Twist Bioscience Adopts Battelle’s ThreatSEQ™ DNA Screening Web Service for Advanced Biosecurity


|April 9, 2019 08:15 AM EDT
Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it is the first to implement Battelle’s ThreatSEQ™ web service DNA screening platform for the detection and characterization of sequences of concern in genomic data, supplementing its internal biosecurity efforts.
“We have spent decades working with and characterizing biothreats to support global biodefense efforts, which has resulted in the curation of a high-quality Sequence of Concern database and the development of a robust algorithm for screening DNA at production scale rapidly,” said Matt Vaughan, President of Battelle’s Contract Research business. “Twist Bioscience continues its leadership in the field of biosecurity as the first to integrate the ThreatSEQ web service into its gene-length DNA screening pipeline. We look forward to expanding this service to all companies who desire standardized and sustainable screening capabilities.”
ThreatSEQ web service is a first of-its-kind commercial DNA screening solution that is highly accurate and cost effective. The service includes an advanced biocuration pipeline that reduces synthesis providers’ maintenance and labor costs while maintaining effective biosecurity. The platform does this by streamlining the review process through an industry-oriented user interface to review screening results, which displays high-quality metadata and a graphical representation of genomic context.
“We have worked with Battelle on the FunGCAT program for more than two years, where we have developed an even greater appreciation for its cutting-edge computational and laboratory-based approaches to screening,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Battelle created the ThreatSEQ web service with significant input from industry leaders and the scientific community worldwide as well as global databases. Its algorithm allows for continuous updates as new sequences of concern are discovered – a feature existing databases often struggle to accomplish. We welcome the opportunity to evolve our biosecurity program to continue to maintain the most comprehensive screening effort, allowing us to screen DNA even faster, and importantly, ensure our customers are using our synthetic DNA for responsible research.”
About Battelle
Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.
About Twist Bioscience Corporation
Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the potential evolutions of Twist Bioscience’s biosecurity program. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of a significant customer; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 20, 2018 and Twist Bioscience’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
