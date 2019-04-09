CareCloud to Create FHIR Bridge in Google Cloud

|By Business Wire
April 9, 2019 12:03 PM EDT
Payers faced with the daunting challenge of making data more easily available to providers and patients will now be able to transform EDI-formatted claims data into FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) without the need to invest in the development and management of a new IT infrastructure. CareCloud, the platform for high-growth medical groups, announced today that it is integrating its omnidirectional data transfer process with Google Cloud, enabling payer data to be securely, rapidly and cost-effectively shared and used in real-time with existing payer and provider systems handling activities such as member eligibility verification, claims history and claims processing.
As part of its alliance with Google Cloud, CareCloud is releasing its first integration with Google Cloud products at Google Cloud Next '19, taking place April 9-11, 2019 in San Francisco, to help the industry with this transition. By providing a FHIR bridge on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), data processing teams can easily extract, transform and load data from bulk data storage such as Google Cloud or other archival storage services as a means to load data directly into a Cloud HealthCare API FHIR store.
This integration comes at a time when payers and other healthcare stakeholders examine how to address new interoperability standards recently proposed by both the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“We developed this technology to help our medical group clients reduce claims submission errors and adjudication time caused by the variability across the payer data ecosystem,” said Josh Siegel, CareCloud’s chief technology officer. “Through our technology partnership with Google Cloud, we’re able to leverage our data transfer technology and make it readily available.” Siegel added, “Our ultimate goal is to drastically simplify the work needed to achieve interoperability while being agile enough as the requirements continue to evolve, and this partnership is helping us both deliver on that promise.”
To make this capability available immediately, CareCloud and Google Cloud will provide this solution on the GCP Marketplace, with details to be announced at Next ‘19. A few key takeaways include:
- The data transfer process is auto-scaling and provides a graphical user interface to aid in monitoring the data processing as well as additional configuration and launch wizards.
- The solution offers future-proofing against evolving API regulations with CareCloud’s ongoing maintenance of EDI standards (ANSI X12) and access to Google Cloud’s nationally distributed FHIR server.
- For deployment scenarios that are looking to take advantage of having ETL processes executing near to where archival data storage resides, the solution is also available via GKE On-Prem. This optional configuration allows for the data to be read via local private networks and then streamed to Cloud Healthcare API.
Having immediate access to the constellation of data related to any one patient is particularly important to growing regional health networks like CareCloud client Holy Name Medical Center, a patient-focused, technologically advanced health organization based in Teaneck, NJ. “The interoperability of data between health plans and care delivery organizations like ours has been a tough nut to crack,” said Sai Kandamangalam, Vice President/Chief Information Officer of Holy Name Medical Center. “Technology that allows us to see in real-time data such as prior visit information and what is covered under a patient’s current benefits plan will be incredibly useful to our clinicians and staff in helping patients avoid unnecessary care and to design care plans that are truly patient-centered.”
To learn more about CareCloud’s platform and see a list of current integration partners, visit: https://www.carecloud.com/partners/. Developers interested in digging into the CareCloud platform APIs may do so at https://developer.carecloud.com/.
About CareCloud
CareCloud is the leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management, practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), patient experience management (PXM), and telemedicine solutions for high-growth medical groups. CareCloud helps clients increase profitability, streamline workflow and improve patient care nationwide. The company currently manages more than $4.5 billion in annualized accounts receivable on its integrated clinical and financial platform. To learn more about CareCloud, visit www.carecloud.com.
