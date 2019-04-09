Information Network of Arkansas Wins Communitas Award

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019
The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) has won a Communitas Award for its leadership in community service. Communitas is a Latin word that means 'people coming together for the good of a community.' This award, inspired by the vision of a better world, recognizes companies who have made a concerted effort to do their part by giving back to their community.
“We think it is vital to invest in the communities we live and work in,” says Bob Sanders, INA General Manager. “We’re fortunate to have so many people on our team who are passionate about giving back. As a business, we consider it a privilege to support our team in donating their time to help others.”
INA employees have contributed their time, talent, and/or funds to youth organizations, schools, and several organizations that offer critical services both in the Little Rock area and throughout Arkansas. Here are some of the things INA did in 2018 that resulted in this award win:
- Inspiring the youth of Little Rock to explore technology as a career choice through mentorships, sponsoring and hosting STEM events for Girl Scouts, serving as judges at science fairs, and more.
- Delivering nutritious lunch-time meals to the homes of homebound elderly or disabled clients who can no longer prepare balanced meals for themselves for the CareLink Meals on Wheels program.
- Sorting and boxing food donations at the Arkansas Food Bank to help fight hunger in Arkansas.
- Providing, preparing and serving a wholesome and nutritious meal to the residents of Our House, an organization that provides a pathway out of homelessness for families and individuals in Central Arkansas.
About Information Network of Arkansas
The Information Network of Arkansas (INA) is a public-private partnership between the state of Arkansas and the Arkansas Information Consortium (AIC) that helps state government entities web-enable their information and services. Little Rock-based AIC is celebrating its 22nd year as the state’s official digital government services partner, and is part of digital government firm NIC's (Nasdaq: EGOV) family of companies. A local tech employer, AIC won the 2018 Benchmark Award in the “Best Places to Work in Arkansas” competition sponsored by Arkansas Business. INA operates Arkansas.gov, the official website of the state of Arkansas, which offers more than 850 state and local online services.
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is the nation’s leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company launched the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT