TV When It’s On, Art When It’s Off: Samsung Brings QLED Technology to The Frame in 2019

April 9, 2019
Samsung Electronics America Inc. announced the evolution of its award-winning lifestyle TV, The Frame. Now featuring pristine QLED picture quality and over 1,000 works of art to choose from in the Samsung Art Store1 - the world’s largest art platform for TV – The Frame represents a harmonious balance between form and function.
With interchangeable bezels and other dynamic customization options, The Frame offers more ways than ever to customize the look and feel of a room. The Frame goes beyond the traditional concept of TV to a functional piece of home décor that elevates the design of any living space. Samsung will also be introducing a new 49-inch The Frame in 2019 to offer customers a more versatile lineup of Lifestyle TVs ranging from 43 to 65-inches in size. “The Frame isn’t just a beautiful TV. It’s a beautiful piece of art that blends in to any room,” said Andrew Sivori, Vice President, TV Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. “We are excited to bring stellar QLED picture quality to The Frame in order to give consumers a premium experience whether they are using it to enjoy entertainment or enhance the aesthetic of their home.”
About The Frame 2019
When it’s not being used to enjoy TV or movies, The Frame’s Art Mode displays digital pieces of artwork, to transform an everyday living space into a dynamic gallery space. Just like how a framed picture looks different depending on time of day, The Frame’s Luminance Sensor adjusts the screen settings based on the ambient light in the room.
This year, The Frame also features the brilliant picture quality of QLED with deeper contrasts, deeper and darker blacks and 100% color volume. Equipped with Bixby, Samsung’s AI-powered voice control platform, users can use voice commands to search their favorite shows and streaming platforms, and control compatible smart lights, soundbars, cameras, door locks and more via Samsung’s SmartThings dashboard2.
Aside from the 20 exclusive artwork selections that come pre-loaded on The Frame in 2019, Samsung’s Art Store – the world’s largest art platform for TV – provides access to over 1,000 pieces of art by prestigious artists, galleries and museums from all over the world. Users are transported to the Vincent Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence and more through artwork that suits their personal tastes and enhance their home décor. Samsung will continue to expand its partnerships with artists and museums to give users even more options to design the living space of their dreams.
The Frame seamlessly blends in with home décor. When mounted, it hangs flush to the wall thanks to Samsung’s proprietary No Gap Wall Mount. The Frame offers four customizable magnetic bezel options3 – black, white, beige and brown – so that users can easily swap bezel colors to complement the color of the room. And the One Invisible Connection, a single slim and translucent cable that transmits both power and AV data to the TV, eliminates the clutter of cords beneath the TV and the need to place the TV near data or power outlets. The Frame comes with a No Gap Wall Mount, One Invisible Connection and One Connect Box as in-box accessories. Customizable bezels are sold separately.
The Frame 2019 is now available on Samsung.com and at select retailers beginning later this month in 43” ($1,299), 49” ($1,699), 55” ($1,999) and 65” ($2,799) sizes. For a deeper dive into this year’s Samsung Home Entertainment line, view our 2019 Coming Attractions video https://smsng.news/2UJ9hkr.
For more information, visit www.samsung.com/TheFrame.
About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.
1 $4.99 per month. New subscribers get 1 month free. Art can also be purchased a la carte.
2 SmartThings hub required. Hub and other smart devices sold separately.
3 Bezels sold separately.
