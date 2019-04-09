Committed to Reducing Congestion, SpotHero Continues Momentum with Key Executive Hires to Make Parking a Part of the Solution

|By Business Wire
|
|April 9, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
SpotHero, the #1 consumer marketplace and mobility platform for off-street parking in North America, announced that three senior executives have joined the team to accelerate growth. Today, the company welcomes Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Stevens; Vice President of Verticals, Paolo Lorenzoni; and Vice President of Customer Experience, Rob Reilly. Joining on the heels of a banner year, the new hires will focus on scaling SpotHero's passionate consumer base and expanding its mobility platform to include new partners for urban parking solutions.
“The mobility sector is exploding with innovation from ridesharing to scooters to self-driving delivery robots, but as cities experiment with new vehicles and business models, they’re also seeing more traffic and longer commute times as an unintended byproduct,” said Mark Lawrence, SpotHero CEO. “Parking can help get vehicles off the street faster by eliminating the need to circle the block, and that applies to any vehicle, driver or driverless.”
SpotHero’s parking mobility platform enables transportation and technology companies to incorporate functionality for finding and paying for parking directly into their product strategy. This accelerates the adoption of new modes of transit in cities today without exacerbating congestion, as vehicles can park in SpotHero’s network of off-street facilities when not in use.
SpotHero’s executive hires include:
Chris
Stevens, Chief Marketing Officer
Chris is an e-commerce industry veteran who joins SpotHero’s executive team to oversee all marketing operations and accelerate consumer marketplace growth. Stevens was most recently the General Manager of Getaways at Groupon. Previously, he held leadership roles at Orbitz/Expedia and numerous other e-commerce organizations.
Paolo
Lorenzoni, VP of Vertical Business Teams
Paolo will oversee SpotHero’s vertical businesses, including airport, monthly and event parking. Lorenzoni will be responsible for setting the strategy and vision for SpotHero’s business units, working to accelerate growth in each of the areas. Lorenzoni has previous experience as General Manager at Uber Eats, consultant at IDEO & BCG, and VP of Product at Food Genius, which was acquired by US Foods.
Rob
Reilly, VP of Customer Experience
Rob will focus on leading the industry in customer-facing initiatives for both online reservations and drive-up payments. Prior to joining SpotHero, Reilly was the VP of Demand Operations at Porch, where he was responsible for sourcing and growing new demand channels. Reilly has also held leadership positions at Groupon and Leapfrog Online.
“Every car trip starts and ends with parking, and there is so much we can do to make that experience better and more efficient. By bringing this traditionally pen and paper industry online, there's an opportunity to tangibly improve the daily lives of so many people," said Chris Stevens, SpotHero CMO. "I look forward to putting my experience with scaling travel marketplaces to work, ultimately helping to solve a broader problem that can impact every single one of us."
“As we continue to focus on growth this year, I know Chris, Paolo and Rob will be instrumental in ensuring our partners have access to the largest network of consumer parkers in North America,” said Lawrence.
With over 20M cars parked across 290 cities, SpotHero is the largest parking marketplace in North America. To prepare for its next phase of growth, SpotHero has been steadily expanding its executive bench. Chris, Paolo and Rob will be joining Chief People Officer Tiffany Voltz and Chief Financial Officer Connie Capone who both joined the company in 2017. The company capped off a successful 2018 with recognition from TIME as one of “50 Genius Companies inventing the future,” and recently announced partnerships with FlashParking, ParkHub, Obeoo, and Moovit.
About SpotHero
SpotHero is the #1 marketplace and mobility platform for off-street parking in North America. SpotHero is curbing the rise of urban congestion by changing the way millions of people park every day. Using SpotHero’s portfolio of mobile apps and websites, drivers find, book and access a parking facility near their destination, eliminating the need to circle the block in search of parking. SpotHero’s platform enables leading mobility companies to build seamless parking experiences directly into their products. For more information, visit SpotHero.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005258/en/
