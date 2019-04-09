Verint Announces Situational Intelligence Platform Enhancements that Propel Actionable Intelligence, Data-driven Security Management and Efficient Response

|By Business Wire
Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced several enhancements to its Situational Intelligence Platform™ that help organizations strengthen their security strategies while providing Actionable Intelligence™ to improve operations. Sitting at the core of the Intelligent Security Operations Center (ISOC), the Situational Intelligence Platform provides a suite of integrated features that enable complete situational control in complex security environments. This integrated, modular and flexible platform drives a better user experience, facilitates real-time monitoring, provides greater situational awareness, and helps security teams respond faster and more efficiently to situations when they occur.
Customers and the market at large face mounting business and security challenges, and that has propelled Verint to infuse more analytics and automation into its Situational Intelligence Platform. These innovations are critical because cyber and physical security threats are becoming more prevalent while data is growing exponentially, driving organizations to seek more advanced solutions to better address risk.
Automating Intelligence
Security managers and operators rely on a multitude of solutions and systems to ensure comprehensive protection, which results in an enormous volume of data to analyze. This influx of information can often be overwhelming, and in most cases, manual processes are needed to manage an event across all security components for full awareness, which is a significant barrier to automation.
Verint’s ISOC concept is designed to address this challenge head on. The ISOC aggregates multiple systems into a single interface and exposes it to an analytic layer that results in the delivery of Actionable Intelligence. The ISOC facilitates utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze data across an enterprise’s domains and assess how it impacts the business as a whole. By unifying data to enable the detection and identification of risks, enterprises can move to a more predictive threat model.
Unified Operations
Verint’s Situational Intelligence Platform consists of several modules that can be implemented separately or as part of the integrated platform.
One of the platform enhancements announced today is VMS One™. With this enhanced module, users gain a single, consolidated platform for the ISOC with video at the center and seamless correlation of sensors and alarms, allowing operators to immediately gain complete situational control while determining the appropriate intelligence-powered response. The solution fuses all relevant information, such as video, alarm notification, device state, analytics meta-data, search output and more, onto a dynamic GIS-map based interface, providing a clear and immediate picture of an incident and enabling faster and more efficient response. In addition to VMS One, the enhanced platform provides new capabilities in the Dispatch™, FaceDetect™ and Incident Management™ modules.
“As threats continue to grow in complexity, mission-critical organizations face significant challenges,” said Alan Stoddard, vice president and general manager, situational intelligence solutions, Verint. “Each component of our suite of solutions is a critical part of our intelligent security strategy developed to address customer requirements for a more effective, intelligent approach to security operations and risk management. Now, our customers are equipped with comprehensive options designed to further synchronize IT, cyber, and security operations across infrastructures and proactively address and mitigate modern-day threats.”
Global businesses operate in complex environments in which opportunities, requirements, and regulations can vary widely, change quickly, and evolve significantly over time. New technologies will continue to improve business operations, enhance strategic partnerships, and increase situational awareness. All of this is part of the effort to gain a more predictive risk model within the enterprise to prevent rather than react. To learn more about Verint solutions for the ISOC, contact us or visit us at booth #26049 during the ISC West conference in Las Vegas, April 10-12.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
