Cyber Security Expert Richard A. Clarke Joins GigNet’s Senior Advisory Board

April 9, 2019
GigNet, an international managed broadband solutions provider for hospitality and enterprise customers in the Mexican Caribbean, said today internationally recognized cyber security expert and author Richard A. Clarke is joining the Company’s Senior Advisory Board.
Mr. Clarke is Chairman of the cyber and network security firm Good Harbor Security Risk Management, LLC. As previously announced, Good Harbor is advising the Company, including a thorough assessment of security risks GigNet and its customers face in the Mexican Caribbean market. Good Harbor is partnering with GigNet to help launch the Company’s new managed services cyber security portfolio – the first of its kind in the region.
Mr. Clarke is one of the leading global experts on national and cyber security, having served three consecutive US Presidents through ten continuous years as a senior White House official, including as Special Advisor to the President for Cyberspace, Special Assistant to the President for Global Affairs, and National Coordinator for Security and Counter-Terrorism.
Mr. Clarke is the best-selling author of nine books, including The Fifth Domain, Defending Our Country, Our Companies, and Ourselves in the Age of Cyber Threats (with Robert K. Knake), scheduled for release this summer. He also taught at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government on national security, counter-terrorism, and cyber security.
“GigNet has a significant opportunity to differentiate itself in the Mexican Caribbean to deliver additional value to its customers by incorporating increased security and new security services into its portfolio of managed services,” said Clarke. “I look forward to serving on its Senior Advisory Board.”
Specifically, Good Harbor is assessing cyber and physical security threats to GigNet’s network, for which security has already been a priority, and develop decision-making and pre-emptive processes to mitigate risks. It will then help GigNet align resources to risk, establish a focused security program, and prepare for potential security incidents.
“We are increasingly seeing hacks and security breaches into networks around the world, including Mexico,” said GigNet Chairman & CEO Paul A. Moore. “We are very pleased to have such a renowned and respected group as Good Harbor help us mitigate risks to our GigNet network. We believe our customers will appreciate this effort, as well as new advanced security services we will introduce. In particular, we welcome the advice and counsel of Richard to our Senior Advisory Board.”
About GigNet: GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of Cobalt Holdings, Inc. through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, Cobalt Broadband Services S.A. de C.V. and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V. The Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. The Company has completed a 200-kilometer fiber-optic broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 160,000 hotel rooms and over 23 million annual airport visitors.
About Good Harbor: Good Harbor Security Risk Management, LLC is a premier cyber security advisory firm with decades of experience advising Boards, CEOs, CISOs, other corporate executives, investment professionals, and government leaders on managing cyber security risk. The firm is led by Richard A. Clarke, a renowned cyber security expert and former presidential advisor on cyber security. Good Harbor has experience in sectors including insurance, financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, defense, critical infrastructure, transportation, and more. More information is available on LinkedIn or at www.goodharbor.net.
