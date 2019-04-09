Mitel Empowers Businesses to Deliver Next-Generation Customer Experiences

|By Business Wire
|
|April 9, 2019 08:55 AM EDT
As providing exceptional customer experiences becomes an increasingly important brand differentiator, Mitel® is investing in contact center solutions to give businesses broader choices and more innovative ways to compete. Today, the company introduced further platform and application integrations and launched a new contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) solution powered by Talkdesk to help businesses exceed customer expectations in a digital-first world.
New enhancements to the Mitel contact center portfolio include the introduction of MiContact Center Business for the MiVoice Connect system, providing a proven and sophisticated omnichannel management solution for that platform. MiContact Center Business also now offers MiVoice Connect customers open media and a REST API toolkit for increased extensibility, visual IVR and workflow programming capabilities, speech-enabled IVR, and SMS support.
In July 2018, Mitel previously announced a strategic partnership with Google to infuse Google Cloud AI and machine learning into its virtual agent, agent assist, and analytics capabilities to bring a higher level of intelligence and insight to customer interactions. New features based on the collaboration with Google are now in development and trial phase with general availability during the second half of 2019.
To meet the demands of companies seeking to leverage public cloud technologies to quickly deploy and scale solutions that improve customer experience, Mitel is introducing MiCloud Connect CX, a CCaaS solution powered by Talkdesk. MCloud Connect CX builds on Mitel’s call control expertise and extensive global network of resources and marries it with a modern cloud architecture and consumer-like usability provided by Talkdesk, the industry’s fast-growing CCaaS vendor. This all-in-one solution combines communications and contact center tools into a single application, enabling businesses to seamlessly serve customers through any channel, anywhere.
The MiCloud Connect CX solution integrates with more than 50 productivity tools including Salesforce, Zendesk, and Google. Businesses can also continually evolve and personalize their customer experiences with access to the latest next-generation functionality. MiCloud Connect CX is currently available as an over-the-top service on Mitel’s UCaaS and UC platforms. A fully-integrated solution is expected during the second half of 2019.
“As an insurance provider, serving customers across a broad range of verticals can be challenging. Efficiency and speed are key to our success. By modernizing our processes, leveraging collaboration tools, and integrating more customer touchpoints and capabilities into our contact center, we’re engaging with customers much more effectively,” said Eric Laracuente, Infrastructure Engineer, Secura Insurance Companies. “The end result is stronger relationships with our customers and a better experience overall.”
“Customer experience is the ultimate differentiator. It’s what separates the leaders from everyone else, and no business – large or small – can afford to approach it with half measures,” said Bob Agnes, EVP and President, Mitel Products and Solutions. “Mitel understands what’s at stake in a digitally-immersive world. Through our dedication to continuous innovation and select strategic partnerships, we’re helping companies transform the experiences they provide their customers and stay ahead of the competition.”
- Mitel will be at Google Cloud Next 2019 April 9-11 in San Francisco and Channel Partners Conference & Expo April 9-12 in Las Vegas.
- MZA ranks Mitel #2 in global market share for contact center systems shipped.
- More than 25,000 organizations rely on Mitel contact center solutions as the backbone for their customer engagements.
- Mitel is the only brand recognized across the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service.
About Mitel
A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005406/en/
