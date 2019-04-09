CoreSite Launches the CoreSite Interconnect Gateway℠

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 11:28 AM EDT
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced the launch of the CoreSite Interconnect Gateway℠ or “CIG” solution.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005761/en/
The CoreSite Interconnect Gateway offers enterprises a way to simplify and accelerate their digital integration by enabling a dedicated, high-performance interconnection solution between their cloud and network service providers, while establishing a flexible IT architecture that allows them to adapt to market demands and rapidly evolving technologies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Simplifying the Enterprise Digital Strategy
The CoreSite Interconnect Gateway℠ offers enterprises a way to simplify and accelerate their digital integration by enabling a dedicated, high-performance interconnection solution between their cloud and network service providers, while establishing a flexible IT architecture that allows them to adapt to market demands and rapidly evolving technologies.
Leveraging CoreSite’s Data Centers
The CoreSite Interconnect Gateway℠ solution starts with CoreSite’s scalable, secure, and reliable data centers, and directly integrates enterprises’ WAN architecture into CoreSite’s native cloud and carrier ecosystem using high-speed fiber and virtual interconnections. This solution includes:
- Private network connectivity to the CoreSite data center
- Dedicated cabinets and network hardware for routing, switching, and security
- Direct fiber and virtual interconnections to cloud and network providers
- Technical integration, 24/7/365 monitoring and management from a certified CoreSite Solution Partner
- Industry-leading SLA
Enabling Enterprises to Deliver Critical Applications to End Users
“With our CoreSite Interconnect Gateway℠, we address key challenges many enterprises are struggling with as they modernize their WAN architecture and integrate their digital strategy,” said Steven Smith, CoreSite’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We offer customers a simplified and managed network solution that reduces latency, improves application performance, and provides a consistent end-user experience that is protected with an industry-leading SLA.”
Delivering Benefits to Enterprises
With CoreSite’s Interconnect Gateway℠, by simplifying and accelerating their digital strategies, enterprises can benefit from a network, performance, and capital investment and resources perspective.
Leveraging CoreSite’s Solution Partners Program
One of the many benefits to CoreSite’s Data Center customers, is its powerful Solution Partners Program. Synoptek, a leading managed service provider in the program, will collaborate with enterprises to implement the CIG solution.
“We’re excited to partner with CoreSite’s enterprise customers to implement this valuable turn-key service and navigate them through the challenges and resource requirements of managing and integrating a digital strategy,” said Mike Bank, Synoptek’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Through the CoreSite Interconnect Gateway℠ enterprises have a solution to help achieve their targeted technological, operational, and financial benefits.”
Highlights/Key Facts
- Cloud exchanges and peering – Access the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® for one-to-many cloud access or benefit from connecting to the Any2Exchange® for Internet peering.
- The CoreSite Interconnect Gateway℠ Overview (webpage)
- The CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange Explained (video)
- 5 Reasons to Directly Connect your Hybrid Cloud Solution (ebook)
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the demand for data center space in these markets; operational difficulties, including difficulties relating to information systems, internal processes and information security; significant industry competition; financial market fluctuations; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect CoreSite's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause CoreSite's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in CoreSite's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by CoreSite from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005761/en/
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT