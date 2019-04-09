Accolades Continue to Roll in for Ping’s Identity and Access Management Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Ping Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced that it has been honored with multiple industry awards for its Ping Intelligent Identity Platform. Not only did the organization receive wins from SC Media, InfoSec and Cybersecurity Excellence, but it was also named to CRN’s Security 100 list.
These recognitions emphasize why organizations choose Ping Identity to protect more than two billion global identities. The company’s solutions help prevent security breaches, manage sensitive data and improve user engagement and productivity by optimizing the balance of security and convenience.
SC Award
During the 23rd annual SC Awards gala at the 2019 RSA Conference, the honor for “Best Identity Management Solution” went to Ping Identity. The company was celebrated for its ability to cover identity and access management (IAM) from all angles. This includes supporting rapid deployment and integrations, offering an innovative API security solution, and establishing strategic alliances with top technology providers like Microsoft and Google.
InfoSec Award
Ping was named the Identity and Access Management “Editor’s Choice” winner by Cyber Defense Magazine in its 2019 InfoSec Awards. Its ability to secure and streamline the user experience from sign-on to sign-off, and scaling to handle millions of identities stood out to the panel of judges. The publication coined award recipients as “some of the most innovative and proactive cybersecurity companies and service providers on the planet.”
Cybersecurity Excellence Award
The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform also received the Silver Cybersecurity Excellence Award for “Best Identity and Access Management Product.” The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program honors individuals, products and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Winners are selected based on the popular vote by members of the community.
CRN’s Security 100
Ping Identity was recently named to CRN’s Security 100 and 20 Coolest Identity Management and Data Protection Vendor lists for the second year in a row. The companies on CRN’s Security 100 list demonstrate innovation and creativity in product development, in addition to a strong commitment to delivering those offerings through a vibrant channel of solution providers.
“These industry recognitions reinforce our drive to provide critical identity management solutions to organizations seeking secure yet personalized user experiences,” said Andre Durand, CEO, Ping Identity. “We’re honored to receive these prestigious awards and look forward to continuing on the course of innovation in 2019 and the years to follow.”
To learn more about Ping Identity, visit www.pingidentity.com.
About Ping Identity
Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by intelligent identity. We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity Platform provides customers, employees and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and partnership with companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. We provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.
Ping Identity Corporation
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
Apr. 9, 2019 10:15 AM EDT