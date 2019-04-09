Nimble, PieSync Unify Contacts, Provide Social Enrichment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and 160+ SaaS Apps

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 11:32 AM EDT
Nimble, The Simple Smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite -- today announced an in-the-box integration with PieSync. The B2B two-way, intelligent data synchronization platform enables customers to unify contact data from more than 160+ SaaS applications -- including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, G Suite, MailChimp, Hubspot, Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement, Salesforce, and Quickbooks -- into a single platform that’s easily accessible in your inbox, on social media, across the web, and while mobile. Nimble’s social business profiles, contact data discovery engine, and smart segmentation are also accessible within SaaS applications.
“Today, people struggle to manage critical business contacts because contact management is broken,” said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. “Contact details and engagement history are strewn haphazardly across stacks of scribbled-on business cards, multiple email accounts, outdated email contact lists, fragmented social media streams, and siloed contacts in a sea of business apps. Employees waste time and inevitably miss sales opportunities.
“With Nimble, you spend more time cultivating the right relationships using a highly targeted list of prospects, leads, and customers.”
Nimble Delivers a Company-Wide Relationship Management Platform
Nimble can either be used as a stand-alone CRM or to enhance the value of existing contact management, marketing automation, sales CRM, and accounting applications.
Specifically, when syncing Nimble with:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central & Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement - users can easily incorporate Office 365 or G Suite contacts into their all-in-one business management solution. Users can also discover social business insights about contacts in the system and access company contacts from everywhere they work.
- Email Marketing Automation Apps such as MailChimp or Campaign Monitor - users can bring segments of Nimble contacts into specific mailing campaigns. They can also discover contact details for bounced emails and assign follow-up tasks based on signups, survey responses, and average email opens or click-through rates.
- Marketing Automation Platforms such as Hubspot, Marketo, Pardot or Infusionsoft - users can translate a combination of marketing attributes such as lead scores, website visitor activities and form submissions into actionable Nimble tabs. Based on these tabs, users can create daily call lists and follow-up tasks.
- Customer Relationship Management platforms such as Salesforce or Dynamics 365 - sales professionals can easily bring individuals’ email contacts into the CRM and follow up using CRM workflows. Nimble’s Smart Profile Insights reveals common interests, preferred communication channels, and missing contact details.
- Accounting Platforms such as Quickbooks or Xero unlocks knowledge in accounting systems. Sales can identify upsell opportunities, without having to open a separate bookkeeping application or re-enter data.
“Nimble is the best prospecting tool I’ve ever used,” said Michael McKenna, principal consultant at Dublin-based cloud applications consultancy SmartCloud. “It builds profiles instantly so I immediately know who a person is, what interests him or her, and how to best to reach out, within context. Nimble is especially useful when working in an enterprise CRM, because it adds social profiles instantly to CRM contacts and provides missing contact details.”
“As a real-world small business owner, it's difficult to deliver the ‘personal touch’ when all my prospects, allies and customers are tied up in different business apps, including Constant Contact, Quickbooks, Gmail, Calendar and social media,” said Martin Brossman, executive and business success sales coach, Martin Brossman and Associates. “Fortunately, Nimble and PieSync bring all these systems together into a single system of record that makes it easy for me to cultivate the one-on-one relationships that grow my business and my customers' businesses.”
Availability and Pricing
PieSync is available for two weeks on an unlimited basis, and with Nimble Business plans, 2,000 contacts can be kept in live sync on an ongoing basis. Upgrades for higher-volume data syncs are also available. Nimble Business - available for $25/User/Month - provides a complete sales CRM for workgroups of up to 25 people. The all-in-one contact management solution has marketing automation and sales enablement built into it.
Resources:
- Blog Post: Nimble/PieSync Announcement
- Webinar 4/24, 10 am PT: Elevate Your Customer Engagement w. Nimble, PieSync & Your Favorite Saas Apps
ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the simple, smart CRM platform that Office 365 and G Suite users trust to find prospects, nurture relationships, and close more deals — all without leaving their inbox. Thousands of people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 160 SaaS business applications. Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” by many experts, including CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the seventh consecutive year, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time and users’ choice award winner by Fit Small Business.
Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights everywhere you work. Try Nimble’s 14-day free trial today, or learn more at Nimble.com.
Located in Santa Monica, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was recently voted The Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.
ABOUT PIESYNC
PieSync is the fastest growing two-way intelligent data synchronization platform for organizations that want to power their business by integrating their cloud apps. PieSync improves sales, marketing and service performance by easily and affordably connecting contact data without complexity across SaaS-based ecosystems and applications to guarantee relevance and reliability, every time. PieSync connects over 160 applications with new ones added every week and supports customers with greater than 20 employees across many industries. PieSync is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For more information please visit www.piesync.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005184/en/
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT