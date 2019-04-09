Fuze Is Named 2019 Talkin’ Cloud 100 Research Edition Special Award Winner

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications and collaboration platform provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced it has been named one of three special award winners for the 2019 Channel Futures Talkin’ Cloud 100 Research Edition. The award will be presented this Thursday, April 11 at Channel Partners Conference & Expo at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
In lieu of the traditional ranking of the top 100 cloud service providers in the channel, the 2019 Talkin’ Cloud 100 survey solicited feedback from the Channel Futures and Channel Partners community to help inform editorial strategy and a new, updated survey in 2020. Winner and honorable mention recipients were selected by the Channel Futures editorial board based upon the insight applicants provided in their Talkin’ Cloud 100 applications.
Three special award winners and three honorable mentions were selected. Fuze was awarded the Workforce of Tomorrow Award for its business savvy in anticipating market trends and their impact on customer operational models.
“On behalf of the entire Channel Futures and Channel Partners editorial staff, I want to congratulate our 2019 Talkin’ Cloud 100 special award winners and honorable mention recipients and thank them for the thoughtful feedback they provided in their applications,” said Lorna Garey, editor-in-chief for Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “We always want to ensure that our editorial coverage provides the most relevant and insightful content possible for our readers. The feedback we received for this research edition of the Talkin’ Cloud 100 survey will help us achieve that goal.”
“As we continue to lead the way to the future of work, we remain focused on the importance of understanding our customers’ needs and anticipating how market trends will affect those needs,” said Chris Doggett, chief sales officer, Fuze. “With the rise of the distributed and mobile-first workforce, this recognition fuels our commitment to ensuring that all employees are empowered to do their best work, wherever and whenever they choose. At Fuze, we continue to look ahead to what’s next for the workforce, building upon what works well today, and evolving to meet the needs and desires of our customers tomorrow.”
Fuze’s Director of North America Channel Sales J.P. Dundas will accept the award onstage at Channel Partners Conference & Expo and participate in a keynote panel discussion, Talkin’ Cloud ‘Til You’re Walkin’ Cloud on Thursday, April 11. The panel will discuss the future of the cloud-centered channel, and will take place at the South Convention Center, Level 3, South Seas B. Find the full panel details here.
About Fuze
Fuze is a global cloud communications and collaboration software platform for the enterprise. Through an innovative and consumer-inspired unified experience, Fuze enables seamless transition between voice, video, messaging, and content sharing. Fuze empowers the digital workforce anytime, anywhere, and across any device. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Fuze has additional locations including New York, San Francisco, San Jose, Irvine, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Ottawa, London, Reading (UK), Amsterdam, Aveiro (Portugal), Paris, Munich, Switzerland, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.fuze.com.
About Informa
Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster. Informa has over 10,000 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005218/en/
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT