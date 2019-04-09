StackRox Delivers Container and Kubernetes Security and Compliance for Stratus Medicine on Google Cloud Platform

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019 08:04 AM EDT
Google Cloud Next Conference -- StackRox, the leader in container and Kubernetes security, today announced that Stratus Medicine has deployed the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform to secure healthcare data and achieve Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance. Stratus Medicine provides a platform-as-a-service for healthcare providers and technology suppliers to collaborate on innovative applications. Using the Stratus Platform running in Google Cloud Platform, these healthcare entities can test and validate new technologies while keeping patient and other sensitive data protected by Stratus. Stratus Medicine relies on StackRox to secure and protect critical customer and healthcare data running in its multi-tenant platform.
“Containers and Kubernetes enable us to deploy new applications rapidly while maintaining isolation, decreasing the risk of data breach,” said Chris Mutzel, principal architect for Stratus Medicine. “StackRox enables us to protect patient data, ensure HIPAA compliance, and protect our systems from vulnerabilities in the applications that our customers upload. The StackRox platform continuously hardens our container and Kubernetes environments, and it automatically detects and prevents threats. As we evaluated vendors, we found that StackRox was the only solution that was both container-centric and Kubernetes-centric, which provides both deeper context for risk prioritization and Kubernetes-native policy enforcement.”
Stratus Medicine is using the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform across several use cases:
- Visibility: StackRox finds and secures all deployments and pods across namespaces and clusters, allowing Stratus to run at the speed and scale of DevOps while protecting applications and development infrastructure.
- Vulnerability Management: StackRox streamlines vulnerability management for Stratus’ Kubernetes environments by integrating with the CI/CD pipeline to prevent known vulnerabilities from ever getting deployed.
- HIPAA Compliance: StackRox automates checks for HIPAA compliance, identifies gaps or non-compliance with controls, provides clear and detailed remediation information, and exports evidence of compliance ahead of audits.
- Risk-based Prioritization: StackRox provides a dynamic, multi-factor risk assessment that enables Stratus to immediately prioritize and triage the highest-risk deployments in the environment at all times.
- Threat Detection: StackRox leverages a combination of rules, whitelists, and behavioral modeling to automatically detect threats and leverage built-in controls in Kubernetes for response.
“Stratus Medicine is providing critical infrastructure that is much needed in improving health outcomes and reducing costs,” said Kamal Shah, CEO of StackRox. “StackRox helps Stratus Medicine to realize all the benefits of containers and Kubernetes and address their various security and compliance requirements. Furthermore, StackRox was seamless to deploy within their environment, enabling security to be automated as part of their DevOps workflow.”
The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform supports all Kubernetes deployments, including self-managed clusters; managed services such as Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE; and Kubernetes distributions such as Red Hat OpenShift and Docker Enterprise Edition. The latest StackRox update includes capabilities to enable organizations to verify and provide evidence for compliance with NIST SP 800-190, PCI DSS 3.2, and HIPAA standards. For more information, please visit https://www.stackrox.com/platform/.
About Stratus Medicine
Stratus Medicine delivers a critical infrastructure layer that unleashes the promise of big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence in healthcare. Stratus works with both health systems and innovative companies to remove the major roadblocks that prevent them from deploying applications that access sensitive health system data. Its systems can be deployed within days, not years, and are used daily by some of the top health systems in the world.
Stratus Medicine has deep experience both clinically and in using the latest technology in data engineering, analytics, and cloud-based computing. It is funded privately through strategic industry investment and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, visit https://www.stratusmedicine.com/.
About StackRox
StackRox helps enterprises secure their containers and Kubernetes environments at scale. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their compliance and security policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. StackRox integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native startups, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
