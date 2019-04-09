Sysdig Announces Availability of its Visibility and Security Platform for Google Cloud’s Anthos

Google Cloud Next ‘19 -- Sysdig, Inc., a cloud-native visibility and security company, today announced at Google Cloud Next ‘19 support for Google Cloud’s Anthos as a launch partner. The company also announced that its commercial solutions, including its Visibility and Security Platform (VSP) 2.0 introduced today, along with the company’s open source project Falco, are now featured on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace. Enterprises considering adoption of a multi-cloud strategy based on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Anthos can now more easily benefit from Sysdig’s unified view of risk, health, and performance for their cloud-native environments. Enterprises now have the ability to easily get started with Sysdig on the GCP Marketplace to take advantage of the deep visibility and security Sysdig provides.

“Whether enterprises are running microservices in Google Cloud, the private cloud or both, Sysdig has unlocked the data needed to address the essential use cases of running Kubernetes in production. We do this while reducing the instrumentation tax that enterprises are used to paying for safety and security,” said Apurva Davé, chief marketing officer at Sysdig. “As enterprises continue to adopt cloud-native architectures, we give them the tools they need to consistently operate secure and reliable containers across clouds.”

Google Cloud’s Anthos + Sysdig

Anthos, a managed Kubernetes offering that runs inside a customer’s data center and in the public cloud of their choice, was first announced last year as GKE On-Prem and was made generally available today at Next ‘19. Anthos enables enterprises to run and manage workloads across multiple clusters, clouds, and hardware — including managing environments that mix public clouds and on-premises hardware. Anthos is a multi- and hybrid-cloud approach that provides enterprises with a unified, single pane of glass view for managing clusters and ensuring consistency across different environments.

As a launch partner for Google Cloud’s Anthos, Sysdig has collaborated closely with Google Cloud to test and validate this new approach and ensure a smooth deployment of Sysdig’s visibility, security, and forensics technologies across multiple environments.

“With Google Cloud’s Anthos, we enable organizations to transition to the cloud on their own terms and operate in the environments that work for them. To remain competitive and deliver reliable software, organizations need easy access to trusted, tested, and portable applications that can run across their entire infrastructure. Through our work with Sysdig, enterprises can simplify adoption of container-based infrastructure no matter what environment they operate in — on-premises or in the public cloud,” said Adam Glick, product marketing lead, modern infrastructure at Google.

Sysdig Visibility and Security Platform and Google Cloud’s Anthos User Benefits:

A consistent multi-cloud environment. The combination of Anthos and Sysdig gives enterprises the confidence to know that they can run secure, reliable cloud-native applications in a multi-cloud environment with the same tools, same processes, and the same levels of performance and protection.

More data, more collaboration equals faster time to production : By integrating Anthos with container visibility, compliance, and run-time security from Sysdig, DevOps can deploy faster, with lower risk. Sysdig provides enterprises with the first unified view of risk, health, and performance across their entire cloud-native infrastructure. This gives DevOps teams, security teams, and service owners access to more data and a single place to validate the operational status of the software and infrastructure that they manage, but at the massive scale that enterprises require.

: By integrating Anthos with container visibility, compliance, and run-time security from Sysdig, DevOps can deploy faster, with lower risk. Sysdig provides enterprises with the first unified view of risk, health, and performance across their entire cloud-native infrastructure. This gives DevOps teams, security teams, and service owners access to more data and a single place to validate the operational status of the software and infrastructure that they manage, but at the massive scale that enterprises require. Auto service discovery : As soon as the Sysdig agent is installed, it leverages GKE and other orchestrators to automatically profile and discover infrastructure, applications, containers, metrics, and events, meaning no plugins are needed to get started. Sysdig automatically ingests, consolidates, and enriches data with context from cloud services and other orchestration tools.

: As soon as the Sysdig agent is installed, it leverages GKE and other orchestrators to automatically profile and discover infrastructure, applications, containers, metrics, and events, meaning no plugins are needed to get started. Sysdig automatically ingests, consolidates, and enriches data with context from cloud services and other orchestration tools. Faster incident resolution : Adaptive alerts provide proactive notification of anomalies, intrusions, and security violations. Through observing system calls, Sysdig provides deeper container visibility that can be used to detect, alert, and block suspicious activity before it impacts operations.

: Adaptive alerts provide proactive notification of anomalies, intrusions, and security violations. Through observing system calls, Sysdig provides deeper container visibility that can be used to detect, alert, and block suspicious activity before it impacts operations. Simplified compliance: Sysdig automatically scans hosts, containers, and microservices for compliance based on Center for Internet Security (CIS) configurations or against custom benchmarks. This helps ease the pain of measuring and enforcing compliance.

Sysdig and Falco Join the GCP Marketplace

The GCP Marketplace gives enterprises a place to browse, compare, and deploy reliable and secure solutions that are compatible with their Google Cloud environments and production ready. Sysdig has joined the Kubernetes Applications section of the GCP Marketplace, which is focused on technologies that address the unique challenges of Kubernetes environments. By joining, Sysdig makes it easier for enterprises to compare the Sysdig platform to single-focus products — purely security, APM or monitoring tools — and realize the value of the combined Sysdig visibility, security, and forensics solutions. Enterprises can now install the Sysdig agent in their cluster directly from the GCP Marketplace, making it easier for them to get started.

Falco, the open source runtime security project from Sysdig, has also joined the GCP Marketplace. Falco continuously monitors containers, applications, hosts, and network activity, alerting on abnormal behavior. It was recently added as a Cloud Native Computing Foundation® Sandbox project.

What Sysdig and Google Partners are Saying:

Arctiq Inc. is a Toronto-based solution provider focused on helping clients modernize their approach to IT delivery. As a Sysdig partner and a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Arctiq has a proven track record delivering modern solutions at scale, faster, and more securely.

“We have had great success pairing Google Kubernetes Engine with Sysdig to help our clients get the visibility they need to successfully run container-based services. We’re glad to see the expanding Sysdig and Google Cloud partnership around the GCP Marketplace and Anthos. We expect these advances to make it even easier for our customers to work with the combined solutions,” said Mike Morrison, partner at Arctiq.

In a separate announcement today, Sysdig shared its vision for a data-first approach to reliable and secure cloud applications in a multi-cloud world. VSP 2.0 provides enterprises with the first and only unified view of the risk, health, and performance of their cloud-native environments.

Availability and pricing

Sysdig is available now to Anthos users, and both the Sysdig agent and Falco are available on GCP Marketplace.

Where to see Sysdig VSP in action

Please visit us at Next ‘19 at booth S1715 to learn more about the VSP 2.0. Also join us during our Cloud Field Day livestream presentation on Wednesday, April 10 from 2 - 3:30 p.m. PT.

Additional information

About Sysdig

Sysdig is the cloud-native visibility and security company. Our data platform gives enterprises insight and control as they transition to dynamic modern architectures, allowing them to see the benefits of cloud-native faster, with less risk. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of millions of developers, administrators and other IT professionals. The Sysdig cloud-native visibility and security platform allows DevOps, security professionals, and service owners to get context-rich information to dig deeper into their containerized environments and reliably build, run and respond to issues in millions of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.

