Appfire Unveils Next-Generation Jira Automation App to Meet Evolving Market Needs

April 9, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Appfire announced today the unveiling of a new easy-to-use app, Drag and Drop Automation for Jira, that allows users to create powerful, cross-platform, code-free automations in order to do their work more quickly and efficiently.
In addition to automating work within users’ entire Atlassian stack (including tools like Jira, Confluence, Bamboo, BitBucket, Trello and more), Drag and Drop Automation also integrates with Slack and popular Atlassian apps like Tempo Timesheets and Structure from ALM Works.
Appfire will present the product at Atlassian’s 2019 Summit in Las Vegas with the goal of gathering user feedback and providing an opportunity to see Drag and Drop Automation in action. Customers will be able to sign up for the app’s Early Access Program waitlist. Appfire also plans to give product demonstrations to other Atlassian Marketplace vendors in order to identify additional integration opportunities with ecosystem partners.
“Automation is our expertise,” Appfire CEO Randall Ward said. “And we’ve seen how the market has changed over the last 12 years. As more non-technical teams have adopted Jira and more non-developers have become Atlassian administrators, we’ve seen a growing need for easier automation geared toward people who don’t want to code.”
With 12 years of experience helping companies automate their work, Appfire’s Bob Swift brand apps (like its widely used Command Line Interface family of products) have enabled users to create time-saving automations for their Atlassian tools.
“This new product brings together over 900 unique, stackable actions for Atlassian’s flagship products and other popular tools,” said Bob Swift, Chief Product Architect. “It’s the only app in this space that allows people to create cross-platform automations for their full Atlassian stack with a straightforward, drag-and-drop interface. It even works across cloud, server and data center deployments. We can’t wait to see how people react when they see it!”
“Automation shouldn’t be limited only to people who can write scripts,” Appfire Marketing Director Holly Wright said. “There are a lot of products available for people who want to code their own automation solutions. But if you’re not a coder, then you don’t really have any options. That’s why we’re reimagining how an automation app should look, feel and work — with all the power, and none of the scripting.”
Appfire plans to officially release Drag and Drop Automation to the Atlassian Marketplace later this year, but attendees at Atlassian’s Summit, April 9-11, can get an inside look by visiting booth #1019 at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center in Las Vegas. Those interested can also learn more by attending a presentation on Drag and Drop Automation at 12:35 p.m., April 10, in Theater B within the Expo Hall.
About Appfire
Appfire is an award-winning Platinum Top Vendor and has been a global authority in the Atlassian ecosystem for more than 13 years. Appfire's popular Bob Swift, Wittified, and Feed Three product brands comprise the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with 60+ purpose-built products and over 31,000 active installations worldwide.
