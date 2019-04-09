Avaya Announces Open SIP Portfolio Enhancements

|By Business Wire
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that the Avaya IX devices portfolio has been enhanced to serve additional UC software platforms, including SignalWire and Netsapiens, using the Open SIP standard. Avaya previously announced support for the Broadsoft platform using this standard, and support for these new platforms opens another group of businesses to the value, performance and intelligence of Avaya smart device technology. Avaya is also actively engaging new partners in the Open SIP market opportunity, and TeleDynamics is one new partner recently signed with Avaya.
“Our customers have been asking for support of Avaya desktop devices, and we are excited to deliver on that promise,” said Jason Byrne Senior Vice President of Products & Marketing at Netsapiens. “Our decision to partner with Avaya and TeleDynamics also signifies the next logical step in simplifying the sourcing, turn up and operations of a service provider’s Unified Communications solution. When coupled with Netsapiens’ game changing SNAPvantage automated business management system, in a way we have created a ‘service provider in a box’ allowing service providers to turn up their business in a fraction of the time, and scale with ease.”
“Avaya has a great reputation in our industry and is recognized for its high quality,” said Daniel Noworatzky, CTO, TeleDynamics. “With the rapid transition to VoIP and TeleDynamics’ commitment to bring value to our channel, this association is a great match. Avaya’s entry into the SIP endpoint business is a further validation of the direction this industry is headed.”
"We at SignalWire are excited to learn that Avaya has adopted the Open SIP standard, and this will allow their phones to communicate with SignalWire CLOUD, SignalWire STACK and FreeSWITCH. I look forward to working with Avaya," said Anthony Minessale, SignalWire CEO.
Avaya also announced additional portfolio capabilities, including a new Open SIP DECT wireless conferencing device – the Avaya IX Conference Phone B169 – and a new Open SIP client for the award-winning Avaya Vantage™ portfolio – the Avaya Vantage™ Connect application. In addition to a premium end user experience, these and other Avaya devices deliver businesses the flexibility and cost savings of wireless connectivity.
Frost and Sullivan predicts Open SIP IP Phone growth will reach 11.8% over the next seven years, building onto the estimated 50 million Open SIP phones have been shipped over the past six years.
“Avaya’s key value proposition and differentiator in the Open SIP endpoint space is its focus on the end user experience. A recent Frost & Sullivan survey of UCaaS investment stakeholders found that the user experience is a critical factor in provider selection, with 44% of respondents selecting a good user experience among the top decision-making factors in the final selection of a UCaaS provider,” said Alaa Saayed of Frost and Sullivan. “Avaya has transformed itself into an Open SIP endpoint innovator with a solid commitment to become the preferred vendor in this space.”
For more details, access the free Frost and Sullivan report: “Eight Reasons UCaaS Providers Should Modernize their IP Device Portfolios,” or view the webinar.
Avaya IX Devices Open SIP Portfolio includes:
- Avaya IX IP Phones – Combining 100 years of experience with intensive end-user research to deliver a more intelligent desktop communications experience. This portfolio addresses a broad set of business desktop needs and packs powerful capabilities into an attractive, modern form factor.
- The Award-wining Avaya Vantage™ – Delivering on the vision of bringing the consumer smart phone experience to the business desktop in a way that makes sense for businesses of all sizes – and including the industry’s only Google Play Store certified business desktop device.
- Avaya IX Conference Phones – Avaya’s patented OmniSound® technology is included in all of its conference phones, providing crystal clear audio performance. The new Avaya IX Conference Phone B169, provides a cord-free conferencing experience with complete UC integration using the DECT standard and battery power.
- Avaya IX Hospitality Phones – Deliver Avaya quality into the hotel guest room and provide a new level of guest experience personalization.
- Avaya IX Collaboration Unit – Redefines huddle room economics with an all-in-one collaboration solution that can be purchased at a low up front cost or by monthly subscription.
- Avaya IX Huddle Cameras – Attach these cameras to a laptop via USB to enhance the room conferencing video quality.
- Avaya IX Handsets – Use the DECT standard to deliver campus-wide employee mobility in a range of handset styles.
- Avaya IX Headsets – Avaya’s AcousticEdge™ technology delivers contact center agent audio quality to every employee in five different headset styles.
Avaya will be showcasing its solutions at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo on April 9-12, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV.
