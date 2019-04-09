HID Global Teams With The World’s Top Turnstile Manufacturers to Bring Mobile Access to Lobby Security

|By Business Wire
|
|April 9, 2019 08:52 AM EDT
Industry-leading turnstile manufacturers increasingly recognize the value of integrating mobile devices into their lobby security strategy to create more convenient, connected and secure experiences for building occupants and visitors. HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that it has teamed up with six of the world’s top turnstile manufacturers who have tested and certified HID’s Mobile Access® as part of their commitment to a mobile future.
Major turnstile manufactures exhibiting at this year’s ISC West exhibition, namely Alvarado, Automatic Systems, Boon Edam, Gunnebo, Orion Entrance Control and Smarter Security, have integrated the new Essex Electronics iROX-T with embedded iCLASS SE® technology from HID. Each company will showcase mobile access in their booths to illustrate how mobile is upping the convenience factor at the turnstile.
“Leveraging mobile and cloud technologies at every access point, from turnstiles and elevators to doors, is a crucial part of creating a truly connected security experience in today’s smart building,” said Michael Chaudoin, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing, Extended Access Technologies business unit with HID Global. “HID Global and Essex Electronics are making this vision real by solving the challenge of increasing turnstile security with a solution that enables secure access using credentials provisioned to a user’s mobile phone. This will help people move more efficiently through the hustle and bustle of busy building lobbies.”
Already certified with the six turnstile manufacturers, the Essex Electronics iROX-T reader with HID’s embedded iCLASS SE® technology supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Near Field Communications (NFC) for mobile access and optional OSDP for secure communications. It is also interoperable with smart cards, HID’s 13.56MHz Seos® credentials, iCLASS SE, iCLASS®, and other high frequency formats.
Garrett Kaufman, President of Essex Electronics, added, “Building on our successful launch of the iRox-T, the latest integration of BLE, NFC and OSDP illustrates the reader’s ability to streamline upgrades in order to meet the demands of today’s mixed credential environment that is increasingly incorporating mobile IDs on smartphones.”
See HID Mobile Access in action at ISC West 2019
Visit HID Global in Booth #11063 and the following turnstile manufacturers to see live demonstrations of HID Mobile Access at ISC West from April 10-12, 2019 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.
- Alvarado Booth #12101
- Automatic Systems Booth #2065
- Boon Edam Booth #8037
- Gunnebo Booth #4077
- Orion Entrance Control Booth #5065
- Smarter Security Booth #21117
About HID Global
HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.
© 2019 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, HID Mobile Access, iCLASS, iCLASS SE, Seos, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
