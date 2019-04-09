Mitel Expands Partnership with Google Cloud for Optimal Reliability and Customer Experience

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019
Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, has broadened its partnership with Google Cloud to provide greater security and reliability for customers looking to accelerate digital transformation by moving communications and collaboration to the cloud. As part of the expanded partnership, Mitel will now leverage Google Cloud Platform to support its public and private cloud solutions and deliver more innovative artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and reporting capabilities.
Powered by the same network infrastructure as the world’s #1 search engine and most popular video sharing site, Google Cloud Platform offers Mitel customers some of the highest levels of security and availability with dedicated operational practices and 24/7 data center monitoring. Google Cloud Platform is also certified as meeting Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) standards and Service Organization Control Type II (SOC 2) compliance, addressing the stringent requirements of heavily regulated industries like healthcare, government, education and finance.
Google Cloud Platform will initially support new MiCloud Connect and MiCloud Flex customers. New MiVoice Business customers will also have the option of deploying on the platform.
Mitel was one of the first cloud technology providers to partner with Google Cloud to transform the customer experience. Previously, the companies’ announced they would draw upon Mitel’s deep contact center expertise to create smarter contact center AI solutions with Google Cloud’s AI and machine learning technologies. With this latest announcement, Mitel gains further access to Google Cloud’s AI analytics, as well as integration with G Suite productivity and collaboration tools, which Mitel will use to make communications and collaboration more seamless for today’s modern worker.
Quotes
“Our business specializes in providing pediatric home healthcare services for complex patient cases. Having a reliable, HIPAA-compliant communications solution lets us focus on caring for patients without worrying about whether our communications system will be there when we need it most,” said Joy Parker, Chief Operating Officer, Across Health Homecare. “We can depend on Mitel’s cloud solution to support the highly mobile nature of our work and ensure our team is always accessible.”
“Every business will ultimately move to the cloud. The question is, which cloud? By working with Google Cloud Platform, Mitel demonstrates its commitment to both public and private cloud customers, helping Mitel better serve customers’ varying needs, roadmaps, and cloud migration plans,” said Blair Pleasant, President and Principal Analyst, COMMfusion LLC. “The expanded partnership with Google Cloud is a strategic move that differentiates Mitel from the competition while also increasing its global cloud footprint to serve customers more seamlessly.”
“High-performance organizations depend on their communications infrastructure. It’s the foundation of everything they do. Security risks and downtime can be devastating,” said Rich McBee, Chief Executive Officer, Mitel. “By anchoring our public and private solutions with Google Cloud Platform, Mitel customers can move forward with confidence, knowing their services are virtually bulletproof and the most advanced communications and collaboration capabilities are at their fingertips.”
Additional Information
- Visit Mitel in booth S1263 during Google Cloud Next ’19 and catch Mitel Director of Contact Center Solutions Matthew Clare for a presentation on the intelligent customer experience April 11 at 11 a.m. in Theatre 1 on the showroom floor.
- Mitel powers more than 4.6 million cloud seats including more than 1.4 million UCaaS (public cloud) seats worldwide.
- Mitel is the only brand recognized across the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service.
Related Materials
- Watch Google Senior Product Manager Adam Champy discuss “conversation as power” and how to create a superpower agent through agent assist.
- Download free copies of the “Cloud Communications for Dummies” and “Digital Transformation for Dummies” e-books.
- Learn why high-performance organizations like Major League Baseball, Make-A-Wish America, Liverpool Football Club, Cape Medical Supply, Orion Township, and First Assistance rely on cloud solutions from Mitel.
About Mitel
A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.
Mitel is the registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
