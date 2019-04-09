IAB Launches Media Sales Leadership Training Program to Educate & Prepare the Next Generation of Top Digital Ad Sellers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 10:14 AM EDT
IAB, the national trade association for the digital media and marketing industries, today launched a comprehensive, two-day Media Sales Leadership Training program to help digital media sellers retain and develop their top sales talent on the key skills they will require to run productive, efficient, and innovative sales teams, essential to succeed in the 21st century media and marketing environment. Notably, this first-of-its-kind curriculum for digital sellers covers many timeless issues required by sales team managers such as building strong business strategies, teaching and coaching, and setting revenue projections, all in the context of today’s and tomorrow’s rapidly evolving digital media ecosystem.
This course has been created for sellers, prospective sales managers, and current sales managers in the digital media industry and will cover:
-
Driving peak performance
- Transitioning from seller to manager
- Managing performance, not just results
-
Revenue development
- Business intelligence and data-driven management best practices
- Assessing revenue and setting revenue projections
-
Talent
- Building a strong team through recruitment and onboarding
- Skill development: how to develop a strong seller
"New technologies and customer preferences are changing the way media is bought and sold, and this program fills a major need in the continuing education of digital advertising sales leadership required to build successful media companies," said Michael Texidor, Vice President, Learning and Development, IAB. “While it sometimes may seem like digital advertising sales are increasingly driven by automation, in reality, it’s people—with strategic judgment, and, emotional intelligence—that are running the show. This program brings these essential people management skills to the fore, because performance doesn’t begin and end solely with algorithms.”
This program was designed by the IAB Education Advisory Board, which is comprised of top executives and sales leaders from across the digital ecosystem. Members of the board include:
- Elyssa Byck, Vice President, Global Business Strategy, BuzzFeed
- Eric Danetz, Global Chief Revenue Officer, AccuWeather
- Trevor Fellows, Executive Vice President, Digital Sales and Partnerships, NBCU
- Todd Haskell, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Revenue Officer, Hearst
- Scott Hendrickson, Senior Vice President, Sales, News Corp
- Mark Howard, Chief Revenue Officer, Forbes
- Travis Howe, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Business Operations, ESPN
- Meredith Ian, Global Head of Sales Training, Spotify
- Doug Jossem, Chief Revenue Officer, North America, Vice
- Erin Madorsky, Chief Revenue Officer, Verve
- Kevin McGurn, President, Sales and Distribution, Vevo
- Dave Morris, Executive Vice President, Advanced Advertising and Client Partnerships, CBS Corporation
- Marla Newman, Senior Vice President, Digital Sales, Meredith
- Rachel Tuffney, Head of Finance Vertical Sales, Dow Jones
“One of the greatest, but perhaps least discussed, competitive challenges in sales leadership is talent retention—and it is likely to continue to be, unless we do something about it now,” said Eric Danetz, Global Chief Revenue Officer, AccuWeather. “This is one of the issues that the IAB Education Advisory Board, agreed deserved further education for sales leaders. This starts with coaching and feedback, and extends to learning better how to show people that they are valued. It’s about time strategies for talent retention are being taught in a formal educational environment—and those that learn it will no doubt win out.”
The first two-day session will be held June 25 and 26, 2019 in New York City. The cost is $2,499 for IAB Certification Holders, $2,699 for other IAB members, and $2,999 for non-members. For more details and to register, please go to www.iab.com/leadership-training-media-sales.
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media and technology companies that are responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital advertising or marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, it develops technical standards and best practices. IAB and the IAB Education Foundation are committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., IAB advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, the IAB is headquartered in New York City and has a San Francisco office.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005279/en/
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering “why?” The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren’t possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer’s needs. The second advantage: the ...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 10:00 AM EDT