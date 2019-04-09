Digi-Key Electronics and Knapp Partner to Support Digi-Key’s Massive 2.2 Million Square Foot Expansion in Thief River Falls, Minnesota

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 11:29 AM EDT
KNAPP Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a significant automated order fulfillment, value-added manufacturing and warehousing contract from Minnesota-based Digi-Key Electronics.
The new 2.2 million square foot Digi-Key expansion facility, presently under construction, will begin warehousing and shipping customer orders, utilizing the new automated KNAPP system, beginning in 2021. Once installed, this system will be the largest of its kind completed by KNAPP. Digi-Key is partnering with McShane Construction Company as its general contractor partner and KNAPP as its automation partner on the project. A primary project goal is to provide a clean, modern, efficient, safe, people-centered work environment for Digi-Key team members. Modern break rooms, employee amenities, and an open work environment will be designed into the facility to enhance the Digi-Key team member experience. High efficiency equipment and modern environmental and lighting systems will also be included to reduce environmental impact.
The highly automated goods-to-person OSRTM Shuttle systems will initially be sized to store nearly 1 million unique electronic components (stock keeping units or “SKUs”) with a final design capacity of 1.86 million SKUs stored in the OSR. The system will utilize over 1,000 shuttles to support order fulfillment and customer service targets. Digi-Key’s facility will have a total storage capacity of 2.7 million SKUs in stock. This, combined with other storage and shipping mediums that will be included in the overall system design, will ensure that Digi-Key remains well positioned to maintain its leadership position in breadth of product available for immediate delivery, to serve its customers’ needs for the foreseeable future.
The highly efficient system will support Digi-Key’s ability to grow and evolve with its supplier and customer needs. Digi-Key will also be able to continue to expand and fulfill orders out of its Thief River Falls headquarters facility for years to come, continuing its deep financial commitment to the community and state and adding more than $188 million in fiscal revenue to the state’s tax base.
According to Dave Doherty, Digi-Key President, “Digi-Key’s investment in automation was necessary to meet our projected growth in demand, while at the same time maintaining the company’s long-standing commitment to its employees and home community of Thief River Falls.”
“The decision to partner with KNAPP on this project was primarily based on KNAPP’s history of innovation in this sector, as well as KNAPP’s proven performance in implementing highly successful, automated distribution centers for major global brands,” added Brian DeHaan, Digi-Key’s Director of Material Handling and Automation.
In addition, KNAPP will be working closely with the Digi-Key management team both during installation and after the system is on-line, to provide resident support to ensure a smooth startup and ongoing operation. According to Josef Mentzer, CEO of KNAPP, the company expects to hire more than 60 highly skilled technical staff members to work in the Thief River Falls location during the coming months. Mentzer stated, “The Digi-Key project is one of KNAPP’s largest and most important projects, and we are excited to partner with Digi-Key to optimize Digi-Key’s order fulfillment quality, performance and cost of operations.”
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, based in Thief River Falls, MN., is a global, full-service distributor of both prototype/design and production quantities of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. With over 4,000 global team members and having 1.4 million products in stock along with an impressive selection of online resources, Digi-Key is committed to the growth and development of its team members and to its expanding customer base, stocking the broadest range of electronic components in the industry and providing the best service possible. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering is available at www.digikey.com.
About KNAPP
KNAPP is an internationally operating company and is one of the world market leaders in warehouse logistics and automation with over 4000 employees worldwide. As a solutions provider, KNAPP provides one-stop, custom-designed intralogistics solutions in health care, retail, apparel, food, manufacturing and ecommerce sectors. Our clients experience results that are flexible, resource efficient, ergonomic and self-learning. The company’s North American headquarters are in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit www.knapp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005754/en/
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT