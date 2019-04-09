Axis Communications Showcases New Audio, Video and Access Control Solutions at ISC West 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 9, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As the industry looks for effective, integrated solutions that improve security and enhance business, Axis Communications, the market leader in network video, plans to deliver--announcing the debut of new products and solutions at ISC West 2019. These products will include new developments in network audio, multidirectional and infrared (IR) camera capabilities, and access control technology, highlighting Axis’ commitment to taking a leading role in the security industry.
“It is always a privilege to attend ISC West, and this year we look forward to showcasing a number of exciting new products and solutions,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “Building a smarter, more secure world--by providing all of our stakeholders with the solutions that they need to succeed--is our primary goal. We are eager for another opportunity to reach more people face-to-face while demonstrating some of the new security innovations that we’ll be releasing soon.”
Multidirectional camera coverage
The multidirectional, four-channel AXIS P3719-PLE Network Camera features Quad HD resolution and a 30 FPS framerate and is capable of providing 24/7, 360-degree coverage. This easy-to-install outdoor camera can be either recessed or corner mounted and comes with an integrated IP66/IP67-rated weather shield. Axis Lightfinder technology, WDR, and 360-degree IR illumination ensure that AXIS P3719-PLE is able to capture images with exceptional sharpness and clarity regardless of lighting conditions. AXIS P3719-PLE incorporates four varifocal camera heads, allowing the camera to easily monitor four different directions, and is able to provide high-quality 360-degree overviews or a combination of overviews and detailed close-ups. The AXIS P3719-PLE is highly cost effective, essentially providing the benefits of four cameras in one.
Advancements in network audio
AXIS C8210 Network Audio Amplifier makes migration from traditional to network audio systems smart and easy by enabling any passive speaker to benefit from the same feature set as Axis network speakers. By pairing the AXIS C8210 with AXIS Audio Management Software, users can enjoy benefits that include flexible zoning, managing and monitoring all audio devices from a single interface and easy integration to systems like SIP, VoIP, and camera systems. Additional product benefits include an amplifier with built-in equalizer, 15W power output for up to eight speakers, support for health monitoring, and an I/O and SD-card slot. Network audio has extensive applications, and is widely used for functions including security, announcements, and background music.
Heavy-duty IR capabilities
In response to demand for more heavy-duty PTZ cameras with built-in IR illumination, Axis is launching the new AXIS Q6215-LE PTZ Network Camera. The camera comes with a half-inch sensor and combines high-quality imaging with fast pan, tilt, and zoom functionalities. AXIS Q6215-LE features long-range OptimizedIR technology alongside IR LEDs capable of adjusting to the camera’s zoom, enabling superior video quality at up to 1,300 ft., even in low light or complete darkness. AXIS Q6215-LE features a robust design capable of withstanding difficult weather conditions, including wind speeds of up to 150 MPH, making it ideal for open-area surveillance such as airports, harbors, and highways.
Multifunction door security
AXIS A8207-VE Network Video Door Station represents the evolution of the traditional door station, combining access control, two-way audio capabilities, and a 6 MP security camera in a single device. The station also includes an integrated RFID reader for easy employee access and enables remote entrance control using a computer, phone or mobile device. AXIS A8207-VE reduces the number of devices needed at the door while supporting analytics including motion and sound-based detection, which can be used to trigger events including verbal greetings or recordings. Additional benefits include a built-in keypad for dialing and PIN verification, acoustic echo cancellation and noise reduction, and SIP, VAPIX, and ONVIF compatibility. AXIS A8207-VE easily integrates with other systems and solutions, including video management, access control, and VoIP communications.
These and other products and solutions will be showcased at ISC West 2019 in Axis’ booth #14051.
About Axis Communications
Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, and audio systems. Axis has more than 3,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden. For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005011/en/
The past few years have brought a sea change in the way applications are architected, developed, and consumed-increasing both the complexity of testing and the business impact of software failures. How can software testing professionals keep pace with modern application delivery, given the trends that impact both architectures (cloud, microservices, and APIs) and processes (DevOps, agile, and continuous delivery)? This is where continuous testing comes in. Attend this session to discover w...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 9, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 9, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 9, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 9, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 9, 2019 11:30 AM EDT