Zoho Surges in Market Presence with 45 Million Users Worldwide and 39% Revenue Growth Rate

April 9, 2019
Zoho, a global, privately held company that offers the most comprehensive suite of business software applications in the industry, announced today at Zoholics Austin its forward momentum with more than 45 million users across 180 countries, at a revenue growth rate of 39 percent year-over-year. This global upswing includes the addition of offices in Singapore, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Australia and the Netherlands. The company also announced plans for a new 375-acre campus in Austin, which entails aggressive hiring plans and the expansion of Zoho University, a Zoho-funded technology school for high school graduates based in India, to the United States.
Founded in 1996, Zoho has grown along with the explosive adoption of cloud-based software by businesses of all sizes. From day one, the company has been methodical in its approach. Zoho is financially bootstrapped, and plans to remain that way. The company does not participate in merger and acquisition activities largely because of the negative impact on customers associated with these transactions. Its extensive software repertoire, which includes 40+ applications, is created exclusively and meticulously in house.
Today, Zoho employs more than 7,000 employees worldwide across 12 offices spanning five continents. More than 30 different languages are spoken amongst Zoho’s employees.
"As a private company that's been in operation for more than 22 years, we are invested in long term growth and crafting the very best business solutions for our customers," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Founder of Zoho. "Without the pressures of shareholders, we can grow with purpose. It is our imperative to invest in our employees and the communities we are in, while making sure our software remains accessible to every type of business, from small to large, whether they exist in yet-to-be-developed, emerging or fully developed markets."
Zoho's Global Growth Continues:
- Zoho has more than 45 million users located in more than 180 countries around the world.
- The company has experienced a revenue growth rate of 39 percent year-over-year.
- Zoho currently has offices in Austin, Texas (U.S.); Pleasanton, California (U.S.); Chennai, India; Renigunta, India; Tenkasi, India; Yokohama, Japan; Beijing, China; Singapore; Queretaro, Mexico; Byron Bay, Australia; Utrecht, Netherlands; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the last five offices launching just within the past 12 months.
Creating a New U.S. Campus:
- Zoho has purchased 375 acres of land in south-east Austin to build a 100,000 square foot campus.
- Zoho plans to hire hundreds of employees in the Austin area in the years to come, with a focus on finding and training local talent. It will not require its employees to have a four-year degree, due to its in-house technology program, Zoho University.
- Zoho is committed to building a strong presence in the Austin community. Zoho plans to work closely with independent schools and community colleges to help educate local students and hopefully provide a path to the future.
Expanding Zoho University to the U.S.:
- In 2005, Sridhar Vembu created Zoho University, the company’s company-funded technology school in Tamil Nadu, India. It is designed as a college alternative to train engineers and developers from the ground up.
- Zoho University will be replicated at the new campus in Austin, Texas. While the India campus offers deep technical training, the Austin campus will instead focus on business administration and marketing. Training will be offered at no cost, providing them with hire-ready skills upon finishing the program.
- Zoho University started with six students; it has graduated around 900 individuals since its inception, most of whom secure employment with Zoho. Today, approximately 15 percent of Zoho employees, including many managers, are Zoho University graduates.
- Zoho University takes in high school students from the local public schools. Through the years, Zoho has observed that the Zoho University graduates perform at the same level as those with formal college degrees. Both types of employees equally become competent managers and leaders within the company.
About Zoho
Zoho is the operating system for business—a single online platform capable of running an entire business. With 40+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho is one of the world's most prolific software companies.
Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 45 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 7,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in Austin, Texas (U.S.); Renigunta, India; Tenkasi, India; Yokohama, Japan; Beijing, China; Singapore; Queretaro, Mexico; Byron Bay, Australia; Utrecht, Netherlands; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.
