Level Ex® Announces Jason Rubinstein as Chief Operating Officer, Adding to Strength of Chicago Executive Team

Level Ex, creators of industry-leading medical video games for physicians, today announced Jason Rubinstein as Chief Operating Officer, adding another industry veteran to its growing roster of Chicago-area leadership.
Jason Rubinstein joins Level Ex as Chief Operating Officer, adding another industry veteran to its growing roster of Chicago-area leadership.
Rubinstein’s appointment will enable Level Ex to expand their suite of groundbreaking video games to the global medical community and broaden their capacity to serve their growing roster of clients. His background in both the technology and gaming industries, along with experience creating and managing venture-backed companies, uniquely qualifies him to drive the company’s robust growth.
“I’m truly excited to join Sam Glassenberg and the highly talented Level Ex team of game developers and medical professionals on their journey to innovate a new category of games,” Rubinstein said. “The opportunity is massive, and now is the time to scale the business to continue addressing the needs of physicians, and medical device and pharmaceutical companies.”
Rubinstein was previously Senior Vice President of Product at Uptake, a venture-backed enterprise software company that provides machine learning and SaaS applications to major industries. Before Uptake, he was Vice President, Global Strategy and Innovation at Syniverse, a Carlyle Group-owned global mobile marketing and services provider. Rubinstein also worked at Redbox as General Manager/Vice President of two new business units, and at Motorola as the global mobile product and strategy leader for entertainment experiences. His gaming industry experience includes positions at Intel, where he helped develop the Xbox; Ubisoft, where he launched its first e-commerce and online gaming businesses; and PlayFirst, a venture-backed gaming startup best known for the Diner Dash® franchise. Rubinstein holds a bachelor’s degree in music business from New York University and a master’s degree in music from the Yale School of Music.
“Jason is one of the most experienced entertainment and technology leaders in Chicago, and I’m proud to have him join our executive leadership team,” said Sam Glassenberg, founder and CEO of Level Ex. “Level Ex’s growth these past three years has been rapid to say the least—Jason’s track record of scaling companies makes him the perfect fit to manage and increase that momentum.”
Rubinstein joins on the heels of notable executive team additions, including:
-
Todd Shallbetter, Senior Vice President, Technology Partnerships
Shallbetter recently joined Level Ex, having spent over 14 years as Chief Operating Officer at Atari. At Level Ex, Todd leads strategic partnerships with global platform providers and technology companies, including virtual reality and augmented reality hardware manufacturers.
-
Joe Marziani, Senior Vice President, Business Development,
Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices
A Chicago native, Marziani brings decades of sales leadership experience to Level Ex, previously serving in sales leadership roles at WebMD for over 15 years, and more recently at MyHealthTeams, where he managed an impressive portfolio of top pharmaceutical brands.
-
Eric Gantwerker, MD, MMSc, FACS, Medical Director
Also a native of Chicago, Dr. Gantwerker is a practicing ENT surgeon at Loyola University specializing in reconstructing airways of pediatric patients. He spearheads Level Ex’s medical strategy, directs CME development, conducts efficacy studies, and manages the company’s 100+ member physician advisory council and institutional relationships. Gantwerker received his medical degree from Rush Medical College. He has a Master of Medical Science in Medical Education from Harvard Medical School and a Master of Science in Physiology and Biophysics from Georgetown University.
To date, Level Ex has raised $19 million in venture funding and has more than 350,000 healthcare professionals playing their games. Its latest mobile app, Cardio Ex™, is the first and only medical video game for cardiologists to hone their clinical skills and earn CME credit. Other Level Ex games include Airway Ex®, Gastro Ex®, and Pulm Ex™, all available free for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.
About Level Ex
Level Ex creates industry-leading mobile, AR and VR games for physicians. The company uses state-of-the-art video game technology and cognitive neuroscience to capture the challenges of practicing medicine—revolutionizing the way physicians keep up-to-speed on rare and challenging cases, new medical devices and drug therapies to stay sharp in their specialties. The company’s medical video games—played by 350,000 healthcare professionals and leveraged by top 20 pharmaceutical and medical device companies and medical societies—offer CME credits and are available free for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Find out more at www.level-ex.com and on Twitter at @LevelExTeam.
