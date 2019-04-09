Lola.com Ranked No. 1 Travel Management Platform by G2 Crowd in 6 Key Categories

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
Lola.com, the Agile Travel Management™ company that provides a super simple way to manage, book, and report on business travel, earned a place as a High Performer on the G2 Crowd Grid® for Travel Management for Spring 2019. Lola.com has a 4.8 star rating on G2 Crowd, the highest satisfaction rating of any corporate travel app on the popular review platform.
“Since Lola.com’s founding, we have been competing with and surpassing some of the biggest players in business travel management,” said Mike Volpe, CEO of Lola.com. “Our 4.8 star rating, and now this latest award of High Performer on the G2 Grid for Travel Management, means we are delivering on the simplest, easy-to-use features and benefits needed in the changing business travel market.”
Specifically, Lola.com was rated highest by customers on G2 Crowd for Travel Management Software in the key areas of:
- #1 for ease of doing business with
- #1 for quality of support
- #1 for ease of setup
- #1 for product direction
- #1 for ease of admin
- #1 for ease of use
The Lola.com app is touted as a super simple travel tool for companies that make it easy to plan, book, and share travel while racking up perks and savings. Overall, it gets high marks for ease of booking, itinerary management, trip notifications, and advanced integrations.
To qualify for inclusion in the Travel Management category, a product must possess a platform for travel purchasing, report expenses related to employee purchases, and integrate with or possess expense management tools.
Customers praise the app on G2 Crowd for making travel arrangements easy and stress-free, from booking to re-booking, to expense reports and more:
- “I travel a lot for my business, and let’s just say Lola.com blows every travel agency out of the water. Their customer service is amazing. No matter time of day or night, weekdays or weekends, they are amazing. Lola went out of their way to get me on a flight. Since there was not another option, they purchased me a first class ticket on their dime, and because of that, allowed me to get to my customer on time.”
- “I love Lola's customer support team! I've had many instances when flights are delayed or canceled, and the Lola team has provided excellent support in getting me on an immediate next flight. The main benefit is the ease of booking a flight and an excellent customer support team at my fingertips.”
- “What I like best about Lola is the simplicity. It does not overcomplicate the process, and it keeps all travel plans, times, and expenses clear and concise. With several different account executives on our team, Lola helps us sort of ‘help ourselves’ when it comes to planning and executing sales trips. We do not have to rely on the event coordinator for everything and can be assured that we're not making any mistakes that will hurt the company.”
- “Love this app and their customer service! If you haven’t used Lola yet, do it! I had a flight that was canceled and a second flight that was then delayed. They handled everything from getting a refund, booking, and finding the easiest, fastest, and in-budget flight and hotels. They were on it and available 24/7 via chat. So easy!”
G2 Crowd empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. Its review platform leverages more than 650,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. The company’s model brings transparency to B2B buying, changing the way decisions are made. G2 Crowd’s mission is to provide the insights business professionals need to gain confidence in their buying decisions and become more successful in their jobs.
For the G2 Grid for Travel Management, visit:
https://www.g2.com/categories/travel-management
To see Lola.com reviews on G2 Crowd, visit:
https://www.g2.com/products/lola-com/reviews
About Lola.com
Lola.com makes Agile Travel Management real by providing a super simple way to manage, book and report on business travel, saving employers and travelers time and money. Happy employee travel experiences within a policy can be set up in five minutes. Lola.com uses machine learning and 24/7 support to help travelers easily book trips, while empowering managers to create policies, view budgets and expenditures, and monitor their globetrotting team efficiently. Based in Boston, the company was founded in 2015 by Paul English, co-founder of the travel booking site KAYAK, and is led by CEO Mike Volpe, previously CMO at HubSpot. For more information, visit https://www.lola.com/ and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
All trademarks recognized.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005299/en/
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 9, 2019 07:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 9, 2019 06:15 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 9, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 9, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 9, 2019 04:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 9, 2019 04:00 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 9, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:30 AM EDT
Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 8, 2019 11:00 PM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 8, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Apr. 8, 2019 09:30 PM EDT