AVANT launches inaugural State of Disruption study measuring the rate of change in IT

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CHANNEL PARTNERS CONFERENCE — AVANT Communications (“AVANT”), a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technology, today released its inaugural State of Disruption study.
The AVANT Insight Report is supported with sponsorship from 8x8, Flexential, HOSTING, Masergy, NICE inContact and Oracle Communications -- all partners in the master agent’s growing portfolio of best-in-class solutions.
Powered by AVANT’s ecosystem of channel sales professionals, or Trusted Advisors, the State of Disruption report surveyed 300 U.S. enterprise technology leaders at the manager level and above who lead tech purchasing decisions. AVANT examined four key components of enterprise tech stacks — compute IT infrastructure, voice infrastructure, network infrastructure and cybersecurity — with an eye on how companies are shifting from physical and/or in-house solutions to third-party and/or cloud-based solutions.
“We see the pace of change in IT accelerating with enterprises literally struggling to evolve or die. Trusted Advisors are uniquely equipped to help them navigate the rapid rate of technological change,” said Drew Lydecker, President and Co-Founder, AVANT. “We’re pleased to release the State of Disruption report as a pulse for forward-thinking IT teams and the experts who enable their decision-making. From networking infrastructure to cybersecurity to breakthrough technologies likes SD-WAN, we are seeing disruption across the board as organizations in all industries are advancing digital transformation.”
The survey reveals the state of digital transformation efforts, the roles Trusted Advisors and other third parties play in the process, and the rate at which disruptive technologies are replacing legacy solutions, with key findings including:
- 74% of companies that see themselves as leaders in innovation rely upon Trusted Advisors for assistance in IT technology decision making
- 58% of respondents cited increased agility, flexibility and scalability as the most important reason for IT decision-making
- 74% of technology decision-makers are more likely than not to feel a cyberattack could cost them their job
In this report, AVANT also examined the rate at which new technologies are disrupting legacy infrastructure. These findings are presented as a Rate of Disruption Index (RDI), which represents the transformation from legacy to modern digital technologies organizations expect to see from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019; a detailed explanation of the RDI can be found on pages 7-8 of the report. Key findings include:
- From pre-SD-WAN networks to SD-WAN: SD-WAN is the most disruptive overall technology category reviewed, with respondents anticipating a 13% RDI from 2018 to 2019, with the consulting/business services industry forecasting the greatest level of disruption with a 20% RDI
- From in-house servers/data centers to third-party colocation: Migration of company data centers to colocation facilities is most disruptive in companies with $100 million to $1 billion in revenue, with those organizations reporting an RDI of 26%
- From in-house PBX/key systems/voice circuits to cloud-based UCaaS: Respondents overall report an RDI of 7% to UCaaS, with the greatest disruption in companies with $10 million to $100 million in revenue which see an RDI of 14%
- From in-house security resources to third-party managed security services: Adoption of third-party security services is most disruptive in the ecommerce segment, with a 12% RDI in this industry
- From physical servers to cloud-based IT infrastructure: Adoption of cloud IT compute infrastructure is also expected to increase more amongst ecommerce companies than any other industry, with a 14% RDI amongst ecommerce survey respondents
While SD-WAN is rapidly transforming legacy networks, MPLS is not going away:
- 83% of enterprises that use or are familiar with MPLS plan to increase their MPLS network infrastructure this year, including 40 percent who will significantly increase it
However, public broadband continues to penetrate enterprise networks via SD-WAN implementations:
- 63% of 2018 SD-WAN networks contained public internet broadband connections, forecasted to grow to 70% by the end of 2019
“86 percent of companies work with Trusted Advisors to help make and execute tech purchasing decisions. That’s a significant amount of enterprises that recognize it is impossible to keep up with the pace of change in IT by yourself. You need a Trusted Advisor that specializes in understanding the ins and outs of the market to assist you,” said Ian Kieninger, CEO, AVANT. “This latest AVANT Insights report underscores the value of the Trusted Advisor movement in an era where enterprise survival depends on it.”
To learn more and download the State of Disruption report, visit: www.GoAVANT.net/Disruption.
About AVANT Communications
AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technologies. AVANT adds unique value with its focus and expertise in channel sales assistance, sales training, sales guidance, and sales tools to fuel IT services business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005281/en/
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT