Delta-Q Technologies to Showcase ICL Series of Lithium Battery Chargers at ProMat 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q), a leader in battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and machines, announced today it will showcase its innovative ICL Series of lithium battery chargers – the ICL 1200 and the ICL 1500 in 85V and 120V models – at ProMat 2019, booth S5253. The company will also lead an educational on-floor seminar at the event titled, “Electrifying the Future: Bringing Fleet Management into Electric Class III Lift Trucks.” The show takes place April 8-11 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005381/en/
Delta-Q Technologies ICL Series of Lithium Battery Chargers - ICL 1200 and ICL 1500 (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW ICL1200 /ICL1500 IN 85V and 120V:
The high-frequency ICL 1200 and 1500 chargers are the latest additions to Delta-Q’s first lithium specific charging line and are available in 85V and 120V models. The 85V models are designed to charge lithium battery systems of any lithium ion chemistry from 14 to 24 cells in a series, while the 120V models can charge lithium ion chemistries within 21 to 34 cells.
“We designed the ICL Series to provide customers with unparalleled performance capabilities for their lithium-technology needs,” said Trent Punnett, executive vice president and head of sales, product management and marketing at Delta-Q. “A higher voltage charger allows our material handling customers to access customizable solutions that best suit their electric portfolio. ProMat offers a great opportunity for us to demonstrate the reliability of our ICL Series in person with equipment and battery leaders in the industry.”
The ICL Series, like the rest of Delta-Q products, are IP66-rated to protect against dirt and fluids, and are designed to withstand severe on-board vehicle vibration, shock and temperature extremes.
The ICL series shares a set of standard features offering original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with flexibility in design and deployment. These features include a wide AC input range, where any ICL Series charger can operate on any single-phase electrical grid around the world; a fully customizable, field replaceable cable design; and the ability to act as both an on-or off-board charger. The ICL Series is suitable for use on any electric machine including light electric vehicles, lift trucks, unmanned aerial vehicles, scooters, aerial work platforms and sports and utility vehicles.
ELECTRIFYING THE FUTURE – PROMAT TALK:
At ProMat 2019, Delta-Q Senior Sales Application Engineer, Conway Hui will lead a seminar offering attendees best practices for evaluating and incorporating fleet management into electric Class III lift trucks. Hui’s presentation will cover how an on-board battery charger can collect information such as charging data, trends and charge history to help fleet managers make more informed decisions about their equipment. Hui will also suggest ways battery chargers can enable IoT in a manufacturer’s product for future growth in fleet management.
Hui’s seminar will be held from 2:15 to 3 p.m. CDT on Wed., April 10 at Theatre D in McCormick Place. OEM, fleet managers or other individuals interested in learning more about electric material handling equipment, Controller Area Network (CAN) protocols and cloud-based fleet management systems are encouraged to attend.
For more information about the seminar, visit the ProMat show website. Delta-Q team members will be onsite at ProMat booth S5253 to meet or answer questions throughout the three-day event.
SOFTWARE CAPABILITIES:
The Delta-Q software development team has more than a combined 60 years of CAN programing and customization experience. This team works directly with Delta-Q’s OEM customers to deliver CAN-based charging solutions specific to their needs. Its current offerings include CAN bus communication for battery management systems and telematic integrations with CANopen and SAE J1939 protocols. Delta-Q’s software team has also built more than 200 custom algorithms, ensuring that users experience better run time and flexibility for different lithium battery chemistries.
About Delta-Q Technologies
Delta-Q Technologies, a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment, has more than 20 years of experience helping tier 1 OEMs electrify their products, while its engineering team has a combined experience of more than 60 years working with CAN programming and telematic systems. The company has become the supplier of choice to many of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. Delta-Q is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.delta-q.com or follow company updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005381/en/
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering “why?” The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren’t possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer’s needs. The second advantage: the ...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT