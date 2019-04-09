Confluent and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Enterprises Move Event Streaming Workloads to Google Cloud Platform

|By Business Wire
Confluent, Inc., the enterprise event streaming platform pioneer, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud, offering a managed service operated by Confluent that will be tightly integrated into Google Cloud Platform (GCP), providing customers with a seamless user experience across management, billing and support.
Today, many customers are diversifying workloads across environments and running applications both on-premises and in the cloud. Confluent Cloud for Apache Kafka is now available natively on GCP to aid customers in creating mission-critical use cases, including event-driven applications, advanced analytics using machine learning and hybrid cloud data pipelines.
“We are delighted to partner with Confluent and that they have chosen to deliver a managed service on Google Cloud,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Business Development at Google Cloud. “Additionally, we are committed to shared success with our partners and to building the best platform for open source applications. We look forward to continued partnership and innovation with Confluent and the open source community at large.”
With Confluent Cloud, enterprises and developers have the option to build and run applications in the cloud, knowing that the team who originally created Kafka are maintaining and managing the event streaming service. With a simple, resilient, secure and performant service, enterprises can focus on what matters most: building revolutionary event-driven applications.
The open source community has been leading innovations in the software industry and this partnership advances the benefits of having an open-source-centric approach. Through this partnership, enterprises will have access to these innovations and the choice of where to run their workloads. Customers will have the flexibility to develop with open source technology using the integrated partner managed services on GCP. This will include the ability to manage Confluent Cloud from the GCP console as well as integrated billing and support.
“Event streaming has become a foundational layer in hybrid cloud, internet of things, and microservice architectures. The availability of Confluent Cloud as a native service on Google Cloud Platform gives developers an amazing cloud-native experience of Apache Kafka in seconds,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO at Confluent.
About Confluent
Confluent, founded by the original creators of Apache Kafka®, pioneered the enterprise-ready event streaming platform. With Confluent, organizations benefit from the first event streaming platform built for the enterprise with the ease-of-use, scalability, security and flexibility required by the most discerning global companies to run their business in real time. Companies leading their respective industries have realized success with this new platform paradigm to transform their architectures to streaming from batch processing, spanning on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital, Confluent is headquartered in Palo Alto and London with offices globally. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io. Download Confluent Platform and Confluent Cloud at www.confluent.io/download.
