Cohesity Unveils Backup Service for Google Cloud

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 12:01 PM EDT
Cohesity, a leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, today announced the release of a new software as a service (SaaS) solution that delivers enterprise-grade backup and recovery for applications running on Google Cloud. Cohesity Cloud Backup Service for Google Cloud eliminates the need for customers to deploy backup software, infrastructure, or brittle custom scripts. Instead, customers can benefit from backup SaaS capabilities that are easy to use and integrate natively with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005370/en/
Customers can benefit from backup SaaS capabilities that are easy to use and integrate natively with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Annual spending on cloud infrastructure services rose by 48 percent in 2018, and as organizations bring more enterprise production workloads to the cloud, they expect data protection and backup that matches the ease-of-use associated with public cloud services like Google Cloud. Now, with a few simple clicks, enterprises can sign up for the Cohesity Cloud Backup Service to backup and recover their production workloads. The integration with GCP empowers enterprises to simplify management and hit critical service level agreements (SLAs).
“With organizations looking to leverage the cloud and eliminate the need to provision infrastructure, backup of cloud-native workloads is a critical part of the data protection strategy,” said Rich Sanzi, vice president of engineering, Google Cloud. “Integrations with technology partners like Cohesity provide a simple and easy Backup-as-a-Service experience with Google Cloud, empowering customers to focus on what matters most – growing their business.”
Cohesity Cloud Backup Service for Google Cloud offers a range of new capabilities and benefits that make it easy for enterprises to meet business and regulatory backup compliance requirements:
- Enterprise-grade backup and protection for public cloud workloads: Cohesity snapshot integration with GCP provides native backup of Google Compute virtual machines (VMs), with granular search and recovery. Cohesity Cloud Backup Service delivers near-zero recovery times (RTOs) to any point in time, and reduces recovery point objectives (RPOs) to only a few minutes, empowering customers to meet the same stringent RPO/RTO requirements expected of on-premises offerings.
- Management ease and simplicity: Cohesity Cloud Backup Service offers a single SaaS-based dashboard for all management tasks, and provides self-service capabilities based on user roles. The service is natively integrated with GCP’s Identity and Access Management (IAM), helping to ensure users only have access to the resources specific for their job or task. Cohesity further reduces complexities through one-click deployment and reusable policies that eliminate the need for manual processes or custom scripts to automate backup scheduling, enforce retention policies, and consolidate backup activity.
- Consumption-based billing: Cohesity Cloud Backup Service offers consumption-based pricing that is fully integrated with GCP billing and available through the GCP Marketplace. Pay-as-you-go monthly charges enable customers to minimize capital expenditures and administrative complexity.
“Cohesity has quickly become a preferred choice for customers to back up their cloud and on-premises workloads, and we want to make it easy for enterprises to leverage our innovative and efficient platform no matter where their data resides,” said Vineet Abraham, senior vice president of engineering, Cohesity. “We’re excited to add to the powerful capabilities of GCP so that companies can overcome mass fragmentation challenges and truly maximize the value of their data.”
“Growing adoption of Google Cloud Platform among enterprises is enabling service providers to expand their offerings with a wide array of managed and self-service options,” said Al Sadowski, research vice president, voice of the service provider, 451 Research. “Today’s announcement gives service providers the opportunity to build asset-light managed services for data protection on top of Cohesity Cloud Backup Service for Google Cloud.”
Join Cohesity at Google Cloud Next ’19
Cohesity will be participating in a breakout session at Google Cloud Next ’19 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. In the session, “Solutions for Backup, Archival, and Disaster Recovery in the Cloud,” taking place Wednesday, April 11, at 9 a.m. PT, Cohesity executives will join Bader Hamdan, head of technology partnerships, cloud data protection, Google Cloud, to discuss how customers can seamlessly take advantage of the agility provided by Google Cloud for long-term data retention while benefiting from Cohesity’s exceptional data protection capabilities.
For more information:
- Find more details about Cohesity Cloud Backup Service on the Cohesity website
- Read the blog post, “Cohesity Cloud Backup Service is just a few simple clicks away”
- Watch this video for an overview of the Cohesity Cloud Backup Service for Google Cloud
- Learn more about the Cohesity service on the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace
About Cohesity
Cohesity makes your data work for you by consolidating secondary storage silos onto a hyperconverged, web-scale data platform that spans both private and public clouds. Enterprise customers begin by radically streamlining their backup and data protection, then converge file and object services, test/dev instances, and analytic functions to provide a global data store. Cohesity counts many Global 1000 companies and federal agencies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named to Forbes’ “Next Billion-Dollar Startups 2017,” LinkedIn’s “Startups: The 50 Industry Disruptors You Need to Know Now,” and CRN’s “2017 Emerging Vendors in Storage” lists. For more information, visit our website www.cohesity.com and blog https://cohesity.com/blog/, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/cohesity and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/3750699/ and like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/cohesity/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005370/en/
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT