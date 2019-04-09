Cloudability Advances FinOps Market with New Platform Capabilities and Support for Google Cloud Platform Committed Use Discounts

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
Cloudability, the pioneer and leader of the FinOps market, today announced new platform capabilities that enable IT, finance and business teams to manage the variable spend model of cloud and apply best practices based on the FinOps cloud operating model. The Cloudability platform leverages data science and machine learning, processing more than $9 billion in cloud spending, to provide “penny accurate” visibility that enables enterprises to make intelligent decisions about cloud usage and to continually optimize cloud spending. Cloudability will be demonstrating these new capabilities - Business Mapping, Scorecards, Container Cost Allocation and Cost Sharing - and support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Committed Use Discounts (CUDs) at Google Cloud Next in San Francisco, April 9-11 in Booth #S-1921.
“As more enterprises move to cloud, support for multi-cloud financial management and best in class cost optimization are critical to successfully balancing the cost, speed and agility that cloud enables,” said Erik Onnen, CTO of Cloudability. “In addition to extending deeper into AWS and GCP based on direct customer feedback, we’re first to market with a solution that helps customers apply FinOps best practices.”
Managing the rapid shift from data centers to the cloud, coupled with the dollars at stake and innovation gains it enables, requires a dedicated team approach and technology. No longer a checkbox feature, cloud financial management has evolved into a completely new practice area known as FinOps. FinOps is the blueprint for operating in cloud that spans multiple stakeholders, and Cloudability is the platform of choice that brings these best practices to life. Together, FinOps and Cloudability help enterprises master the unit economics of cloud.
The following new Cloudability platform capabilities enable customers to balance the speed, cost and quality of cloud across every phase of the FinOps maturity model: Inform, Optimize and Operate.
GCP: Visibility into CUDs
Less than one year after launching GCP support, Cloudability is adding greater visibility into cloud usage and enabling smarter purchasing decisions with a new option for CUD reservations in the platform’s Reservations Portfolio. This new feature enables enterprises to obtain:
- An up-to-date inventory of all CUDs.
- Insight into the state of commitments, including the allocated vCPU and Memory.
- Visibility for the commitments owned by the organization, which projects in which regions have access to these commitments and the state of these commitments.
- Recommendations to take action on commitments owned by the organization.
To learn more about cost optimization on GCP, download Cloudability’s “Mastering the Fundamentals of GCP Costs” eBook here.
Business Mapping: Mapping Cloud Spending to the Unique Structures of a Business
Using a powerful declarative language, Business Mapping enables organizations to easily map complex business logic and operations into cloud spending and usage data, including:
- Categorize cloud spending to the specific taxonomy of a business using a mapping rules engine.
- Optimize the unit economics of a given application or business unit rather than just reviewing the raw spend of cloud provider services such as Amazon EC2 or S3.
- Produce Business Dimensions - a layer of cost classification that can be referenced in Reports, Dashboards and Views to provide a specific business view of cloud spending and enable teams to make fast, informed decisions.
"Cloudability provides visibility across our entire cloud footprint and allows us to make informed data-driven decisions resulting in significant savings,” said Jason Gorringe, Cloud Services Manager at Australia Post. “Using Business Mapping to match our organizational structure to our cloud spend has enabled us to give more responsibility to delivery teams and greatly streamlines our chargeback processes."
Scorecards: Benchmarking FinOps Performance
With Scorecards, business leaders have unprecedented top-down visibility into the efficiency of each team and the organization as a whole. With this level of visibility, leaders can benchmark their team’s performance against a broad range of their peers based on similar cloud usage profiles or in aggregate using the FinOps Index. Scorecards allows businesses to:
- Measure teams compared to high performers on the FinOps Index, a quantitative benchmark for cloud excellence based on criteria such as purchasing efficiency, provisioning optimization, resource utilization and infrastructure tagging.
- Quickly identify which teams need help and to help focus on specific areas of optimization.
- Track progress against internal goals and peers as changes are implemented.
Container Cost Allocation: Accurate Distribution of Costs
Container Cost Allocation is the only solution that provides full visibility and optimization of Kubernetes containers by collecting accurate utilization data and allocating the right portion of each resource to the appropriate cost centers (business units, teams, apps, and/or services) for chargebacks. Container Cost Allocation provides businesses the ability to:
- Allocate costs based on actual container utilization data, providing the needed level of accuracy unavailable through using resource tags or assigning estimated percentages.
- Accurately allocate costs based on Kubernetes object types such as clusters, namespaces, services and labels. The right portion of each cluster can be allocated to the correct cost center, and organizations can have a single pane of glass for clusters that span multiple accounts and even multiple cloud providers.
- Obtain visibility into how much container resources are idle, helping teams be more efficient by reducing the cost of unused resources and optimizing spend.
Cost Sharing: Operationalize the Full Allocation of Shared Cloud Costs
Cost Sharing helps organizations fully allocate cloud spend by operationalizing the distribution of costs enterprise-wide across groups, eliminating the need to track and manage them in complex error-prone spreadsheets. This improves accuracy and raises awareness of attributed shared costs across business dimensions such as Department, Cost Center or Chargeback Code.
To schedule a demo of the Cloudability Platform contact us at [email protected]. For more information about FinOps or to join the FinOps Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards, please visit FinOps.org. And be sure to check out the conference for FinOps, CloudyCon, on September 9-12 in San Francisco, where attendees can participate in technical breakouts and become certified FinOps practitioners.
About Cloudability
Cloudability is the pioneer and leader of the emerging FinOps market, a new practice area that brings financial accountability to the variable spend model of cloud. With more than $9 billion in cloud spend under management, Cloudability’s cloud financial management platform is purpose built to help IT, Finance and business teams make timely decisions about cloud usage and master the unit economics of cloud. Many of the world’s top cloud spenders including Atlassian, BP and Sony rely on the platform to balance the speed, cost and quality of cloud. Venture-backed Cloudability is based in Portland, Oregon and is the Founder and Technical Advisor of the FinOps Foundation. For more information, visit cloudability.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005405/en/
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering “why?” The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren’t possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer’s needs. The second advantage: the ...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT