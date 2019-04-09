Global Connected Car Market Outlook 2019-2020 Featuring Amazon, Apple, Google, & Microsoft - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Connected Car Market Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 connected car outlook report covers an overview on the upcoming technologies, features, services and global trends surrounding connected cars and automotive IT. The research includes latest features being introduced by automakers such as Marketplace, features-on demand, in-vehicle payments and newer telematics services. Predictions for 2019 market scenario have been showcased and the actual market scenario of 2018 have also been summarised. The outlook includes concepts, case studies of select use-cases and companies that have been the highlight of 2018 and are going to play a major role in shaping up the industry in the coming years.
Observations from interviews with automakers, Tier-I suppliers, technology providers, telecom providers etc. has been covered and these are trends pertaining to connected services, smartphone interfacing solutions and digital assistants to name a few. Forecasts for the total connected car, navigation system, embedded telematics solutions, etc. has been presented from the in-depth analysis and key findings. Topics such as data monetization, cybersecurity, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) etc., discusses the opportunities for OEMs and potential start-ups who are seeking to understand business models, regulations and market size to venture into such domains.
Themes from the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), recent connected car acquisitions, developments in the automotive IoT space, operating systems and aftermarket solutions are also covered. The study not only covers major regional updates of North America and Europe but also market/technology penetration, and updates from APAC, South America, India are also captured. The comparative analysis of automakers with respect to human-machine interface (HMI), App integrations, telematics services etc. demonstrates the standards that different brands are setting with respect to technologies.
Finally, the study offers growth opportunities, strategic imperatives and key takeaways for a wider audience. It summarises the key points for each technology, feature and services to help stakeholders to expand the connected car market in different regions and technology avenues they can venture into.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the new platforms based services that OEMs are going to introduce in the near future?
- How companies are aligning their strategies towards C.A.S.E model?
- Who are the ecosystem players in the various aspects of connected cars such as automotive OS, Navigation, IoT, Cybersecurity etc.?
- What are the growth opportunities for OEMs and Tier-Is who are in the connected cars space?
- Which are the approaches that companies are trying to achieve to enable connectivity?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Top Predictions for 2019
- Marketplace Concept
- Features on Demand - Audi Joins the Race
- V2X Communication Protocols
- Amazon Alexa
- Microsoft - Connected Car Capabilities
- 2018 Highlights - Predictions versus Actuals
2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVE, BACKGROUND AND METHODOLOGY
- Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. RECENT UPDATES
- CES Timeline: 2017-2018-2019
- Key Trends at CES 2019
- Recent Connected Cars Acquisitions
4. 2019 CONNECTED CAR TRENDS - FEATURES
- Key Features Trends
- Trend 1 - Marketplace
- Marketplace - In-Vehicle Model
- Marketplace - Car Access-based: Fuel Delivery
- Trend 2 - Feature on Demand (FoD)
- FoD Packages - Over 30 Potential Services
- FoD OEM Implementations
- Trend 3 - V2X: Cellular-V2X and DSRC Players
- V2X - Regional Updates
- Trend 4 - In-Vehicle Payment
- In-Vehicle Payment - Ecosystem
- Trend 5 - Digital Assistant: Evolution
- Digital Assistant - AI-Based Assistants
- Trend 6 - Automotive-Biometrics
- Trend 7 - Personalization is the Buzz Word
- Trend 8 - Prognostics in Auto Industry
- Prognostics - Examples
- Trend 9 - HMI: Top 5 Findings
- HMI - Displays: Central Display and Instrument Clusters
- HMI - User Interfaces: Touch and Haptics
5. AUTO IT AND DATA MONETIZATION TRENDS
- Key Auto IT and Data Monetization Trends
- Trend 1 - Automotive IoT: Four Pillars and Key Use Cases
- Automotive IoT - Platforms: Key Solution Highlights
- Automotive IoT - OEM Platforms: Comparative Analysis
- Trend 2 - Cybersecurity: Threat Vectors in Connected Cars
- Cybersecurity - Ecosystem: Strategies and Analysis
- Cybersecurity - Start-ups: Strategic Partnerships
- Trend 3 - Data Monetization: Business Models
- Data Monetization - Use Cases
- Data Monetization - UBI Business Model Analysis
- Concept - FNOL
- Case Study - Microsoft Tie-ups
6. SOLUTION/SYSTEM TRENDS
- Connected Services Trends
- Telematics Service Trends
- TSP Benchmarking
- Global Telecom Operators and Connected Car Programs
- Automotive OS Landscape
- OEM Navigation Overview
- Impact of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on Embedded Navigation
- Smart Embedded IVIs to challenge Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
- Aftermarket Solutions on the Rise
7. REGIONAL MARKET TRENDS
- Connected Car - Regional Highlights
8. CONNECTED CAR - MARKET FORECAST
- Region-wise Connected Cars Forecast
- Navigation Market Landscape
- Global HMI Market Penetration - 2018 to 2022
- Global UBI Market - Market Share of TSPs and Insurance Companies
- Smartphone Interfacing Technologies
9. OEM COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS
- European OEM Telematics Services Summary
- European OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
- North American OEM App Integration Summary
- North American OEM Telematics Services Summary
- North American OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
- China OEM App Integration Summary
- Chinese OEM Telematics Services Summary
- China OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
10. GROWTH OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
- Growth Opportunity - Partnerships, Business Models and Acquisitions
- Connected Cars - Strategic Imperatives
11. CONCLUSIONS
12. APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Apple
- Audi
- Microsoft
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eezopu
