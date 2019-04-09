Amazon kündigt drei neue Projekte für erneuerbare Energien zur Unterstützung der globalen Infrastruktur von AWS an

|By Business Wire
Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) gab heute als Teil seines langfristigen Ziels, alle globalen Infrastrukturen von Amazon Web Services (AWS) mit erneuerbaren Energien zu versorgen, drei neue Projekte im Bereich der erneuerbaren Energien bekannt. Diese Projekte – eines in Irland, eines in Schweden und eines in den USA – werden Windenergie mit einer Gesamtleistung von über 229 Megawatt (MW) liefern, wobei eine jährliche Erzeugung von über 670.000 Megawattstunden (MWh) erneuerbarer Energien erwartet wird. Die neuen Projekte sind Teil des langfristigen Engagements von AWS, 100 Prozent erneuerbare Energien für seine globale Infrastruktur zu erreichen. Im Jahr 2018 überstieg AWS 50 Prozent der erneuerbaren Energien für seine globale Infrastruktur. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/sustainability/.
Nach Abschluss dieser Projekte werden diese Projekte zusammen mit den bisherigen neun Projekten von AWS im Bereich der erneuerbaren Energien voraussichtlich jährlich mehr als 2.700.000 MWh erneuerbare Energien erzeugen – das entspricht dem jährlichen Stromverbrauch von über 262.000 US-Haushalten, was etwa der Größe der Stadt Nashville, Tennessee, entspricht.
„Jedes dieser Projekte bringt uns unserem langfristigen Engagement näher, 100 Prozent erneuerbare Energien zu nutzen, um unsere globale AWS-Infrastruktur zu betreiben“, sagte Peter DeSantis, Vice President für Globale Infrastruktur und Kunden-Support, Amazon Web Services. „Diese Projekte sind gut positioniert, um AWS-Rechenzentren in Irland, Schweden und den USA zu bedienen. Wir erwarten für 2019 weitere Projekte, da wir unserem Ziel, die gesamte globale Infrastruktur von AWS mit erneuerbaren Energien zu versorgen, weiterhin näher kommen.“
Amazon hat sich verpflichtet, die Energie aus einem neuen Windprojekt in Irland zu beziehen, einem 91,2 MW Windpark in Donegal. Das Windparkprojekt Donegal soll spätestens Ende 2021 saubere Energie liefern.
„Die Investitionen von AWS in erneuerbare Projekte in Irland zeigen, dass sie sich weiterhin für die Einspeisung sauberer Energie in das Netz einsetzen und einen positiven Beitrag zu den Zielen Irlands im Bereich der erneuerbaren Energien leisten werden“, sagte Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach von Irland. „Als bedeutender Arbeitgeber in Irland ist es sehr ermutigend, dass Amazon in dieser Angelegenheit eine Führungsrolle übernimmt. Wir freuen uns darauf, weiterhin mit Amazon zusammenzuarbeiten, um Irland zu einem führenden Land im Bereich der erneuerbaren Energien zu machen.“
Amazon wird auch 91 MW Strom aus einem neuen Windpark in Bäckhammar, Schweden, beziehen, der voraussichtlich bis Ende 2020 erneuerbare Energien liefern wird.
„Schweden ist seit langem für seine ehrgeizigen Ziele im Bereich der erneuerbaren Energien bekannt, und dieser neue Windpark zeigt sowohl die Führungsrolle unseres Landes als auch das Engagement von AWS für erneuerbare Energien“, sagte Anders Ygeman, Schwedens Minister für Energie und digitale Entwicklung. „Dies ist ein wichtiger Schritt in Schwedens erneuerbarer Energieerzeugung, da wir auf unser Ziel hinarbeiten, bis 2040 100 Prozent erneuerbare Energie zu erzeugen.“
Kalifornien ist in den Vereinigten Staaten führend bei der Stromerzeugung aus erneuerbaren Energien aus nicht-hydroelektrischen Quellen, und die Tehachapi-Berge des Staates, in denen sich der Windpark von AWS befinden wird, verfügen über einige der größten Windparks des Landes. Das Windparkprojekt in Tehachapi soll bis Ende 2020 eine Leistung von 47 MW neue erneuerbare Energien bringen.
„Diese Ankündigung von AWS ist eine großartige Nachricht, nicht nur für Kalifornien, sondern für das ganze Land, da sie unsere Rolle als führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der erneuerbaren Energien bekräftigt und es uns ermöglicht, bei der Bereitstellung von sauberer Energie, die wir benötigen, um auf den Klimawandel zu reagieren, einen wichtigen Schritt vorwärts zu machen“, sagte der kalifornische Staatssenator Jerry Hill, San Mateo und Santa Clara County, Mitglied des Ständigen Ausschusses des Senats für Energie, Versorgung und Kommunikation.
Neben den Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen, die sich auf den Betrieb der globalen Infrastruktur von AWS konzentrieren, hat Amazon kürzlich Shipment Zero angekündigt, das ist die Vision von Amazon, alle Amazon-Lieferungen Netto-Null CO2 zu machen, mit 50 Prozent aller Lieferungen Netto-Null bis 2030. Weitere Nachhaltigkeitsprogramme im gesamten Unternehmen sind der Amazon Windpark Texas, der jedes Jahr mehr als 1 Million MWh saubere Energie liefert. Insgesamt hat Amazon 53 Wind- und Solarprojekte weltweit realisiert, die mehr als 1.016 MW produzieren und voraussichtlich über 3.075.636 Millionen MWh Energie pro Jahr liefern werden. Diese Projekte unterstützen Hunderte von Arbeitsplätzen und stellen gleichzeitig Dutzende von Millionen Dollar an Investitionen in lokale Gemeinschaften bereit. Amazon hat sich außerdem zum Ziel gesetzt, bis 2020 Solarsysteme in 50 Fulfillment-Zentren zu hosten. Der Einsatz von Dachsolarsystemen ist Teil einer langfristigen Initiative, die in Nordamerika beginnt und sich über die ganze Welt erstreckt. Amazon hat auch das District Energy Project umgesetzt, das recycelte Energie zur Beheizung von Amazon-Büros in Seattle verwendet. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.amazon.com/sustainability.
Über Amazon Web Services
Seit 13 Jahren ist Amazon Web Services die umfassendste und am weitesten verbreitete Cloud-Plattform der Welt. AWS bietet über 165 voll ausgestattete Dienste für Computing, Speicher, Datenbanken, Networking, Analytik, Robotertechnik, maschinelles Lernen und künstliche Intelligenz (KI), Internet der Dinge (IoT), Mobile, Sicherheit, Hybrid, Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR und AR), Medien und Anwendungsentwicklung, Bereitstellung und Management von 61 Verfügbarkeitszonen (Availability Zones, AZs) aus in 20 geografischen Regionen, zu denen die USA, Australien, Brasilien, Kanada, China, Frankreich, Deutschland, Indien, Irland, Japan, Korea, Singapur, Schweden und das Vereinigte Königreich gehören. Millionen von Kunden, darunter die am schnellsten wachsenden Start-ups, größten Unternehmen und führenden Regierungsbehörden, vertrauen AWS, um ihre Infrastruktur mit Strom zu versorgen, agiler zu werden und Kosten zu senken. Mehr Informationen zu AWS erhalten Sie unter aws.amazon.com.
Über Amazon
Amazon orientiert sich an vier Grundsätzen: Orientierung am Kunden statt an der Konkurrenz, Leidenschaft für Neuerungen, Einsatz für betriebliche Optimierung sowie langfristiges Denken. Kundenrezensionen, 1-Klick-Einkäufe, persönliche Empfehlungen, Prime, Versand durch Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire-Tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo und Alexa sind nur einige der von Amazon angebotenen Produkte und Dienstleistungen. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie amazon.com/about und folgen Sie @AmazonNews.
