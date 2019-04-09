SentryOne Launches SentryOne Test, a Cloud-Based Data Testing and Validation Solution

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
SentryOne announced the release of SentryOne Test, an automated framework for testing and validating business-critical data. Available as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering, SentryOne Test helps companies ensure that the data underlying business decisions is accurate and current.
“Bad data can lead companies to make costly mistakes,” said Jason Hall, SentryOne VP of Product Management. “And continuously ensuring that company data is accurate can be resource-intensive. With SentryOne Test, businesses can streamline data testing and gain confidence that their data will inform smart business decisions.”
SentryOne Test builds on proven, industry-standard technology to help data teams accurately and efficiently conduct data testing and validation throughout the data-centric application lifecycle. The solution consists of three components that enable data teams to run distributed tests across different data systems, run tests from within Microsoft Visual Studio, and deploy tests from a web portal.
SentryOne Test addresses data validation requirements in four specific use cases:
- Application development: Data will remain valid despite application changes
- Extraction, Transformation and Loading (ETL) processes: Companies can take an agile approach to data maintenance as business requirements change
- Master Data Management: Data will reach users in the correct state and comply with data privacy regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
- Production data validation: Data owners can write and publish tests, correct problems, and re-run tests
“SentryOne Test targets one of the most challenging problems in many organizations, lack of trust in the business data,” said John Welch, SentryOne Senior VP of Product Engineering. “Outdated, poorly qualified, and unvalidated data can cause confusion and lead to poor business decisions for end users and managers. Using SentryOne Test to implement high-quality testing can help eliminate those concerns and build trust.”
In addition, SentryOne Test can help businesses accelerate development cycles with repeatable testing processes, ensure business continuity, and empower data professionals to become proactive stewards of one of the organization’s most important assets—the business data.
SentryOne Test is available for $99/month on a subscription basis. For more information, visit http://www.sentryone.com/test.
About SentryOne
SentryOne empowers Microsoft data professionals to build, test, document, and monitor SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform. We help companies accelerate performance across the data lifecycle with unmatched scalability, best-in-industry customer support, and the most powerful data performance management capabilities available. Our team includes more than 160 employees located in Charlotte, NC, Jacksonville, FL, Salem, NH, and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at SentryOne.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005228/en/
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT