Zoho's New Marketing Platform Ties Together Orchestration and Planning with Marketing Execution Across Channels

|April 9, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Zoho announced today at Zoholics Austin its new marketing platform that executes marketing campaigns across multiple channels while coordinating their orchestration centrally, against outcomes, plans, and budgets. Designed to help businesses of all sizes coordinate marketing tightly with sales, the platform is integrated with Zoho CRM and a number of other third-party applications.
The platform is driven by Zoho MarketingHub, a new application that addresses the crying need for marketing coordination across the proliferating marketing channels of the digital world. It also allows marketers to create personalized journeys for prospects based on their different intermediate responses to the campaigns that engage them. By designing and automating these customer journeys, personalized marketing can be executed on a very large scale. Journeys map the user experiences across multiple channels that include web, social, email, mobile, and event marketing.
Zoho MarketingHub integrates with a number of Zoho apps, including Zoho CRM, Zoho Campaigns, Zoho Sites, Zoho Survey, Zoho Backstage, and Zoho Social. Furthermore, it also integrates with other customer applications, notably Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
“A typical marketer juggles several applications across multiple channels on a day-to-day basis. With every new channel a marketer adds, the process becomes increasingly complex. We offer applications for every marketing channel,” said Raju Vegesna, Zoho's Chief Evangelist. “MarketingHub, which is built on the same technology stack as our other marketing apps, pulls together and pre-integrates all these applications across channels, enabling marketers to focus on creating excellent campaigns instead of juggling marketing tools.”
“We had been trying to achieve our marketing goals—creating journeys and workflows—by using multiple applications,” said Sid Burton, CIO of GameVision. “We recently felt the need to add a unified marketing system to our business, and Zoho didn't disappoint with MarketingHub! Zoho MarketingHub contains all essential features in the same place and many extra capabilities, which we are learning how to use to our advantage.”
Zoho's Marketing Platform Empowers Businesses To:
Provide a multichannel marketing experience
- The marketing platform can support over 20 different marketing channels, including website, social, events, text, email, ads, offline, and more. They can all be orchestrated to work seamlessly to create unified, cross-channel marketing journeys.
Fully automate marketing functions based on customer behavior
- If a customer abandons their shopping cart, the marketing platform can generate a text reminder, which may lead that customer to a personalized email with their abandoned items. After the customer buys those items, the platform can be programmed to automatically send out a survey. These journeys can be personalized based on the user's preference.
Engage through a highly integrated marketing experience
- Not only does MarketingHub integrate out-of-the-box with several Zoho applications, it also integrates with several third-party applications including Shopify, Eventbrite, SurveyMonkey, and others. Through a pre-integration with Zoho CRM—or other third-party applications—marketers can access existing customer data or log the data of new, qualified leads.
Access built-in support
- The marketing platform comes with several built-in elements including prebuilt journeys, forms, and templates, among others. Marketers can use these elements to get a jumpstart on the implementation of their marketing campaigns.
Leverage sophisticated analytics tools to measure campaign success
- After executing a campaign, marketers can access reports on ROI and other performance indicators. The platform uses advanced analytics to provide complete visibility across channels, helping marketers successfully plan their next campaign.
Pricing and Availability
Zoho MarketingHub starts at $240 per year for 1,000 leads. The Premium edition starts at $480 per year for 1,000 leads.
About Zoho
Zoho is the operating system for business—a single online platform capable of running an entire business. With 40+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho is one of the world's most prolific software companies.
Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 45 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 7,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in Austin, Texas (U.S.); Renigunta, India; Tenkasi, India; Yokohama, Japan; Beijing, China; Singapore; Queretaro, Mexico; Byron Bay, Australia; Utrecht, Netherlands; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.
