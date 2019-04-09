Hackett: HR Organizations Improving, But Behind the Curve In Many Areas Central to Achieving Enterprise Goals

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
HR organizations are making progress on improving key capabilities, according to 2019 Key Issues research from The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT). But improvements have been slow to come and gaps remain, the research found, while HR organizations also find themselves challenged to address an array of areas that are critical to helping the enterprise achieve its objectives.
The research found that most HR organizations remain behind the curve in addressing areas that are central to achieving enterprise goals: developing executives who can lead in volatile environments, supporting enterprise digital transformation, and dealing with critical talent/skill shortages. While some key development areas are targeted for improvement in 2019, others, like finding solutions to skills shortages, retaining key staff, and strategy execution, are not likely to receive the attention they need. Progress may be hampered by the expectations of flat HR budgets and headcounts.
A complimentary version of the research is available for download, following registration, at this link: http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/keyissueshr1902sm. Note – The full research piece includes 10 charts with more than 70 complete metrics.
To help resolve these shortfalls and achieve next-generation HR capability, many organizations are engaging in digital transformation, embracing the adoption of emerging technology. But most HR organizations are off to a slow start in these efforts. Only about a third of HR organizations say that digital transformation has had a high impact on helping them attain enterprise objectives or significantly improved their service delivery models and performance, the research found. But this is expected to improve dramatically over the next two to three years, as the pace of digital technology adoption increases. HR is expecting to see the most substantial gains in areas that include modernizing core ERP platforms (42 percent adoption growth), robotic process automation (2.5x growth), data visualization tools (59 percent growth), and virtual digital assistants/chatbots (2.4x growth).
Despite rising stakeholder expectations, HR operating budgets are expected to shrink by 0.2 percent in 2019, and headcount will decline by 0.4 percent. With expected revenue growth of 5.7 percent, the result is significant productivity and efficiency gaps that HR must overcome.
In terms of its ability to support the enterprise, the research found that HR organizations say they have low ability to address issues in five critical areas. Three of these enterprise priorities have remained consistent -- developing executives who can lead in volatile environments, enabling successful business strategy execution, and enabling digital transformation. Two are new to the top five list this year – support for enterprise customer-centricity and the ability to address talent and skills shortages.
In addition, an assessment of HR’s internal critical development priorities -- the things HR needs to do internally to better meet enterprise objectives -- sees a similar pattern, with HR showing limited ability to address six areas of high importance: leveraging technology to improve HR performance; aligning HR skills with changing business needs; modernizing HCM applications; implementing end-to-end HR process management; improving talent management; and improving HCM analytical capabilities.
HR’s planned improvement initiatives for 2019 also reveal significant cause for concern, the research found, as it does not appear to be mobilizing against many of the highest cited priorities. Only some of the improvement priorities and development areas that have been identified are among the top initiatives that are either planned or underway. Supporting enterprise digital transformation and leveraging technology to improve HR efficiency and effectiveness, for example, are the first and third most common HR improvement initiatives planned for 2019, respectively. In addition, improvement initiatives are spread out among a wide array of issues, with none being tackled by a majority of study participants.
According to Max Caldwell, The Hackett Group’s Principal in Charge of the People & HR Transformation Practice, “Many organizations are finding it difficult to unlock the full value of the HR business partner role, which is key to HR’s ability to add strategic value to the business. The opportunity here for HR is enormous when you look at the talent challenges facing virtually all organizations. To drive growth, businesses need talent with different skills than in the past, and they also need to cultivate the next generation of executives that can lead in a more demanding, volatile, and digital environment.”
According to Harry Osle, The Hackett Group’s Global HR Practice Leader and Principal in Charge of the HR Advisory Practice, “To truly achieve next-generation HR, executives must understand the importance of digital transformation of the function and have for several years been expecting it to accelerate. However, our data shows that digital transformation has been unfolding more slowly than anticipated, and the benefits have been slow to materialize. At the same time, HR organizations have higher adoption levels of core digital platform technologies than any other business services area. And HR organizations that take a continuous improvement approach expect to see increased impact in the next two to three years.”
“In order to close the capability gaps we’ve seen, and to truly step up the pace of digital transformation, HR organizations require a long-term plan of action that prioritizes closing critical gaps while leveraging technology to its fullest,” said Osle. “It must be a multi-pronged effort that incorporates technology implementation, data standards, process redesign, organizational restructuring, and more.”
The Hackett Group’s 2019 HR Key Issues research, “2019 CHRO Agenda: Closing Critical HR Capabilities Gap,” is based on results gathered from about 150 executives in the US and abroad, most at large companies with annual revenue of $1 billion or greater.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm to global companies, offering digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. Services include business transformation, enterprise analytics, working capital management and global business services. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement and information technology, including its award-winning Oracle and SAP practices.
The Hackett Group has completed more than 16,500 benchmarking studies with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 83% of the DAX 30 and 57% of the FTSE 100. These studies drive its Best Practice Intelligence Center™ which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best practices repository and best practice configuration guides and process flows, which enable The Hackett Group’s clients and partners to achieve world-class performance.
More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, [email protected], or by calling (770) 225-3600.
Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Statements
This release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, seeks”, “estimates” or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward looking statements include without limitation, the ability of Hackett to effectively market its digital transformation and other consulting services, competition from other consulting and technology companies who may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of Hackett and its services as well as other risk detailed in Hackett’s reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Hackett does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward looking statements contained herein.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005179/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering “why?” The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren’t possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer’s needs. The second advantage: the ...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:00 AM EDT