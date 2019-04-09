Sunrise Senior Living Opens New Community in Bridgewater, NJ

|By Business Wire
Sunrise Senior Living welcomed residents to their newest assisted living community, Sunrise of Bridgewater, on March 29, joining 23 existing communities throughout New Jersey. The community provides support for activities of daily living as well as evidence-based memory care programming for seniors with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, with a focus on promoting overall wellness.
“Sunrise of Bridgewater brings a new option to local families, as demand for high-quality senior care quickly grows in Somerset County, especially for individuals who have memory loss,” said Jenifer Salamino, senior vice president of Operations for Sunrise. “Our dedicated and skilled teams provide a personalized experience, from meals to activities programming, to health and wellness. We learn as much about residents’ preferences, life stories, and unique needs, to help them live each day with meaning and dignity.”
New Jersey’s Division of Aging Services projects the number of residents 60 years old and over to reach nearly 2.3 million by 2025 – a 57.9 percent increase since 2000.
The three-story, approximately 69,000-square-foot community located at 390 US Route 22 provides care for up to 96 residents. Nearby health facilities Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Somerset Medical Center offer easy access for residents who may need temporary acute care, specialized clinical services, or check-ups.
Residents receive tailored care according to their Individualized Service Plan (ISP) and through data captured in Sunrise CareConnect, a centralized electronic health record system. This holistic look at a resident’s care experience helps allow the Sunrise team to give regular updates to a family or healthcare provider, and adjust care as necessary. The new community also offers a Reminiscence Neighborhood to serve individuals with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We are committed to make Sunrise of Bridgewater a welcoming place and resource for families and new township neighbors. Our team members are what help make Sunrise an award-winning recipient for high customer satisfaction,” said Chris Winkle, chief executive officer for Sunrise.
Sunrise’s dining program serves delicious, home-cooked meals that complement the special nutritional needs of seniors. In particular, the Fortified Foods program aims to help residents maintain a healthy weight through enjoying nourishing meals, without use of dietary supplements. Sunrise of Bridgewater also features Tableside Dining technology. Team members capture orders on a tablet at the time of service, and then view displayed preferences, doctor-prescribed restrictions, and allergies to help guide residents in their food selections. At the press of a button, tablet orders signal the kitchen’s chef to prepare each meal and help ensure dishes are safely prepared based on the individual.
The community allows for flexible and adaptable spaces to support Sunrise Live With Purpose® – evidence-based programming that offers residents opportunities to express, learn, engage, and grow each day. Community teams develop a wide-range of meaningful activities to enrich the lives of each resident. One example includes the use of award-winning therapeutic music technology.
Inside the community, design elements support seniors’ mobility needs and promote continued independence. “Wayfinding” wallpaper helps residents better distinguish different corridors and find their suites. Colors were carefully selected based on knowledge of the aging eye and low vision issues that often affect seniors.
Additional features include a wellness center with therapy rooms and a private exam room, movie room; beauty parlor; and Wi-Fi throughout the community for residents and families to stay connected. The interior of the building also showcases artwork from local artists.
Exterior design complements the surrounding area’s architectural style. Beautifully-landscaped outdoor spaces feature a walking path with benches, outdoor pavilion for activities, and multiple patios with lounge and dining seating.
The community will create approximately 100 new local jobs as community caregivers are hired to join the growing team. Sunrise continues to expand its presence in New Jersey, with plans to open Sunrise of Shrewsbury this fall and Sunrise of Summit by mid-2020.
About Sunrise Senior Living
Sunrise Senior Living, a McLean, Va.-based company, employs approximately 32,400 people. As of April 1, 2019, Sunrise operated 327 communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, including 21 Gracewell Healthcare communities, with a total unit capacity of over 29,200. Sunrise offers a full range of personalized senior living services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of memory loss, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services. In 2018, Sunrise became the first senior living company to be ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Senior Living Communities” by J.D. Power. For J.D. Power award information, visit jdpower.com. To learn more about Sunrise, please visit sunriseseniorliving.com.
Apr. 9, 2019 10:00 AM EDT