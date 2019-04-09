Teridion Publicly Unveiling Channel’s Only Cloud-Based WAN Service Delivering SLA-backed Performance and Reliability at Channel Partners Expo

|By Business Wire
|
|April 9, 2019 08:17 AM EDT
(Channel Partners Conference & Expo - Teridion Booth No. 243) — Teridion, the company delivering the only public cloud-based WAN service backed by a carrier grade SLA, today at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo announced it is publicly demonstrating for the first time Teridion for Enterprise, the channel’s first and only cloud-based WAN solution delivering the SLA-backed performance and reliability of legacy WAN technologies such as MPLS with the agility, elastic scale, and global reach of the public cloud. Available only through Teridion’s growing Channel Partner Program, Teridion for Enterprise equips partners with expanded revenue opportunities by offering this unique cloud-based WAN service.
Teridion, a 100-percent channel company, recently appointed a new channel chief to execute on the company’s aggressive plan to rapidly grow its Channel Partner Program. Kevin Moynahan, senior director of channels, and team are publicly demonstrating for the first time the setup, monitoring, and live performance of the Teridion network, in Teridion’s booth No. 243 at the event in Las Vegas this week. Teridion delivers radical improvements in WAN performance with deep monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities, and puts complete visibility of the performance of every segment of every link at users’ fingertips immediately – no third-party tools needed – which has been attractive to the channel.
“We are excited to have selected the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, the industry’s premier channel event, for the unveiling of Teridion for Enterprise,” said Moynahan. “Teridion for Enterprise is very attractive for the channel and is rapidly gaining momentum as channel partners are benefiting from the revenue growth opportunities of delivering a turnkey, high-performance WAN service that tightly integrates with leading WAN routers and SD-WAN appliances.”
To mark the first public demonstration of its next-generation WAN, at booth No. 243 Teridion is giving away next-generation transportation – an adult electric scooter. Attendees are invited to visit the booth and get a demo for a chance to win, and get ten chances to win when they sign a partner agreement.
As channel customers move critical apps to the cloud and re-architect their WANs away from legacy technologies such as MPLS to next-generation SD-WAN, the public Internet creates performance issues – choppy audio, inconsistent throughput, slow file transfers. Now with Teridion, channel partners can address this inconsistent performance with acceleration and route optimization of all traffic, site-to-site as well as to all SaaS/IaaS, through a low-cost standard Internet connection. Enterprises can expect to see throughput improvement of 20 – 300 percent, and circuit grade network performance around latency, loss, and jitter.
Built for the channel, channel partners sell Teridion for Enterprise as a stand-alone solution or integrated with their SD-WAN offerings to broaden their suite of capabilities, all while extending SD-WAN’s functionality beyond the edge and adding end-to-end SLA-backed performance and reliability consistent with MPLS. Teridion provides snap-in integration to existing SD-WAN deployments from all major vendors, including Cisco Meraki, Citrix, VeloCloud/VMware and Silver Peak. Since it is a true cloud service, capacity is not fixed and throughput scales on-demand. There is zero capital expense, customers pay only for what they use, and no Teridion hardware or software is required.
Teridion for Enterprise is the channel’s first and only public cloud-based WAN service to deliver carrier grade, SLA-backed performance and reliability with the agility, elastic scale, and global reach of the public cloud. Teridion’s service is powered by Teridion Curated Routing, an innovative and cloud native approach to routing that draws on the power of deep learning that brings hierarchical and centralized routing to enterprise networking to radically improve WAN, application, and SaaS performance.
About Teridion
Founded in 2013, Teridion enables faster and more reliable Internet with Teridion Curated Routing, radically improving Internet performance up to 2X - 20X, anywhere in the world. Teridion for Enterprise combines the performance, reliability, and SLAs of legacy WAN technologies such as MPLS with the agility and elastic scalability of the cloud. The company is backed by leading venture investors including Jerusalem Venture Partners, Magma Venture Partners and Singtel Innov8, and is relied on by leading SaaS providers such as Atlassian, Box, Egnyte, Merrill Corp., and many others. Teridion is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Petah Tikva, Israel. For more information, visit www.teridion.com or email [email protected].
Teridion is a registered trademark of Teridion in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. All other company and product names are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
