Citrix Delivers Next-Generation Networking Solutions on Google Cloud Platform

Applications make the world go around. And delivering and ensuring they perform reliably just got a lot easier thanks to Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). The company today announced that it will make Citrix® SD-WAN and Citrix ADC available on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The move will enable companies to extend their networks to the cloud and deliver applications in an agile and scalable way that gives users access to the tools they need and prefer to use and perform at their best anywhere, anytime from any device. The news came during Google Cloud Next ’19 taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week.

“Application performance and delivery and is all about experience and choice,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer, Citrix. “In making our networking solutions available on GCP, Citrix is providing companies with even greater cloud choice and a simple, efficient way to deploy the ever-increasing list of SaaS, cloud, virtual, web and microservices-based apps their employees need to be engaged and productive.”

Accelerating the Journey to the Cloud

Whether motivated by efficiency, agility, scalability or cost, companies are increasingly moving apps to the cloud. But regardless of where they are hosted, users expect a consistent and reliable experience. To help deliver it, Citrix will offer a virtual instance of its SD-WAN appliance on the GCP Marketplace beginning next month. With the Citrix SD-WAN virtual appliance, companies can easily and reliably connect branches to GCP and:

Deliver an optimal application experience to Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop on GCP through integration with HDX which uses the ICA protocol.

Provide exceptional performance to applications running on GCP, including G Suite with deep packet inspection, QoS, and link bonding.

Quickly set up high-availability connections to Google Cloud VPCs (Virtual Private Cloud) and manage the entire network from the Citrix orchestration service.

A Modern, Experience-Driven Approach

Application delivery is a different game today. Many companies are moving to modernize their apps with microservices and Kubernetes and more efficiently deploy their applications across hybrid cloud. Through increased integration of Citrix ADC with GCP, Kubernetes, service mesh with Istio architectures and open source CNCF tools, they can achieve their goals.

With the virtual Citrix ADC product set including virtualized, containerized form factor and gateway solutions available on the GCP Marketplace, companies can:

Tap into a comprehensive, software-centric feature set to deliver a better application experience.

Drive operational consistency for on-premises and cloud deployments.

Pool capacity licensing to optimize utilization and deliver savings.

Simplify access management through single sign on.

Manage public cloud and on-premises environments from a single pane of glass.

“Experience-driven application performance and delivery in the cloud is the future of networking,” Minahan said. “With Citrix solutions on GCP, companies can deliver it today.”

Citrix networking solutions provide companies with the experience and choice needed to deliver a compelling, always-on experience that improves employee engagement, productivity and business results. Click here to learn more about the solutions and the value they can deliver for your organization.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2019 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005069/en/