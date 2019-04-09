Samsung Launches 2019 Q Series Soundbar Line Featuring New Sound Technologies and Compatibility with QLED TVs

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019 10:06 AM EDT
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced today that select 2019 Q Series soundbars are available for purchase on Samsung.com and at select retailers nationwide this Spring. Featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies on select models, slimmer design and up to four up-firing and two side-firing speakers, Q Series soundbars enhance the QLED viewing experience with powerful, immersive sound. Samsung also announced today availability of its R Series soundbars, including the R650, R550 and R450.
“Q soundbars are designed to enhance the audio to truly complement the QLED TV viewing experience,” said Jim Kiczek, VP, Audio Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies, cinephiles and audiophiles will see, hear and feel their favorite shows, movies, and music like never before. New Game Mode Pro will make gaming feel more immersive and compatibility with Amazon Alexa dramatically simplifies the user experience.”
Optimized for 2019 QLED TVs
Samsung’s 2019 Q Series soundbars align with corresponding 2019 QLED televisions to create four “best match” models – Q90, Q80, Q70 and Q60*. With sleek and compact design form factors, Q Series soundbars complement Samsung’s QLED TVs’ design-forward aesthetics. Optimized to work seamlessly with Samsung QLED TVs, QLED owners can enjoy plug-and-play connectivity via wired or wireless connections, control both TVs and soundbars with the Samsung OneRemote and fine-tune sound directly from the TV menu.
Superior Sound
With Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based sound supported by up-firing and side-firing speakers** and Samsung’s proprietary Acoustic Beam*** technology, consumers will experience sounds that move independently of one another, just like in real life. New for 2019, Adaptive Sound technology analyzes the frequency and sound signals to automatically deliver optimized sound scene-by-scene. Even when reducing the volume, background sound is reduced and voices are kept clear.
With 4K pass-through built in, connecting 4K video sources like an Ultra HD Blu-ray player, HDR10+ sources or a game console with just one HDMI connected is simple and seamless.
Samsung’s Q Series soundbars are certified by Harman Kardon.
Easy, Smart Connectivity
SmartThings is integrated into the Q90, Q80 and Q70 soundbars, allowing users to easily tag the soundbar as a smart device within the SmartThings app to be controlled and managed to create a personalized smart routine.
Each soundbar can pair with Samsung’s OneRemote for streamlined control of the TV and sound. This year, users will be able to use Amazon Alexa**** to easily control the soundbar and access content through voice commands.
Audio Enhancements for Gaming
Samsung’s Q Series soundbars automatically convert sound to Game Mode Pro once the Samsung TV detects a console. Physical upward speakers provide a more directive and immersive sound with the Q90, Q80 and Q70 models featuring up-firing speakers while the Q60 features Samsung Acoustic Beam Technology.
R Series Soundbars
The R Series soundbars feature Smart Sound and automatically analyze content frequency to optimize audio and deliver clear dialogue, so whether users are watching a loud sports match or a soft-spoken drama, sounds will be optimized for TV viewing.
From nearly any corner of the room, Surround Sound Expansion blankets the listening area both sideways and up to screen level for a more immersive surround effect. Game Mode boosts game sound effects and delivers a highly directional sound as if gamers are wearing a headset. Connect the R Series soundbar wirelessly with the Samsung TV via Bluetooth and sync with Samsung’s OneRemote for easy control of both. This series is paired with 6.5” wireless subwoofers for deep bass and easy expansion without the mess or wires for perfect realism. The R650 also features a center channel speaker for enhanced audio.
Samsung’s full 2019 Soundbar line pricing can be found below:
-
Q Series
- Q90: $1,699.99
- Q80: $1,199.99
- Q70: $799.99
- Q60: $499.99
-
R Series
- R660: $399.99
- R550: $279.99
- R450: $199.99
For a deeper dive into this year’s Samsung Home Entertainment line, view our 2019 Coming Attractions video https://smsng.news/2UJ9hkr.
For more information about the 2019 Q and R Series soundbar lines, please visit www.samsung.com.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
About HARMAN
HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman/Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
*Q70 and Q60 available for purchase in April; Q80 and Q90 available for purchase in June 2019
**Q90 and Q80 feature side- and up-firing speakers; Q70 features up-firing speakers
***Q70 and Q60 feature Samsung Acoustic Beam technology
****Additional Amazon device usage required for this feature
