig fills the cloud-native visibility gap that emerged because legacy security and performance products are blinded by cloud-native architectures. In a separate announcement today, the company shared its vision for a data-first approach to reliable and secure cloud-native applications in a multi-cloud world. A preview version of VSP 2.0 will be available next month.
Today Sysdig introduces its visibility and security platform 2.0 to close the cloud native visibility gap.
The Sysdig Visibility and Security Platform 2.0: A New Look at Cloud-Native Data
Enterprises have struggled in the transition to production because they need vast amounts of data and context to understand if their Kubernetes-based microservices are running reliably and securely. Each team involved in operating services — service owners, DevOps, and security teams — previously relied on their own set of isolated tools to get a narrow view of their environment.
With Sysdig VSP 2.0 these issues are eliminated with a single, comprehensive view of the enterprise environment which provides risk, health, and performance data across thousands of clusters for many thousands of microservices.
According to a new report by analysts at 451 Research, “Tools that were designed for monolithic applications running on a relatively simple, vertical stack no longer suffice in increasingly complex environments comprised of containers, microservices, third-party services, and multiple clouds. The modern, cloud-native world requires an entirely new perspective, enabled by new organizational models and tools designed to deliver visibility into this dynamic environment.”1
451 Report: “A Single Source of Truth for Cloud-Native Development, Operations and Security.”
“We work daily with the world’s largest financial institutions, government organizations, and media companies. They are all looking for ways to embrace DevSecOps to break down the communication and cost inefficiencies among team silos,” said Payal Chakravarty, vice president of product management at Sysdig. “Based on their feedback, we created Platform 2.0 to analyze thousands of microservices and dynamically highlight the ones that have performance or security issues that need immediate attention. With a single, operational view to surface performance, compliance, vulnerabilities, and policy data, users are able to triage issues faster, reduce alert noise, and gain massive operational efficiency.”
Using the Overview App on Sysdig’s platform, an enterprise can get an aggregated view of this information tuned to different use cases:
- Service owners can ensure that they are shipping reliable, compliant, and vulnerability-free code pre-production, while understanding the performance of their code in production and whether bottlenecks are slowing downstream services.
- Platform operations and DevOps teams can ensure services are performing well while managing capacity allocation, infrastructure performance, and compliance across all clusters.
- Security teams can get a single, comprehensive view into vulnerability management, compliance, and run-time policy violations.
This overview then provides deep contextual information that allows users to dive deep into Sysdig Secure and Sysdig Monitor to analyze performance metrics, compliance dashboards, security forensics, and more to isolate and remediate problems faster than ever before.
Enterprise Scale and Control
As enterprises rapidly embrace a cloud-native architecture, they require a level of scale not provided by legacy vendors or existing niche container tooling.
With VSP, Sysdig further scales and simplifies the act of instrumenting, collecting, and storing the granular data required to secure and manage containerized microservices. Alongside this data lives two orders of magnitude more contextual information, for which Sysdig has designed its system to handle natively:
- A single agent based on the extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) to collect context-rich and deep performance and security data from hosts, containers, orchestrators, network, process, and files across clouds.
- A single, horizontally scalable data platform that ingests, analyzes, and provides operational insights across billions of data points.
- Multi-cloud design that allows Sysdig to run anywhere while securing applications across many clouds.
- Reduce operational overhead by 67 percent or more by eliminating the need for multiple tools.
- Enterprise controls such as Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) and service-based access controls.
“By taking advantage of cloud-native architectures, enterprises can right many of the wrongs of legacy technology,” said Loris Degioanni, founder and chief technology officer of Sysdig. “Sysdig’s contribution is closing the visibility gap with a single platform that unifies performance and security data with all the context needed for highly distributed, ephemeral microservices. We’ve unlocked all this data for any use case, and we did it while reducing the instrumentation tax that enterprises are used to paying for safety and security.”
Sysdig built its platform with an open core, leveraging Falco, Prometheus, and Sysdig Inspect as core cloud-native building blocks for its enterprise-class product.
Continued Embrace of the Kubernetes Ecosystem
Sysdig’s history of supporting the Kubernetes and cloud-native ecosystem goes back to 2015. With VSP, Sysdig extends its leadership position in making Kubernetes even friendlier for the enterprise.
Key new Kubernetes-related features include:
- Enhanced Kubernetes monitoring and security with new out-of-the-box dashboards for capacity planning, control plane health and compliance trends, new default alerting rules, Kubernetes benchmark results, out-of-the-box Kubernetes audit policies, and integration with Kubernetes admission controllers.
- Support for new runtimes such as CRI-O and containerd.
- A topological view that dynamically understands Kubernetes orchestration, combining compliance violations, network connections, and performance metrics to provide a more holistic infrastructure status.
- The ability to use Kubernetes metadata to search, correlate, and scope events to narrow down root cause or assess risk profiles.
- Downstream integration forwards events to security information and event management (SIEM) tools such as Splunk.
Availability
A preview version of VSP 2.0 will be released next month. Sysdig products are priced per-host secured and monitored. Pricing starts at $30/host/month, billed annually.
Where to See Sysdig VSP in Action
Please visit us at Google Cloud Next booth S1715 to learn more about the VSP 2.0. Also join Sysdig during the Tech Field Day live stream presentation on Wednesday, April 10 from 2-3:30 p.m. PT.
Additional Resources:
About Sysdig
Sysdig is the cloud-native visibility and security company. Our data platform gives enterprises insight and control as they transition to dynamic modern architectures, allowing them to see the benefits of cloud-native faster, with less risk. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of millions of developers, administrators and other IT professionals. The Sysdig cloud-native visibility and security platform allows DevOps, security professionals, and service owners to get context-rich information to dig deeper into their containerized environments and reliably build, run and respond to issues in millions of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.
1 451 Research, March 2019, All Rights Reserved.
