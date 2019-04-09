Asia-Pacific Industrial Internet of Things Security Markets 2018-2019: Deploying IIoT Applications Across Industries and the Emerging Security Issues - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Asia-Pacific Industrial Internet of Things Security, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In an industrial set-up, various equipment's and components such as controllers, servers, remote terminals, monitoring equipment, and sensors are connected to the internet. Further, computer systems, applications, moving assets to the cloud or even remote facilities being connected to the Wide Area Network (WAN) require internet usage. All these are being done to gather real time insights for enhanced decision making.
However, this is increasing the attack surface. Adding several IoT devices to the network is only creating challenges for managing security as they may transmit sensitive data. Further, with the IT-OT convergence, the attack surface is expanding and subject to higher risks. IT personnel are still focusing on the security of IT network with little insight on securing the OT infrastructure. They are still focused on legacy applications that are difficult to upgrade. They also have limited opportunities for patch management due to the growing number of vulnerabilities. Further, IoT devices are under attack for various reasons such a poor installation of different codes and devices and lack of security experts in IoT security.
To meet the growing challenges of attacks, various vendors are providing security solutions across the IIoT architecture and not just for IT/OT networks, to ensure security against every potential threat.
Traditionally, most IoT devices were made by engineers who had limited knowledge of cyber security, and the devices often had no built-in security. However, with the growing cyber-attacks on industrial firms, cyber security firms are focusing on Security by Design' by incorporating features such as password protection, multi-factor authentication, and other stronger security capabilities.
While every industrial firm has it's own unique environment, protecting the organization from IoT related cyber threats is gaining even more significance than ever. These IoT devices and applications can leak out sensitive information that can have a major impact on the organization. As with unprotected IoT applications, the embedded programs can be analysed and stolen, an organization should only think of protecting them and ensure cyber security for their environment.
As more and more industrial firms adopt IIoT, smart technology and automation, their chances of witnessing a security incident rises. Today, as these industrial firms look at optimizing business operations, reduce operating costs, increase control over distributed operations and face an increasing compliance requirement with regulations, they cannot stay away from adopting IIoT.
IIoT and Industry 4.0 are driving organizations looking to improve existing processes and augment operational systems, to facilitate more connections between the physical process world and the Internet. This connectivity exposes the previously isolated operational environments to cyber threats.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Understanding Cybersecurity Implications in an IIoT and ICS Environment
- Recent Major Attacks
- Actions that Increase Risk
- Increasing Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions
- Higher Demand for Security Solutions
- New Threats to Legacy Systems
- The Fading of the Air Gap Principle
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Key Trends that Affect the Uptake of IIoT Security Solutions
- Security Solutions that Cover the Entire IIoT Architecture
- The Focus on Security by Design'
- The Emergence of Vendors with Advanced IIoT Security Solutions
- The Lag in the Adoption of IIoT Security
- Lack of Awareness Among OT Professionals
2. DEPLOYING IIOT APPLICATIONS ACROSS INDUSTRIES AND THE EMERGING SECURITY ISSUES
- Case Study - Pavlodar Oil Refinery
- Case Study - Murrumbidgee
- Case Study - Enel
3. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND CALL TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity 1 - The Demand for Comprehensive Security Solutions from Industrial Firms
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Collaboration on Security Strategies Between IT and OT Teams
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Higher Risk in an Industrial Set-up
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Adopting Security by Design' to Ensure Higher Security
- 4 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
4. VENDOR PROFILES
- Key Vendor Profiles
- Vendor Competitive Overview
- Claroty
- Claroty's Support for Multiple Teams and Use Cases
- Fortinet
- Fortinet ICS/SCADA Solution Components
- Kaspersky Lab
- Portfolio of Products and Services Under KICS
- Nozomi Networks
- Nozomi Networks Solution Architecture
- Palo Alto Networks
- Palo Alto Networks' Security Operating Platform Approach for IoT
- Tenable
- Waterfall Security Solutions
- Waterfall Security Solutions - Unidirectional CloudConnect
5. LAST WORD
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8awxg
