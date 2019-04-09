DataStax ‘Database as a Service’ Coming to Google Cloud

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019 12:10 PM EDT
DataStax, the leading provider of the active-everywhere hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra™, today announced that it has been selected as one of Google Cloud’s first new Database as a Service (DBaaS) offerings as part of their OSS Managed Partner Services Initiative. Google chose DataStax due to strong demand from its enterprise customers who already use DataStax on premise to support always-on, web scale applications. This is the first time DataStax will deliver an “as a service” offering and DataStax is one of only a small, select group of vendors to be part of Google Cloud’s OSS Managed Partner Services Initiative.
Enterprises adopting modern data architectures are building strategies that support hybrid and multi-cloud applications. This solution from DataStax and Google gives enterprises flexibility to move applications and data seamlessly between and among public clouds, private clouds, and on-premise systems.
“We have a long record of delivering always-on and highly scalable data infrastructures to our enterprise customers and are happy to have our first ‘database as a service’ offering in Google Cloud Platform,” said Billy Bosworth, CEO of DataStax. “Recently, enterprise customers have said they want those database attributes available to them in a variety of on-premise and cloud options--or in other words, for their hybrid cloud and multi-cloud realities. At the same time, those customers have explicitly stated they want maximum flexibility in how and when to move data to the cloud and between or among public and private clouds of their own choosing. Our agreement with Google Cloud to offer DataStax Enterprise in a DBaaS offering represents a first step in making this a simple yet powerful reality. We’re excited to work with Google to make hybrid cloud a compelling market advantage for our mutual enterprise customers.”
Availability and Pricing
DataStax and Google Cloud will make DataStax available as a DBaaS offering by calendar Q3 2019 as a beta for select customers with general availability expected in calendar Q4 2019. Pricing is available upon request.
Learn More At DataStax Accelerate
To learn more about DataStax and DataStax Enterprise, please join DataStax at DataStax Accelerate, the world's premier Apache Cassandra™ conference, May 21-23, 2019, in the Washington D.C. area. To register, please visit: www.datastax.com/accelerate
About DataStax
DataStax delivers the always-on, active-everywhere distributed hybrid cloud database built on Apache Cassandra™. The foundation for personalized, real-time applications at scale, DataStax Enterprise makes it easy for enterprises to exploit hybrid and multi-cloud environments via a seamless data layer that eliminates the issues that typically come with deploying applications across multiple on-premises data centers and/or multiple public clouds. Our product also gives businesses full data visibility, portability, and control, allowing them to retain strategic ownership of their most valuable asset in a hybrid/multi cloud world. We help many of the world’s leading brands across industries transform their businesses through an enterprise data layer that eliminates data silos and cloud vendor lock-in while powering modern, mission-critical applications. For more information, visit www.DataStax.com and follow us on @DataStax.
