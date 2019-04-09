HyperX Sponsors FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019 06:29 AM EDT
HyperX®, a division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced its sponsorship of the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic, the first public global PUBG esports event of the 2019 season. HyperX is the official sponsor of mice, mouse pads, DRAM, and SSD products at the global summit and finals. The FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic has a prize pool of $400K and will culminate with the crowning of the first champion of the PUBG Classic series at the ExCeL London.
The HyperX sponsorship includes branding and ad placements in the tournament stream, in-arena branding, and dedicated social media posts. HyperX will be providing memory and SSDs for the systems being used in the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic tournament.
"HyperX recognizes the significance of FACEIT's inaugural Global Summit: PUBG Classic and what it means for global competitive battle royale esports,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing, HyperX. “Through the tournament HyperX looks forward to showcasing how professional-grade peripherals and internals give PUBG gamers the competitive edge; whether in a casual squad at home or on a massive international stage such as ExCeL London.”
ExCeL London will host 24 teams from North America (NPL), Europe (PEL), Korea (PKL), China, Japan (PJS), Chinese Taipei/Hong Kong/Macao, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Oceania. The teams will compete in an epic multi-stage tournament that marks the end of Phase 1 for PUBG esports. The Summit will also include a show match featuring six community teams who qualified via the FACEIT PUBG Showdown.
“We’re thrilled to partner with HyperX once again on the FACEIT Global Summit. We have a strong history of working together on some of our biggest events such as the FACEIT London Major in 2018, and now on ECS for the entirety of 2019,” said Michele Attisani, Co-Founder & CBO of FACEIT. “We continue to be delighted with the quality of the products they provide and the value they bring to our events, and we look forward to working together on our prestigious global tournament in London this Spring.”
About HyperX
HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand in known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 60 million memory modules and 7 million gaming headsets worldwide.
Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.
About FACEIT
FACEIT is the largest global esports platform with more than 12 million users playing over 15 million online game sessions each month. The platform serves players, organizers, influencers, communities, brands and publishers who use FACEIT to create, expand and manage a highly engaged competitive community of gamers from grassroots to pro level.
FACEIT’s Game Studio and SDK allows game creators to easily integrate user-friendly esports features into their titles and develop the esports ecosystem.
Our Media division produces over 1,000 hours a year of premium esports live content and events, owned and operated as well as in partnership with the likes of NBC Sports (Comcast), NHL, Sky, Turner Sports (ATT/TW), ESPN (Disney) and more.
