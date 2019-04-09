ISC West 2019: Openpath Makes Upgrading Office Security Easier Than Ever With Launch Of Elevator Board and Partner Portal

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019 09:44 AM EDT
Openpath, a leader in workplace technology and security, unveils at ISC West 2019 its new Elevator Board and Partner Portal to provide channel partners, property managers and tenants with even more comprehensive and convenient office security systems. Elevator Board enables Openpath to connect commercial spaces under a single, streamlined and secure mobile access system. And now, with Partner Portal, integrators can access best-in-class training and education online, enabling them to easily implement the best possible solutions for customers.
With the addition of Elevator Board to the Openpath product lineup, a single credential - a smartphone - can be used to access an office's parking garage, building entrance, elevator and office door.
Alex Kazerani, Openpath’s co-founder and CEO, said: “We are excited to provide our partners with the elevator solution they have been asking for. By bringing Openpath’s signature convenience and ease of use to the elevator, we ensure every single interaction tenants have with an Openpath-equipped building is frictionless, from the parking garage to their desk. The tandem release of Elevator Board and Partner Portal highlights our continued dedication to providing system integrators with both the top-notch technology that their customers want and the resources they need to easily and efficiently install our solutions.”
The market demand for highly reliable, convenient and secure access control solutions continues to expand as integrators and customers seek mobile access solutions that actually work. While many mobile access systems rely on only Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or LTE, Openpath’s proprietary Triple Unlock technology utilizes all three methods, exclusively guaranteeing the system remains online at all times and providing users with the most reliable, seamless experience every time they use the Openpath solution.
Tully Zipkin, President at Global Integrated Technologies, Inc. said: “We recently showed the Openpath system, including its Elevator Board, to one of our long-term clients. Prior to completing the demonstration the client noted that Openpath’s offerings were ‘exactly what they’d been looking for,’ and decided they would purchase the solution.” Regarding Openpath’s solutions, Mr. Zipkin states, “Over the past 30 years working in the access control industry, I have witnessed the market evolve and customers’ needs change. The Openpath product provides exciting features which, in today’s IT-centric environment, are desirable. In particular, Openpath’s unique ability to handle smartphone-based credentials, and the Elevator Board’s offerings, are especially exciting. Having now installed multiple systems, Global’s technician’s integrators and clients are very impressed with Openpath’s technical support, training, and overall willingness to assist to ensure a smooth delivery. The speed and ease with which both Global and our clients have been able to implement the Openpath solution is impressive.”
Openpath Elevator Board
Elevator Board brings Openpath’s award-winning mobile access technology to the elevator. With the addition of Elevator Board to the Openpath product lineup, a single credential - a smartphone - can be used to access an office’s parking garage, building entrance, elevator and office door. Elevator Board’s features include:
- Smaller form factor with and easier installation process resulting in less downtime
- Easy wiring with removable connector blocks
- USB ports for streamlined product updates
- Touch access for fast and convenient, hands-free, keyless entry
- More efficient performance with customizable user permissions and the ability to place elevators on a schedule
- Proprietary Triple Unlock Technology
- Support for up to 16 floors and two Openpath Smart Readers
Partner Portal
Partner Portal is an online learning platform that enables system integrators to complete technical and sales training, as well as earn, manage and maintain their Openpath Certified Integrator certifications virtually and at their own pace. Some of the valuable features system integrators can access via Partner Portal include:
- Lead distribution
- Co-branded digital sales collateral
- Exclusive online training and certification
- Resource library
- Certified Installer Assets
- Opportunity registration
Openpath will be displaying its new Elevator Board at ISC West April 10 - 12 at the Sands Expo Center, booth #23051. Please reach out to [email protected] if you are interested in scheduling a meeting or demonstration. Click here for images and media assets.
About Openpath
On a mission to improve workplace efficiency and security, Openpath creates smart, secure access systems for the modern office. The company’s flagship product, Openpath Access, combines sleek hardware with an app, enabling employees to enter the office using their smartphones and making office management easier than ever. With encryption at every level and powerful user-level permissions, Openpath Access is both more secure and more dynamic than legacy systems. Founded in 2016, Openpath is based in Los Angeles’ Silicon Beach and has raised $27 million to-date from Emergence Capital, Sorenson Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and Fika Ventures. To learn more, visit www.Openpath.com.
